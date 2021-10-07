MONTOURSVILLE — Entering week seven of the high school football season, Danville is the lone unbeaten in HAC-II and has locked up the division title.
Mifflinburg and Montoursville though are both lurking with just one league loss, which makes this week’s matchup at Montoursville all the more intriguing.
Mifflinburg is fresh off a heartbreaking 15-14 loss to Milton last week, while Montoursville is licking its wounds following a 35-14 loss at Danville. Mifflinburg opened the season with a home loss to Danville, and has only a matchup with Lewisburg left in league play. Montoursville still has matchups with Midd-West and Central Columbia, both winnable contests.
Montoursville (3-3, 1-1 HAC-II) is led by senior running back Rocco Pulizzi, who needs just 71 yards to top 1,000 for the season. Senior quarterback Maddix Dalena has been one of the area’s best signal callers, averaging over 140 yards per game.
Mifflinburg’s offense is balanced by the rushing attack, spearheaded by Anthony Diehl and Carter Breed, and quarterback Troy Dressler. Diehl is explosive out of the backfield and a threat in both the run and pass game. Cannon Griffith and Zach Wertman are also valuable playmakers at the wideout spot for Dressler.
Friday’s matchup in Lycoming County has little in the way of league implications, but will factor heavily into the postseason pairings.
Next week: Mifflinburg hosts Central Mountain while Montoursville is at Midd-West.
