College Football ScheduleFriday, December 16SOUTH
Bahamas Bowl at Nassau: UAB (6-6) vs. Miami (Ohio) (6-6), 11:30 a.m. Cure Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Troy (11-2) vs. UTSA (11-2), 3 p.m.
MIDWEST
NCAA FCS Playoffs — Semifinals at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. (11-2) vs. Incarnate Word (12-1), 7 p.m. ___
Saturday, December 17SOUTH
Fenway Bowl at Boston: Louisville (7-5) vs. Cincinnati (9-3), 11 a.m. Celebration Bowl at Atlanta: NC Central (9-2) vs. Jackson St. (12-0), Noon LendingTree Bowl at Mobile, Ala.: Southern Miss. (6-6) vs. Rice (5-7), 5:45 p.m.
MIDWEST
NCAA FCS Playoffs — Semifinals at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. (12-1) vs. Montana St. (12-1), 4 p.m.
FAR WEST
Las Vegas Bowl at Las Vegas: Oregon St. (9-3) vs. Florida (6-6), 2:30 p.m. LA Bowl at Inglewood, Calif.: Fresno St. (9-4) vs. Washington St. (7-5), 3:30 p.m. New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque, N.M.: BYU (7-5) vs. SMU (7-5), 7:30 p.m. Frisco Bowl at Frisco, Texas: Boise St. (9-4) vs. North Texas (7-6), 9:15 p.m. ___
Monday, December 19EAST
Myrtle Beach Bowl at Conway, S.C.: Uconn (6-6) vs. Marshall (8-4), 2:30 p.m.
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 353 221 Miami 8 5 0 .615 316 312 N.Y. Jets 7 6 0 .538 264 243 New England 7 6 0 .538 276 239
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 241 276 Jacksonville 5 8 0 .385 294 294 Indianapolis 4 8 1 .346 209 298 e-Houston 1 11 1 .115 211 314
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 9 4 0 .692 301 250 Cincinnati 9 4 0 .692 335 265 Cleveland 5 8 0 .385 300 323 Pittsburgh 5 8 0 .385 227 293
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 10 3 0 .769 384 298 L.A. Chargers 7 6 0 .538 295 326 Las Vegas 5 8 0 .385 308 313 e-Denver 3 10 0 .231 194 238
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 12 1 0 .923 386 248 Dallas 10 3 0 .769 360 229 N.Y. Giants 7 5 1 .577 267 300 Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 224 254 Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312 Carolina 5 8 0 .385 260 290 New Orleans 4 9 0 .308 265 297
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 312 313 Detroit 6 7 0 .462 349 347 Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302 e-Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 10 4 0 .714 338 210 Seattle 7 7 0 .500 355 355 Arizona 4 9 0 .308 277 348 L.A. Rams 4 9 0 .308 218 296 e-Eliminated from playoffs x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division ___
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 21, Seattle 13
Saturday’s Games
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m. Miami at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Dallas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1 p.m. Arizona at Denver, 4:05 p.m. New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m. Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m. Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 26
L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 22 7 .759 — Brooklyn 17 12 .586 5 Philadelphia 15 12 .556 6 New York 15 13 .536 6½ Toronto 13 15 .464 8½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 15 15 .500 — Atlanta 14 15 .483 ½ Washington 11 18 .379 3½ Orlando 9 20 .310 5½ Charlotte 7 21 .250 7
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 20 8 .714 — Cleveland 18 11 .621 2½ Indiana 15 14 .517 5½ Chicago 11 16 .407 8½ Detroit 8 22 .267 13
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 19 9 .679 — New Orleans 18 9 .667 ½ Dallas 14 14 .500 5 San Antonio 9 19 .321 10 Houston 9 19 .321 10
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 17 10 .630 — Portland 16 12 .571 1½ Utah 16 14 .533 2½ Minnesota 13 15 .464 4½ Oklahoma City 11 17 .393 6½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 12 .571 — L.A. Clippers 17 13 .567 — Sacramento 15 12 .556 ½ Golden State 14 15 .483 2½ L.A. Lakers 11 16 .407 4½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando 135, Atlanta 124 Indiana 125, Golden State 119 Detroit 141, Charlotte 134, OT Sacramento 124, Toronto 123 New York 128, Chicago 120, OT Portland 128, San Antonio 112 Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108 Cleveland 105, Dallas 90 Denver 141, Washington 128 L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88
Thursday’s Games
Memphis 142, Milwaukee 101 Miami 111, Houston 108 New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m. Miami at San Antonio, 5 p.m. Dallas at Cleveland, 8 p.m. Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8 p.m. Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 29 23 4 2 48 112 64 Toronto 31 19 6 6 44 101 73 Tampa Bay 29 19 9 1 39 105 85 Detroit 29 13 10 6 32 85 91 Florida 31 14 13 4 32 104 102 Buffalo 30 14 14 2 30 122 106 Montreal 30 14 14 2 30 88 105 Ottawa 29 13 14 2 28 89 91
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 30 21 7 2 44 105 73 Carolina 29 17 6 6 40 84 75 Pittsburgh 30 18 8 4 40 106 86 N.Y. Rangers 31 16 10 5 37 96 86 N.Y. Islanders 30 17 12 1 35 95 84 Washington 32 15 13 4 34 95 94 Philadelphia 31 10 14 7 27 74 100 Columbus 29 10 17 2 22 81 119
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 31 18 8 5 41 112 85 Winnipeg 29 19 9 1 39 96 76 Minnesota 29 16 11 2 34 92 86 Colorado 28 15 11 2 32 88 83 Nashville 28 12 12 4 28 71 87 St. Louis 30 13 15 2 28 90 115 Arizona 27 9 14 4 22 74 99 Chicago 28 7 17 4 18 66 105
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 32 22 9 1 45 108 86 Los Angeles 33 16 12 5 37 109 120 Edmonton 31 18 13 0 36 116 107 Seattle 29 16 10 3 35 100 94 Calgary 30 13 11 6 32 90 93 Vancouver 29 13 13 3 29 101 112 San Jose 31 10 16 5 25 96 112 Anaheim 31 8 20 3 19 75 132 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa 3, Montreal 2 Minnesota 4, Detroit 1 Vancouver 4, Calgary 3, SO
Thursday’s Games
Carolina 3, Seattle 2 N.Y. Rangers 3, Toronto 1 Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1 Philadelphia 2, New Jersey 1 Anaheim 5, Montreal 2 Dallas 2, Washington 1 Pittsburgh 4, Florida 2 Los Angeles 3, Boston 2, SO Winnipeg 2, Nashville 1, OT Vegas 4, Chicago 1 Buffalo 4, Colorado 2 St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
