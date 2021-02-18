National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 19 10 .655 — Brooklyn 18 12 .600 1½ Boston 14 14 .500 4½ New York 14 16 .467 5½ Toronto 13 15 .464 5½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Charlotte 13 15 .464 — Atlanta 12 16 .429 1 Miami 11 17 .393 2 Orlando 11 18 .379 2½ Washington 9 17 .346 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 16 12 .571 — Indiana 15 14 .517 1½ Chicago 12 15 .444 3½ Cleveland 10 19 .345 6½ Detroit 8 20 .286 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB San Antonio 16 11 .593 — Memphis 12 12 .500 2½ Dallas 13 15 .464 3½ New Orleans 12 16 .429 4½ Houston 11 17 .393 5½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 24 5 .828 — Portland 18 10 .643 5½ Denver 15 13 .536 8½ Oklahoma City 11 17 .393 12½ Minnesota 7 22 .241 17

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 22 7 .759 — L.A. Clippers 21 9 .700 1½ Phoenix 17 10 .630 4 Golden State 16 13 .552 6 Sacramento 12 15 .444 9

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando 107, New York 89 Atlanta 122, Boston 114 Philadelphia 118, Houston 113 Chicago 105, Detroit 102 Washington 130, Denver 128 Indiana 134, Minnesota 128, OT Portland 126, New Orleans 124 Memphis 122, Oklahoma City 113 Utah 114, L.A. Clippers 96 Golden State 120, Miami 112, OT Chicago at Charlotte, ppd San Antonio at Cleveland, ppd Detroit at Dallas, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Miami at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30 N.Y. Islanders 15 8 4 3 19 38 34 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 Washington 14 7 4 3 17 50 52 Pittsburgh 14 7 6 1 15 44 50 New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 28 28 N.Y. Rangers 14 4 7 3 11 33 39 Buffalo 12 4 6 2 10 31 38

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 14 10 2 2 22 48 43 Chicago 18 9 5 4 22 52 51 Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32 Carolina 14 10 3 1 21 53 40 Columbus 17 7 6 4 18 50 60 Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52 Detroit 18 4 11 3 11 35 56

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 14 10 3 1 21 43 31 St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 52 49 Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 41 27 Arizona 15 7 6 2 16 40 42 Anaheim 16 6 7 3 15 32 42 Los Angeles 14 5 6 3 13 44 44 San Jose 14 6 7 1 13 38 51 Minnesota 12 6 6 0 12 30 34

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 17 12 3 2 26 60 45 Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39 Edmonton 18 10 8 0 20 63 60 Winnipeg 16 9 6 1 19 55 46 Calgary 16 8 7 1 17 45 45 Vancouver 20 8 11 1 17 62 72 Ottawa 18 4 13 1 9 41 71 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida 4, Carolina 3, OT Chicago 2, Detroit 0 Vancouver 5, Calgary 1 Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 2 Toronto 2, Ottawa 1

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Friday’s Games Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open

Results Thursday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Women’s Singles Semifinals Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Serena Williams (10), United States, 6-3, 6-4. Jennifer Brady (22), United States, def. Karolina Muchova (25), Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Men’s Doubles Semifinals Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (9), Slovakia, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Sander Gille, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2. Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-3, 6-4. Mixed Doubles Semifinals Rajeev Ram, United States, and Barbora Krejcikova (6), Czech Republic, def. Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s college basketball

EAST Boston U. 78, Holy Cross 69 Charleston (WV) 109, Davis & Elkins 74 Concord 96, W. Virginia St. 81 Daemen 85, Roberts Wesleyan 69 Fairmont St. 94, Notre Dame (Ohio) 84 Maryland 79, Nebraska 71 NC State 74, Pittsburgh 73 Quinnipiac 74, Iona 70 Sacred Heart 82, CCSU 70 Seton Hall 60, DePaul 52 St. Francis (NY) 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 87 St. Thomas Aquinas 99, Mercy 67 Wagner 57, Mount St. Mary’s 55 Wheeling Jesuit 89, Frostburg St. 85 SOUTH Carson-Newman 76, Mars Hill 56 Catawba 86, Newberry 83 Chattanooga 89, W. Carolina 81, OT Duke 84, Wake Forest 60 Flagler 98, Lander 91, OT Furman 78, Samford 64 Gardner-Webb 69, Radford 57 Georgia Southwestern 80, Clayton St. 59 Kentucky 82, Vanderbilt 78 Mercer 71, ETSU 64 Montevallo 83, Auburn-Montgomery 74 North Carolina 82, Northeastern 62 SC-Aiken 71, Augusta 69 Tennessee 93, South Carolina 73 Tusculum 90, Lincoln Memorial 74 UCF 81, South Florida 65 VCU 68, Richmond 56 VMI 88, UNC-Greensboro 77 Virginia-Wise 71, Lenoir-Rhyne 70 Wingate 76, Anderson (SC) 69 Wofford 81, The Citadel 67 MIDWEST Cedarville 74, Walsh 70 Chicago 54, Valparaiso 52 Drake 77, N. Iowa 69 Hillsdale 65, Ohio Dominican 54 Indiana 82, Minnesota 72 Indiana St. 87, Evansville 73 Kansas 59, Kansas St. 41 Lake Erie 77, Tiffin 72 Marquette 73, Butler 57 Missouri St. 68, S. Illinois 53 FAR WEST Boise St. 79, Utah St. 70 Southern Cal 89, Arizona St. 71 Wyoming 83, New Mexico 74, OT Women’s college basketball EAST Ball St. 76, Buffalo 63 Boston U. 71, Holy Cross 53 Bryant 83, Merrimack 80, OT Fairfield 63, Iona 56 Maryland 103, Illinois 58 Navy 55, Lafayette 53 Quinnipiac 84, Siena 63 Rutgers 83, Minnesota 56 UConn 77, St. John’s 32 SOUTH South Florida 69, Cincinnati 65, OT UCF 63, Tulane 61 MIDWEST Bowling Green 76, Cent. Michigan 67 DePaul 83, Xavier 75 Iowa St. 84, Kansas 82 Miami (Ohio) 62, Toledo 60 Nebraska 71, Northwestern 64 W. Michigan 71, Kent St. 58 SOUTHWEST Oklahoma St. 59, Kansas St. 46 Temple 68, Tulsa 46 College hockey Wednesday MIDWESTN. Michigan 8, Ala.-Huntsville 2

