LEWISBURG — Less than one week ago Lewisburg’s baseball team was four games under .500 and struggling to get the required wins to qualify for the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
But thanks to second baseman Kaiden Wagner, the Green Dragons definitely have their sights on reaching the postseason.
Wagner lined a two-run single to right in the sixth inning to give Lewisburg the lead and the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory, 7-6, over Selinsgrove Monday at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
The hit by Wagner highlighted a four-run inning that gave Lewisburg (7-7, 5-7 HAC-I) its fourth straight victory.
“That was a tremendous win. I think early in the season the guys didn’t have a whole lot of confidence in themselves, and this was our first win against a team with a winning,” said Lewisburg coach Don Leitzel, who didn’t have the services of Josh Heath once again after he was thrown out of Friday’s game against Mifflinburg and was suspended for Monday’s contest.
“Not only does Selinsgrove have a winning record, but they are tied for first in the league, and half that roster experienced a state championship two years ago, so it was a huge win for the program and a huge win for this group of guys.”
Selinsgrove (9-4) led 6-3 going into the bottom of the sixth after it got a solo home run by Brandon Hile in the top of the inning.
Lewisburg began its comeback when Max Mitchell reached on an error, Joel Myers walked and Forrest Zelechoski was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Then with one out, Noah Cook and Shea Girton both drew walks to bring runs home before Wagner’s big hit plated the game’s tying (Zelechoski) and go-ahead runs (Cook).
Wagner didn’t have a good day at the plate until his hit in the sixth, but an aggressive approach to the key at-bat paid off.
“I just wanted to be aggressive. Earlier in the game I was taking too many pitches, and I just wanted to go up there, be aggressive and hit my pitch,” said Wagner. “It was a middle-out pitch, which are the ones I’m pretty good at taking the other way.
“My eyes kind of lit up (when the pitch was thrown), and it felt really to get the clutch hit for my team,” Wagner added.
Owen Arndt then nailed down the win for Lewisburg by pitching a scoreless seventh. Arndt allowed a two-out walk to Nate Aument, but he then got Tucker Teats to strike out looking to end the game.
Forrest Zelechoski (12 hits, 4ER, 4ks) started on the mound for the Green Dragons before giving way to Max Mitchell (2H, 1R, 1BB) in the sixth. Mitchell got the win for Lewisburg and Arndt the save.
“Forrest yielded a lot of hits, but he minimized the damage because he throws strikes and he keeps the defense active and on their toes,” said Leitzel. “Max came in and did a good job for an inning, and then Owen wanted the ball and he wanted to close. When a guy comes to me and says, ‘Coach, I want the ball.’ That gives me a lot more confidence to hand it to him.”
The Green Dragons took 2-0 lead in the first on a RBI double by Mitchell and a RBI single from Myers. The hosts’ lead grew to 3-1 in the second when Kadyn Magyar tripled and scored on an error.
Selinsgrove, however, tied the game at 3-all in the third on RBI singles from Tyler Swineford and Ryan Aument.
Then in the fifth, the Seals took a 5-3 lead on an error and a RBI single by Randy Richter.
Lewisburg will look to make it a five-game win streak when the Green Dragons host Central Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“Last week we had fallen to 3-7, and we were probably looking at sneaking in the back door for the playoffs, and now we’re looking at earning our way in with a .500 record or better,” said Leitzel. “We’re on a roll (4-0 in last four games), knock on wood. Unfortunately that might mean that Central Mountain might throw their ace at us on Wednesday (West Virginia-bound Aidan Major), who’s the top pitcher in the league by the way and can throw 95 mph.
“The confidence is tangible now,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “
Lewisburg 7, Selinsgrove 6At Lewisburg
