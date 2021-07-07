NEW BERLIN — When Warrior Run and Mifflinburg got together in their District 13 Junior Baseball matchup on Tuesday, plenty of fireworks were expected to take place as well as runs crossing the plate.
But that just wasn’t the case.
The highly anticipated winners’ bracket matchup was a low-scoring affair, one in which Warrior Run scored twice in the fifth inning to rally for a 4-3 victory over Mifflinburg at New Berlin’s Junior Field.
“I’m proud of the way (we) responded,” said Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman. “We were behind from the get-go, and credit (goes) to Mifflinburg. They are scrappy, they put the ball in play, they had good pitching and they played well — they made plays in the field.
“Both teams played good defense and our pitching came through. It was a good game and we found a way to be on the winning side at the end of the game,” Zechman added.
Warrior Run now gets six days off before playing in the district championship game on Monday, while Mifflinburg drops into the elimination bracket and plays the winner of Thursday’s game between Selinsgrove and Snyder County at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“My guys gutted it out. The whole team (did),” said Mifflinburg manager Dave Kmett. “I told the guys (after the game) that I couldn’t be more proud of them right now, and they are going to be together for four more years (in high school).”
Without the services of the pitcher he wanted to have on the mound, manager Kmett instead went with Mason Schneck to start prior to putting Cole Reibsome in the third inning.
Those two held Warrior Run to a single run in the first (on an RBI single by Gabe Engel), while Mifflinburg got out to a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth as Cheeky Griffith (pinch-running for catcher Cub Dietrich) scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Schneck.
“I knew coming in I couldn’t throw (Kaiden Kmett), who is probably our best pitcher,” said manager Kmett. “But Mason, Cole and Jack, man, those guys gutted it out today.”
Warrior Run broke through with its second run in the fourth as Tyler Ulrich was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home Landon Polcyn.
An inning later, Warrior Run took its first lead of the game when leadoff batter Griffin Harrington singled, stole second and advanced to third on Polcyn’s groundout to third before scoring on Landen Wagner’s single to left.
Wagner proceeded to steal second, move to third on a wild pitch and then scored the go-ahead run on another wild pitch.
“We did a good job there, and we did do the small ball. And, heck, the game-winning run scored on a wild pitch,” said manager Zechman. “But I’m proud of the way our defense played. Mifflinburg was hitting (starting pitcher) Griffin (Harrington) early, and they got his pitch count up and he only pitched four innings.
“But (pitcher) Polcyn did a heck of a job entering in relief (in the 4th). Mifflinburg didn’t have too many hard-hit balls off Polcyn, but the ones they did hit good we made plays on, so we were fortunate there,” added Warrior Run’s manager.
Mifflinburg took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single by Chad Martin and a squeeze bunt from Landen Murray. Warrior Run then loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but Ulrich grounded into a double play to end the threat.
“To be honest with you I was a little worried because our infield looked (not very good) before the game. We were throwing balls all over the place,” said manager Kmett. “We’ve played (Warrior Run) enough, so we know where to pitch them and how to play them in certain situations.
That should serve Mifflinburg well if it meets up with Warrior Run again in the tournament. It’s a prospect manager Kmett is expecting to see.
“Absolutely, we are going to play them again,” he said. “I don’t know who they’ll throw for the next game, but we’ll just go at them like we always do.”
The duo of Harrington and Polcyn combined to limit Mifflinburg to six hits in the game, including just two in Polcyn’s 3.1 innings of work.
“I’m really happy with how our pitchers did. Early in the game we thought there might be a lot of runs scored,” said manager Zechman. “Seems like in every inning both teams had runners on base, but there were plays being made — whether it was someone getting caught stealing or something.
“Mifflinburg is a good team, and I’ll be shocked if we don’t see them again,” added Warrior Run’s manager. “Mentally as well as getting momentum (for the next game), this win should help us. We were down early, but coming back not taking the lead until the fifth is definitely going to help.”
District 13 Little LeagueJunior BaseballAt New Berlin Junior FieldWarrior Run 4, Mifflinburg 3
Mifflinburg 200 100 0 – 3-6-1 Warrior Run 100 120 x – 4-9-2 Mason Schneck, Cole Reibsome (3), Jack Whittaker (6) and Cub Dietrich. Griffin Harrington, Landon Polcyn (4) and Gabe Engel. WP: Polcyn. LP: Reibsome.
Top Mifflinburg hitters:
Kaiden Kmett, walk, stolen base, run scored; Schneck, 2-for-4, RBI, stolen base, run scored; Chad Martin, 2-for-4, RBI; Landen Murray, RBI; Whittaker, walk; Nicholas Lloyd, walk; Dietrich, 1-for-2, 2 walks; Cheeky Griffith, run; Hunter Resseguie, 1-for-1, walk.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Tyler Ulrich, 1-for-2, walk, 2 stolen bases, RBI, run scored; Engel, 1-for-3, walk, stolen base, RBI; Harrington, 2-for-4, stolen base, run; Brayden Gower, 1-for-4; Polcyn, 1-for-4, run; Landen Wagner, 2-for-2, walk, 2 stolen bases, RBI, run; Cohen Zechman, 2 walks, stolen base; Lucas Ditty, 1-for-1; Cooper Wilkins, walk.
