LEWISBURG — Danville Post 40 scored five runs in the sixth inning to blow the game open and take a 9-3 victory over Lewisburg in a Susquehanna Valley American Legion League matchup Monday at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
Conner Geise hit a two-run double, and Gatlin Hovenstine hit an RBI double to highlight the sixth for Danville (6-2).
Lewisburg (3-7-1) was led by Shea Girton and Derek Asche, who both went 2-for-2 and drew a pair of walks.
Post 182 next plays at Mifflinburg at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Danville 9, Lewisburg 3
at Lewisburg
Danville 030 015 0 — 9-11-2
Lewisburg 101 001 0 — 3-6-2
Lane Berkey, Jonas Bettleyon (6), K. Burns (7) and G. Benjamin. Shea Girton, Kadyn Magyar (6) and Magyar, Derek Asche (6).
WP: Berkey. LP: Girton.
Top Danville hitters: Trevor McDonald, 2-for-4, double, run scored; Jacob Cambria, RBI; Daniel Knight, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored; Gatlin Hovenstine, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Benjamin, 2 walks, run; Joseph Delbo, 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Bettleyon, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Conner Geise, 1-for-1, double, 2 walks, 2 RBI, run.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Asche, 2-for-2, 2 walks, 2 runs scored; Girton, 2-for-2, 2 walks, run; Michael Casale, 1-for-4; Aiden Howerter, walk; Ryan Metta-Rogan, 1-for-2, walk; Kedron Sosa, walk.
Williamsport 11,
Montandon 1 (5 inn.)
MILTON — Montandon couldn’t get its bats going Monday as Post 841 fell to Williamsport in SVALL action at Veterans Memorial Park.
“Williamsport came out hot and hit the ball well,” said Montandon manager Mark Artley. “We couldn’t get anything going, and credit to their guys for throwing strikes and playing good defense.”
Maddix Dalena, who’ll be going to the University of Connecticut to play baseball in the fall, led Williamsport by batting for the cycle.
For Montandon, Dylan Reiff, Brayden Gower and Chase Knarr all batted 1-for-2.
Montandon next hosts Jersey Shore at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Little League Baseball
Major Division
Lewisburg 9, Bloomsburg 3
Mifflinburg 18, Danville 4
LEWISBURG — Host Lewisburg scored seven runs in the final two innings to pull away for a 9-3 win over Bloomsburg at Danny Green Field.
In the top half of the bracket, Mifflinburg rolled to a winner’s bracket win over Danville.
Lewisburg will now play Mifflinburg in the winners’ bracket final at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
No further information was available on the games.
Managers are asked to report the results and stats of their games at sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.