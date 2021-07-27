Summer Olympics
Tuesday’s Olympic MedalistsSHOOTING10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
GOLD_China (Ranxin Jiang, Wei Pang) SILVER_ROC (Vitalina Batsarashkina, Artem Chernousov) BRONZE_Ukraine (Olena Kostevych, Oleh Omelchuk) ___
SWIMMINGMen’s 100m Backstroke
GOLD_Evgeny Rylov, ROC SILVER_Kliment Kolesnikov, ROC BRONZE_Ryan Murphy, United States
Men’s 200m Freestyle
GOLD_Tom Dean, Britain SILVER_Duncan Scott, Britain BRONZE_Fernando Scheffer, Brazil
Women’s 100m Backstroke
GOLD_Kaylee McKeown, Australia SILVER_Kylie Masse, Canada BRONZE_Regan Smith, United States
Women’s 100m Breaststroke
GOLD_Lydia Jacoby, United States SILVER_Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa BRONZE_Lilly King, United States ___
TAEKWONDOWomen -67kg
GOLD_Matea Jelic, Croatia SILVER_Lauren Williams, Britain BRONZE_Ruth Gbagbi, Ivory Coast BRONZE_Hedaya Malak, Egypt ___
TRIATHLONWomen’s Individual
GOLD_Flora Duffy, Bermuda SILVER_Georgia Taylor-Brown, Britain BRONZE_Katie Zaferes, United States
Major League BaseballNational LeagueEast DivisionW L Pct GB
New York 53 45 .541 _ Philadelphia 50 49 .505 3½ Atlanta 49 51 .490 5 Washington 45 54 .455 8½ Miami 43 57 .430 11
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 58 42 .580 _ Cincinnati 51 49 .510 7 St. Louis 50 50 .500 8 Chicago 50 51 .495 8½ Pittsburgh 38 61 .384 19½
West Division W L Pct GB
San Francisco 62 37 .626 _ Los Angeles 61 40 .604 2 San Diego 58 44 .569 5½ Colorado 43 57 .430 19½ Arizona 31 70 .307 32 ___
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1 Miami 9, San Diego 3 Baltimore 5, Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4 St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6 Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1 San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 1 L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2 Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Philadelphia 6, Washington 5 Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5 L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Fedde 4-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-10), 8:05 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 9:38 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
American LeagueEast Division W L Pct GB
Boston 62 39 .614 _ Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1½ New York 51 47 .520 9½ Toronto 49 47 .510 10½ Baltimore 34 64 .347 26½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 59 41 .590 _ Cleveland 49 48 .505 8½ Detroit 47 55 .461 13 Kansas City 43 55 .439 15 Minnesota 43 58 .426 16½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Houston 61 39 .610 _ Oakland 56 45 .554 5½ Seattle 54 46 .540 7 Los Angeles 50 49 .505 10½ Texas 35 65 .350 26 ___
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2 Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4 Baltimore 5, Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4 Kansas City 6, Detroit 1 L.A. Angels 6, Minnesota 2 Houston 3, Texas 1 Seattle 4, Oakland 3 Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Toronto 4 Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3 Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2 Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-3), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Ray 8-5) at Boston (Richards 6-5), 7:10 p.m. Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Alexander 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-4), 8:10 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 9:38 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2) at Seattle (Flexen 9-4), 10:10 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 3:40 p.m. Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minor League BaseballTriple-A East GlanceMidwest Division W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 42 28 .600 — Toledo (Detroit) 40 30 .571 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 37 34 .521 5½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 34 36 .486 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 31 39 .443 11 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 29 40 .420 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 44 .380 15½
Northeast Division W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 45 23 .662 — Buffalo (Toronto) 44 25 .638 1½ Worcester (Boston) 37 33 .529 9 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 32 40 .444 15 Rochester (Washington) 29 41 .414 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 48 .324 23½
Southeast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 49 21 .700 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 41 30 .577 8½ Jacksonville (Miami) 38 32 .543 11 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 37 35 .514 13 Memphis (St. Louis) 36 36 .500 14 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 26 44 .371 23 Norfolk (Baltimore) 25 43 .368 23 ___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh Valley 10, Worcester 7, 1st game Lehigh Valley 6, Worcester 4, 2nd game Scranton W/B 4, Rochester 1 Gwinnett 5, Norfolk 2 Buffalo 6, Syracuse 3 Jacksonville 9, Nashville 3 Durham 9, Charlotte 4 Memphis 8, Louisville 4 Toledo 6, Indianapolis 4 Iowa 9, Columbus 5, 10 innings St. Paul 3, Omaha 1
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 3, Syracuse 2 Memphis 9, Louisville 3 Rochester 7, Scranton W/B 4 Gwinnett 7, Norfolk 1 Lehigh Valley 3, Worcester 0 Toledo 7, Indianapolis 3 Columbus 6, Iowa 5 Durham 15, Charlotte 9 Omaha 9, St. Paul 6 Jacksonville 5, Nashville 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Scranton W/B at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 12:15 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 2, 5:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Yonfi Rodriguez on a minor league contract. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned 3B Jake Burger to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated LF Eloy Jimenez from the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHPs Zach Cable, Everhett Hazelwood, Kohl Simas, C Nick Thornquist and LHP Garrett Schoenle on minor league contracts. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Claimed LHP Alex Young off waivers from Arizona. Transferred RHP Aaron Civale from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dylan Smith on a minor league contract. HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated 2B Aledmys Diaz from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Robel Garcia to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Sent 3B Alex Bregman to Sugar Land on a rehab assignment. MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chase Petty on a minor league contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Clarke Schmidt to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Acquired RHP Clay Holmes from Pittsburgh in exchange for 3B Diego Castillo and 2B Hoy Park. Optioned C Rob Brantly to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Denzel Clarke, SS Zack Gelof and C C.J. Rodriguez on minor league contracts. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to Durham (Triple-A East). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Kirby Snead from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). CHICAGO CUBS — Sent C Austin Romine to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. Acquired OF Greg Deichmann and RHP Daniel Palencia from Oakland in exchange for LHP Andrew Chafin. CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Alejo Lopez to Louisville (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett from the paternity list. Agreed to terms with OF Blake Dunn on a minor league contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned 2B Sheldon Neuse to Oklahoma City (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Max Muncy from the paternity list. Sent RHP Corey Knebel to Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Tristan Peters and RHP Carlos Rodriguez on minor league contracts. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Lonnie White Jr. on a minor league contract. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired INF/OF Adam Frazier and cash considerations from Pittsburgh in exchange for INF/OF Tucupita Marcano, RHP Michell Miliano and OF Jack Suwinski. Agreed to terms with C Colton Bender, SSs Marcos Castanon, Jackson Merrill, 2Bs Lucas Dunn, Max Ferguson and 3B Cole Cummings on minor league contracts. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Joe Ross from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Yadiel Hernandez to Rochester (Triple-A East).
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Marcus Henry and CB Daryl Worley to one-year contracts. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Jason Spriggs and LB Emmanuel Ellerbe. Waived RB Tony Brooks-James. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jesse James. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Reece Horn. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed S Jamar Johnson and CB Kary Vincent on the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OT Marcus Cannon and G Lane Taylor on the physically unable to play (PUP) list. Waived LS Mitchell Fraboni. Acquired WR Anthony Miller via a trade with Chicago. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Kevin Rogers director of player personnel, Brian Decker director of team development, John Park director of football research, Jon Shaw director of pro scouting, Anthony Coughlan area scout, Mitch Chester college scouting coordinator/travel coordinator, Andrew Hoyle and Kasia Omilian scouting assistants, Kyle Davis associate athletic trainer and Thomas Byrd, Andrew Dees and Ty McKenzie coaching fellows. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Alex Okafor and LS Drew Scott. Waived WR Chris Finke with an injury designation. Placed LS James Winchester on reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Tutu Atwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed P Corliss Waitman. Waived K Dominik Eberle. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed TE Hunter Long to a four-year contract. Signed TE Carson Meier. Waived TE Jibri Blount with an injury settlement. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WRs Dede Westbrook and LB Chazz Surratt, G Wyatt Davis and DE Patrick Jones II. Waived DT Jaylen Twyman. Placed K Riley Patterson on the PUP list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Michael Thomas on the PUP list. Placed OL Derrick Kelly on the non-football injury list. Signed WR Chris Hogan and LB Kendall Donnerson PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OL Landon Dickerson to a four-year contract. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Ambry Thomas to a four-year contract. Released DL Daeshon Hall. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DLs Kyle Peko and Anthony Rush. Waived DL Bruce Hector. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DL Jonathan Allen to a four-year contract extension.
Canadian Football League
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Named Courtney Stephan director of community partnerships. MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Released WR Naaman Roosevelt. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Robbie Lowes, OL Dino Boyd and DBs Ranthony Texada, Sam Williams, Hakeem Bailey, Jhavonte Dean, Prince Robinson and Josh Allen.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.