National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 19 10 .655 — Brooklyn 18 12 .600 1½ Boston 14 14 .500 4½ New York 14 16 .467 5½ Toronto 13 15 .464 5½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 13 15 .464 — Atlanta 12 16 .429 1 Miami 11 17 .393 2 Orlando 11 18 .379 2½ Washington 9 17 .346 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 16 12 .571 — Indiana 15 14 .517 1½ Chicago 12 15 .444 3½ Cleveland 10 19 .345 6½ Detroit 8 20 .286 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 16 11 .593 — Memphis 12 12 .500 2½ Dallas 13 15 .464 3½ New Orleans 12 16 .429 4½ Houston 11 17 .393 5½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 24 5 .828 — Portland 18 10 .643 5½ Denver 15 13 .536 8½ Oklahoma City 11 17 .393 12½ Minnesota 7 22 .241 17
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 22 7 .759 — L.A. Clippers 21 9 .700 1½ Phoenix 17 10 .630 4 Golden State 16 13 .552 6 Sacramento 12 15 .444 9
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando 107, New York 89 Atlanta 122, Boston 114 Philadelphia 118, Houston 113 Chicago 105, Detroit 102 Washington 130, Denver 128 Indiana 134, Minnesota 128, OT Portland 126, New Orleans 124 Memphis 122, Oklahoma City 113 Utah 114, L.A. Clippers 96 Golden State 120, Miami 112, OT Chicago at Charlotte, ppd San Antonio at Cleveland, ppd Detroit at Dallas, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Miami at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30 N.Y. Islanders 15 8 4 3 19 38 34 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 Washington 14 7 4 3 17 50 52 Pittsburgh 14 7 6 1 15 44 50 New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 28 28 N.Y. Rangers 14 4 7 3 11 33 39 Buffalo 12 4 6 2 10 31 38
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 14 10 2 2 22 48 43 Chicago 18 9 5 4 22 52 51 Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32 Carolina 14 10 3 1 21 53 40 Columbus 17 7 6 4 18 50 60 Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52 Detroit 18 4 11 3 11 35 56
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 14 10 3 1 21 43 31 St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 52 49 Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 41 27 Arizona 15 7 6 2 16 40 42 Anaheim 16 6 7 3 15 32 42 Los Angeles 14 5 6 3 13 44 44 San Jose 14 6 7 1 13 38 51 Minnesota 12 6 6 0 12 30 34
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 17 12 3 2 26 60 45 Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39 Edmonton 18 10 8 0 20 63 60 Winnipeg 16 9 6 1 19 55 46 Calgary 16 8 7 1 17 45 45 Vancouver 20 8 11 1 17 62 72 Ottawa 18 4 13 1 9 41 71 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Wednesday’s Games
Florida 4, Carolina 3, OT Chicago 2, Detroit 0 Vancouver 5, Calgary 1 Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 2 Toronto 2, Ottawa 1
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Friday’s Games Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
