The District 4 Class A playoffs kick off Thursday.
Top-seeded Lewisburg will take on No. 8 Southern Columbia at 5 p.m. at Selinsgrove. They will take on the winner of No. 4 Central Columbia vs. No. 5 Midd-West, which will be contested at 7 p.m. Thursday at Selinsgrove.
In games played Thursday at Central Columbia, No. 3 Mifflinburg will take on No. 6 Muncy at 7 p.m. with No. 2 Bloomsburg and No. 7 Line Mountain at 5 p.m.
In the 2A bracket, No. 1 Selinsgrove will take on No. 2 Shikellamy at a time and place to be determined, on Nov. 5.
Only the champion will advance to the PIAA Championships this season.
The District 4 champion will take on the champion from District 7 in quarterfinal action when the PIAA Championships start Saturday, Nov. 14 at a time and site to be determined. Only the District 3 champion earned a bye into the semifinals, slated for Tuesday, Nov. 17. The championship will be played at noon Saturday, Nov. 21 at Zephyr Sports Complex, Whitehall-Coplay School District, Whitehall.
