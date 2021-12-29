LEWISBURG — The Bucknell men’s basketball team’s game at the University at Albany, originally scheduled for this evening, has been postponed due to COVID protocols within the Albany men’s basketball program.
The Bison and Great Danes would look to reschedule the game for a later date if a scheduling opportunity presents itself.
Wednesday’s game was to be Bucknell’s final non-conference game of the regular season. Now the Bison will turn their focus to the Patriot League opener at Boston University on New Year’s Day. That contest is set to tip off at 1 p.m. at Case Gym, with coverage on ESPN+.
Aaron Brooks Named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Nittany Lion wrestler Aaron Brooks has been named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week for the week ending Dec. 27. Brooks’ honor is the second of the season for the Nittany Lions, joining Greg Kerkvliet. He shares this week’s honor with Iowa’s Spencer Lee.
Brooks was one of many standouts for No. 2 Penn State as the Nittany Lions rolled to a 3-0 mark at the Collegiate Duals in Niceville, Fla., on Dec. 20-21. Penn State downed No. 22 Northern Iowa 29-9, No. 9 Cornell 21-6 and hammered No. 3 Arizona State 29-10 to win the Blue Pool title.
Brooks that went 3-0 at the event. The Hagerstown, Md., native began the tournament with an impressive 3-2 win over #4 Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa, using a second period takedown to secure the win. He then rolled to a lopsided 15-3 major over #15 Jonathan Loew of Cornell. Brooks closed out the tournament by pinning Arizona State’s Josh Nummer in just 1:48 to highlight Penn State’s 29-10 victory over the third-ranked Sun Devils. Brooks is now 6-0 overall with two pins and two majors.
The Nittany Lions improved to 8-0 with the perfect run in Florida. Penn State begins Big Ten action on Friday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 9, travelling to Maryland on Friday and hosting Indiana on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.