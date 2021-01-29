National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 13 6 .684 — Brooklyn 12 8 .600 1½ Boston 10 7 .588 2 New York 8 11 .421 5 Toronto 7 11 .389 5½
W L Pct GB Atlanta 9 9 .500 — Orlando 8 11 .421 1½ Charlotte 7 11 .389 2 Miami 6 12 .333 3 Washington 3 11 .214 4
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 11 6 .647 — Indiana 11 7 .611 ½ Cleveland 9 9 .500 2½ Chicago 7 10 .412 4 Detroit 5 14 .263 7
W L Pct GB San Antonio 10 8 .556 — Memphis 7 6 .538 ½ Houston 8 9 .471 1½ Dallas 8 10 .444 2 New Orleans 6 10 .375 3
W L Pct GB Utah 14 4 .778 — Denver 11 7 .611 3 Portland 9 8 .529 4½ Oklahoma City 8 9 .471 5½ Minnesota 4 13 .235 9½
W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 14 5 .737 — L.A. Lakers 14 6 .700 ½ Phoenix 9 8 .529 4 Golden State 10 9 .526 4 Sacramento 7 10 .412 6
Houston 104, Portland 101 Detroit 107, L.A. Lakers 92 L.A. Clippers 109, Miami 105 Phoenix 114, Golden State 93
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 10 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Charlotte, 8 p.m. Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Miami, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 9 p.m. Detroit at Golden State, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 8 5 0 3 13 31 26 Boston 7 5 1 1 11 22 13 Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 28 26 Pittsburgh 8 4 3 1 9 24 30 Buffalo 8 3 3 2 8 23 24 New Jersey 7 3 3 1 7 15 19 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 4 0 6 14 17 N.Y. Rangers 7 2 4 1 5 18 20
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Columbus 8 3 2 3 9 21 24 Dallas 4 4 0 0 8 19 6 Nashville 7 4 3 0 8 17 20 Florida 4 3 0 1 7 16 12 Tampa Bay 5 3 1 1 7 15 11 Chicago 8 2 3 3 7 22 28 Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 10 6 Detroit 8 2 5 1 5 16 29
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 Colorado 8 5 3 0 10 28 18 Minnesota 8 5 3 0 10 24 20 St. Louis 7 4 2 1 9 22 27 Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26 Anaheim 8 3 3 2 8 14 17 Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 9 7 2 0 14 30 25 Montreal 7 5 0 2 12 33 20 Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21 Vancouver 10 5 5 0 10 36 36 Edmonton 9 3 6 0 6 26 33 Calgary 6 2 3 1 5 18 17 Ottawa 8 1 6 1 3 17 36 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1 Philadelphia 3, New Jersey 1 Carolina 1, Tampa Bay 0, OT Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3 N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT Columbus 3, Florida 2, SO Montreal 4, Calgary 2 Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 3 Dallas 7, Detroit 3 Colorado 3, San Jose 0 Arizona 3, Anaheim 2 Vancouver 4, Ottawa 1 Toronto 4, Edmonton 3 St. Louis at Vegas, ppd
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST LIU 78, Merrimack 68 Rutgers 67, Michigan St. 37 SOUTH Belmont 81, Austin Peay 76 Houston 83, Tulane 60 Louisiana Tech 76, Southern Miss. 63 Morehead St. 85, Jacksonville St. 66 Murray St. 73, Tennessee St. 53 UAB 70, Middle Tennessee 59 UT Martin 51, E. Illinois 41 Winthrop 84, UNC-Asheville 80 MIDWEST Kansas 59, TCU 51 SE Missouri 64, SIU-Edwardsville 62 Valparaiso 91, Bradley 85, 2OT SOUTHWEST SMU 67, Memphis 65 UTSA 86, UTEP 79 FAR WEST Arizona St. 72, California 68 Fresno St. 64, New Mexico 62 Gonzaga 90, San Diego 62 San Diego St. 87, Wyoming 57 San Jose St. 59, Air Force 58 Southern Cal 75, Oregon St. 62 Stanford 73, Arizona 64 Weber St. 81, Idaho 56
Women’s college basketball
EAST Fairleigh Dickinson 59, Mount St. Mary’s 54 Maryland 92, Michigan St. 52 Sacred Heart 68, CCSU 42 St. Francis Brooklyn 66, LIU 53 Syracuse 80, Pittsburgh 57 SOUTH Georgia St. 47, South Alabama 41 Georgia Tech 70, Miami 56 Kentucky 81, Alabama 68 LSU 60, Georgia 52 Louisiana Tech 77, Southern Miss. 60 Louisville 79, North Carolina 68 Mercer 50, Chattanooga 42 Middle Tennessee 81, UAB 78, OT Missouri 61, Florida 58 Murray St. 77, Tennessee St. 58 Samford 78, Furman 72 South Carolina 75, Mississippi St. 52 Tennessee 68, Mississippi 67 Tennessee Tech 74, E. Kentucky 58 Texas A&M 84, Auburn 69 UNC-Greensboro 55, Wofford 51 UT Martin 70, E. Illinois 50 Virginia Tech 83, NC State 71, OT Wake Forest 73, Florida St. 59 MIDWEST Iowa St. 62, Kansas St. 60 Minnesota 77, Purdue 72 Nebraska 84, Wisconsin 68 Northwestern 87, Iowa 80 Ohio St. 78, Indiana 70 Penn St. 80, Illinois 76 SE Missouri 77, SIU-Edwardsville 62 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 90, UConn 87 UTEP 82, UTSA 56 FAR WEST Gonzaga 77, Pacific 65 Montana St. 70, Montana 46 N. Colorado 59, N. Arizona 54 New Mexico 82, Fresno St. 80 Portland 69, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68 Sacramento St. 82, E. Washington 76 San Francisco 68, Pepperdine 54 Wyoming 54, San Diego St. 36
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Bill Murphy assistant pitching coach and Dan Firova quality control coach. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kohl Stewart on a one-year contract. MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Anthony Bass to a two-year contract. Frontier League JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Alonzo Jones. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Named Pete Incavilglia field manager. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded OF Steve Brown to Trois-Rivieres. Signed OF Trevor McKinley. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Desmond Kitchings running backs coach. BUFFALO BILLS — Announced FB Patrick DiMarco retired. CHICAGO BEARS — Named Chris Rumph defensive line coach. DETROIT LIONS — Named Aubrey Pleasant pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced running backs coach Tom Rathman retired. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived K Kaare Vedvik with a non-football injury (NFI) designation. Canadian Football League OTTAWA REDBACKS — Signed DB Treshaun Abrahams-Webster, OL Brandon Hitner and LB Frankie Griffin. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed WR Artavis Scott. HOCKEY National Hockey League BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LWs Trent Frederic and Par Lindholm and RW Jack Studnicka from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned G Dan Vladar Providence (AHL). CALGARY FLAMES — Announced the relocation of Stockton Heat (AHL) to Calgary, Alberta due to travel restrictions as a result of COVID-19. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Designated D Joey Keane and C Drew Shore for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Jake Bean, LW Max McCormick, Cs Steven Lorentz and Morgan Geekie from the minor league taxi squad. Reassigned RW Sheldon Rempal to Chicago (AHL). CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived D Madison Bowey and signed him to one-year, two-way contract. DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Rhett Gardner and Joel L’Esperance from the minor league taxi squad. Placed LW Jamie Benn on injured reserve. DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced G Jimmy Howard retired. EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Devin Shore and LW Joakim Mygard from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Jujhar Khaira for assignment to the taxi squad. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Jaret Anderson-Dolan from the minor league taxi squad. MINNESOTA WILD — Designated G Andrew Hammond for assignment to the taxi squad. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Corey Perry from the minor league taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Philip Tomasino to Chicago (AHL). Designated F Mathieu Olivier for assignment to the taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Designated F Nick Merkley for assignment to the taxi squad and F Jesper Brett to the active roster. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Designated LW Kieffer Bellows for assignment to the taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Colin Blackwell from the minor league taxi squad. OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Filip Chlapik from the minor league taxi squad. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and D Nate Prosser from the minor league taxi squad. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated Ds Will Reilly and Yannick Weber, C Frederick Gaudreau and RW Anthony Angello for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Kevin Czuczman from the minor league taxi squad. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Jason Spezza from the minor league taxi squad. East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Announced F Mason Bergh was supspended. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Kyle Neuber form the commissioner’s exempt list. INDY FUEL — Signed F Dylan Malmquist to the active roster. Loaned F Patrick McGrath to Rochester (AHL). KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Sean Romeo to a standard player contract (SPC). RAPID CITY RUSH — Loaned D Griffin Luce to Rochester (AHL) TULSA OILERS — Released C Conlan, Fs Ryan Smith, Griff Jeszka and Dino Balsamo from their standard player contracts (SPC). Reassigned F Jack Badini to San Diego (AHL). Assigned C Conlan Keenan to the active roster. Activated Fs Darby Llewellyn, Justin Taylor and Greg Burmaster from the commissioner’s exempt list. WHEELING NAILERS — Activated Fs Matt Alaro and Mike Pelech from the reserve list. Placed Fs Vladislav Mikhalchuk and Tyler Drevitch on the reserve list. WICHITA THUNDER — Signed G Hayden Lavigne to a stardard player contract (SPC). Southern Professional Hockey League KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Announced C Josh French was suspended. SOCCER Major League Soccer COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed MF Perry Kitchen. NASHVILLE SC — Loaned MF David Accam to Hammarby IF Fotbollforening for 12 months with option to transfer. National Women’s Soccer League SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed G Megan Hinz to one-year contract. COLLEGE UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS — Named Jordan Hankins linebackers coach.
