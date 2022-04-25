Softball
Game 1: Alvernia 3, Lycoming 2Game 2: Lycoming 10, Alvernia 9Notes:
Senior Angie King hit a two-run homer with one out in the top of the seventh to bring the Warriors all the way back from an eight-run deficit to post a 10-9 win in the second game of a non-conference doubleheader at Alvernia on Sunday at Angelica Park. The Warriors (8-22 overall) were down 9-1 at the start of the fourth when their comeback effort began with a four run inning. Kylie Russell (2-5), who came on in relief in the fourth, retired the last 10 batters she faced, striking out the last batter swinging to clinch one of the most dramatic comebacks in program history. She tossed four innings, allowing one hit and striking out three to earn the win against Alvernia (12-16).
Game 1 Lebanon Valley 4, Lycoming 0Game 2: Lycoming 5, Lebanon Valley 3Notes:
Senior Morgan Klosko drove in two runs in the top of the fifth inning and junior Kylie Russell left four runners stranded in the last three innings to earn the save as the Warriors came-from-behind for a 5-3 win over Lebanon Valley in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Saturday at LVC Softball Park. Klosko’s single capped a three-run fifth for the Warriors (7-21 overall) after entering the inning down 3-2, as senior Kacee Reitz, a Milton High grad, singled with one out before moving to second on a wild pitch. Russell followed with a walk and first-year Rachel Daub singled to load the bases. Reitz scored on a wild pitch and after a pop-up, Klosko delivered the go-ahead single. Russell came on to pitch in the bottom of the inning and didn’t let a runner past second base in the final three innings, although she did give up four hits. She struck out three to earn her first save of the season against the Flying Dutchmen (20-8) scored two runs in the first off three hits before the Warriors tied the game in the third. Reitz led off with a single, moved to second on a single from Russell, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout. Russell scored on an opposite field double from junior Morgan Wetzel. The Warriors were led by Reitz, who went 2-for-4 with two runs and Wetzel, who went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Russell scored twice.
Game 1: Lock Haven 5, Bloomsburg 1Game 2: Bloomsburg 12, Lock Haven 4Saturday at BloomsburgNotes:
Lock Haven University (16-17, 5-9 PSAC East) visited Bloomsburg (20-16, 6-6 PSAC East) for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division battle where the afternoon was split with the Bald Eagles. In game 1, The Bald Eagles scored four runs in the sixth with help from a Delaney Good (Mifflinburg Area High School grad) bunt single. Madison Waltman, a Warrior Run High grad, got the complete game as she shut down the Huskies. Waltman struck out four, with the only run coming off a wild pitch.
Game 1: Lock Haven 5, Shippensburg 2Game 2: Shippensburg 6, Lock Haven 3Friday at Lock HavenNotes:
Lock Haven (15-16, 4-8 PSAC East) earned a split with regionally-ranked Shippensburg (25-15, 6-4 PSAC East) Friday in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference clash. In game 1, Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, took a pitch to the thigh and advanced to first and set up a run. Ace pitcher Madison Waltman, a Warrior Run High School graduate, pitched the complete game for The Haven as she added her 10 win of the year, fanning six batters and surrendering just two earned runs.
Men’s track and fieldLock Haven UniversitySaturday at Bucknell Team ChallengeNote:
Senior Hunter Confair, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, improved on his best time of the season in the 3,000-meter steeplechase as he fought his way to a seventh-place finish in a time of 9:42.40. Today’s time elevates him to fifth in the PSAC to this point.
Bloomsburg UniversitySaturday at Bucknell Team ChallengeNotes:
The Huskies finished 10th as a team at the Bucknell Team Challenge with 19 points. The 800-meter run was highlighted by Tyler Bailey’s performance. Bailey, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, finished seventh overall with a season-best time of 1:53.07. Bailey is currently ranked third on the PSAC performance list. In addition, the 4x400-meter relay team featuring Bailey finished third with a time of 3:20.67.
Women’s tennisFDU-Florham 5, Lycoming 4Notes:
First-year Rei Saar tied the school’s single-season school record with her 16th win of the season to lead the Warriors in the setback to FDU-Florham in MAC Freedom action on Saturday at Brandon Park. Saar downed FDU’s Maggie Cronkhite, 6-4, 7-5, at No. 4 singles to tie Hannah Summerson ’20’s mark set in 2017-18, as she improved to 16-3 this year. The Warriors fall to 7-8 and 1-4 in the MAC Freedom while FDU improved to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the MAC Freedom.
Men’s tennisLehigh 4, Bucknell 1Saturday at BucknellNote:
Tim Zelikovsky kept his winning streak alive at No. 4 singles, but Bucknell dropped a 4-1 decision to Lehigh on Saturday afternoon in a match that was moved indoors to the Central PA Tennis Center. Lehigh improved to 7-1 in Patriot League play while the Bison fell to 4-3, and now both teams will begin preparations for next week’s Patriot League Tournament in Annapolis, Md.
FDU-Florham 7, Lycoming 2Saturday at LycomingNotes:
Senior Casey Haas and junior Jason Anderson each won their singles matches to lead the Warriors against FDU-Florham in MAC Freedom action Saturday at Brandon Park. Haas defeated Karanveer Saini 7-5, 6-4 in the No. 4 singles slot. At No.5, Anderson defeated Tyler Schacher 6-2, 6-0, to become the 18th Warrior to reach 10 wins in a season and the first since Rob Smith had 12 wins in 2017-18. The Warriors fall to 5-9 and 0-4 in the MAC Freedom. FDU-Florham advanced to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the MAC Freedom.
Women’s lacrosseBoston U. 11, Bucknell 10Saturday at BucknellNotes:
Caroline Miller scored a dramatic goal with 12 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, but Matty Spaeth found the net 48 seconds into the extra period to lift Boston University to the win over Bucknell in Patriot League women’s lacrosse action on Saturday afternoon at Graham Field. Bucknell (6-9, 3-5 PL) led by as many as four goals late in the first half and by three at the break, but the Terriers (2-13, 1-7 PL) rallied behind red-hot goalie Reilly Agres and three second-half goals from Kaelin Isaacson. The last of those came with 32 seconds left in regulation and gave Boston University its first lead of the day at 10-9. Ella Payer won the ensuing draw control for Bucknell, and after Taylor Kopan hustled to track down a loose ball in the corner, Katie Wendell fed Miller for the tying tally with 12 ticks remaining.
Lycoming 19, Delaware Valley 4Saturday at LycomingNotes:
Junior Tess Arnold and first-year Katie Maguire each scored five goals and first-year Erin Henn posted seven assists, the second-most in program history, to lead the Warriors to a MAC Freedom win at James Work Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The win moves the Warriors (8-7, 4-3 MAC Freedom) to within shouting distance of earning its first postseason bid since 2016, as the team has one conference regular-season game left and currently sit in the fifth and final MAC Freedom Championship spot. Henn’s seven assists were complemented by two goals, as she became the first Warrior since Heather Suit had a seven- and 10-assist game in 2006 to post that many. Arnold, meanwhile, reached five goals for the second straight game, also adding an assist, five groundballs and six draw controls. Maguire, who now has 49 goals during her rookie year, also added seven draw controls.
Men’s lacrosseLycoming 15, Delaware Valley 6Saturday at LycomingNotes:
A flurry of goals landed three Warriors with hat tricks for the first time this season, led by senior Owen Zimmerman, who scored six goals, as well as junior Rory Hines, and first-year Joey Hoover, a Selinsgrove High grad, who each had three, to lead the Warriors to a MAC Freedom victory over Delaware Valley at UPMC Field on Saturday. Zimmerman finished the senior day spectacle with his 10th hat trick of the season, also posting an assist, a caused turnover, and four groundballs. Hoover and Hines collected a groundball each.
BaseballBucknell 20, Lehigh 3Notes:
Chris Cannizzaro went 4-for-5, drove in four runs, and scored four more, and Brendan Lowery homered and drove in a career-high four to lead Bucknell’s 20-run attack in a PL victory over Lehigh at sun-splashed Depew Field on Sunday. After Lehigh took the first two games of the series on Saturday, the Bison responded in a big way in this one to maintain its hold on second place in the Patriot League standings. Bucknell (17-21, 13-9 PL) pounded out 17 hits and drew 10 walks on the way to its highest-scoring output in more than 10 years. The last time the Bison put 20 on the board was in a 22-6 victory at James Madison on Feb. 25, 2012. Bucknell’s last 20-spot in a home game was a 20-9 win over Navy in the clinching game of the 2003 Patriot League championship series.
Women’s golfLycoming Collegeat MAC Freedom ChampionshipsNote:
Senior Blake Premo led the Warriors with a two-day score of 190 to finish in 39th place at the MAC Freedom Championship at the par-72, 6,500-yard Huntsville Golf Club on Sunday. Premo fired a second day 94 for the Warriors after shooting 96 on the first day, while sophomore Ian Plankenhorn led the Warriors with a 20-over-par 92 on the second day of the tournament to finish with a 195.
Major League BaseballEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 10 6 .625 _ Toronto 10 6 .625 _ Tampa Bay 9 7 .563 1 Boston 7 9 .438 3 Baltimore 6 10 .375 4
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 8 .500 _ Cleveland 7 8 .467 ½ Chicago 6 9 .400 1½ Detroit 6 9 .400 1½ Kansas City 5 9 .357 2
West Division W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 6 .625 _ Los Angeles 9 7 .563 1 Oakland 9 8 .529 1½ Houston 7 8 .467 2½ Texas 5 10 .333 4½ ___
East Division W L Pct GB
New York 12 5 .706 _ Miami 7 8 .467 4 Atlanta 7 10 .412 5 Philadelphia 6 10 .375 5½ Washington 6 12 .333 6½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 9 5 .643 _ Milwaukee 10 6 .625 _ Pittsburgh 8 8 .500 2 Chicago 7 9 .438 3 Cincinnati 3 13 .188 7
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 4 .733 _ San Francisco 11 5 .688 ½ Colorado 10 5 .667 1 San Diego 10 7 .588 2 Arizona 6 10 .375 5½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4 Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game Texas 2, Oakland 0 Toronto 3, Houston 2 Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2 Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 10 innings Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4 Seattle 13, Kansas City 7
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2 Colorado 6, Detroit 2 N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 2 Houston 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings Oakland 2, Texas 0 L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 6 Seattle 5, Kansas City 4, 12 innings
Monday’s Games
