Major League Baseball
W L Pct GB New York 27 22 .551 _ Atlanta 26 28 .481 3½ Philadelphia 26 29 .473 4 Miami 24 31 .436 6 Washington 23 30 .434 6
W L Pct GB Chicago 32 24 .571 _ St. Louis 31 26 .544 1½ Milwaukee 30 26 .536 2 Cincinnati 25 29 .463 6 Pittsburgh 21 34 .382 10½
W L Pct GB San Francisco 35 21 .625 _ San Diego 35 23 .603 1 Los Angeles 33 23 .589 2 Colorado 23 34 .404 12½ Arizona 20 38 .345 16
Atlanta 5, Washington 1 Colorado 11, Texas 6 Pittsburgh 5, Miami 3 Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4 Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2 San Francisco 7, Chicago Cubs 2 San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Miami (Poteet 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 4-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-2), 7:20 p.m. Arizona (Peacock 2-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-1), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 1-8) at St. Louis (Kim 1-3), 8:15 p.m. Oakland (Montas 5-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 8:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-3) at San Diego (Snell 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Miami at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 36 22 .621 _ Boston 33 23 .589 2 New York 31 26 .544 4½ Toronto 29 25 .537 5 Baltimore 19 37 .339 16
W L Pct GB Chicago 34 22 .607 _ Cleveland 30 24 .556 3 Kansas City 28 26 .519 5 Detroit 23 33 .411 11 Minnesota 22 34 .393 12
W L Pct GB Oakland 33 25 .569 _ Houston 31 25 .554 1 Seattle 29 29 .500 4 Los Angeles 25 31 .446 7 Texas 22 36 .379 11
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 2 Boston 5, Houston 1 Colorado 11, Texas 6 Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1 Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5 Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
Boston (Eovaldi 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Cleveland (Mejía 1-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Houston (Greinke 5-2) at Toronto (Ryu 5-2), 7:07 p.m. Tampa Bay (Fleming 5-3) at Texas (Gibson 3-0), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-6) at Kansas City (Keller 5-4), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Montas 5-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 8:40 p.m. Seattle (Dugger 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m. Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 18 8 .692 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 13 13 .500 5 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 12 13 .480 5½ Toledo (Detroit) 12 13 .480 5½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 10 15 .400 7½ Columbus (Cleveland) 9 16 .360 8½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 9 16 .360 8½
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 18 7 .720 — Worcester (Boston) 16 11 .593 3 Buffalo (Toronto) 13 11 .542 4½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 14 13 .519 5 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 9 17 .346 9½ Rochester (Washington) 8 19 .296 11
W L Pct. GB Nashville (Milwaukee) 21 5 .808 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 18 9 .667 3½ Jacksonville (Miami) 16 11 .593 5½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 15 12 .556 6½ Memphis (St. Louis) 10 16 .385 11 Norfolk (Baltimore) 10 16 .385 11 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 8 18 .308 13
St. Paul at Louisville, game 1 ppd. Louisville 6, St. Paul 3, game 2 Memphis 10, Toledo 6, game 1 Toledo at Memphis , game 2 Worcester 3, Rochester 1 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5, Lehigh Valley 1 Norfolk 12, Durham 4, 8 innings Nashville 15, Charlotte 4 Columbus 3, Indianapolis 2 Jacksonville 6, Gwinnett 2 Syracuse at Buffalo, ppd. Omaha 8, Iowa 5
Columbus at Indianapolis, 2, 5:05, p.m. Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m. Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m. Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 4:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m. Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05, p.m. Toledo at Memphis, 7:35 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 4, Washington 1
Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118 Wednesday, May 26: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95 Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia 132, Washington 103 Monday, May 31: Washington 122, Philadelphia 114 Wednesday, June 2: Philadelphia 129, Washington 112
Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93 Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108 Friday, May 28: Boston 125, Brooklyn 119 Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn 141, Boston 126 Tuesday, June 1: Brooklyn 123, Boston 109
Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98 Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84 Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee 120, Miami 103
Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105 Wednesday, May 26: New York 101, Atlanta 92 Friday, May 28: Atlanta 105, New York 94 Sunday, May 30: Atlanta 113, New York 96 Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta 103, New York 89
Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109 Wednesday, May 26: Utah 141, Memphis 129 Saturday, May 29: Utah 121, Memphis 111 Monday, May 31: Utah 120, Memphis 113 Wednesday, June 2: Utah 126, Memphis 110
Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90 Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102 Thursday, May 27: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95 Sunday, May 30: Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92 Tuesday, June 1: Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85 Thursday, June 3: Phoenix 113 L.A. Lakers 100
Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109 Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109 Thursday, May 27: Denver 120, Portland 115 Saturday, May 29: Portland 115, Denver 95 Tuesday, June 1: Denver 147, Portland 140, 2OT Thursday, June 3: Denver 126, Portland 115
Dallas 3, L.A. Clippers 2
Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103 Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121 Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108 Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81 Wednesday, June 2: Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 100 Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD
Saturday, June 5: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 7: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. TBD : Brooklyn at Milwaukee, TBD TBD : Brooklyn at Milwaukee, TBD x-TBD: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD x-TBD: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, TBD x-TBD: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD
Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. TBD : Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD TBD : Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD TBD : Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD x-TBD : Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD x-TBD : Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD x-TBD : Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD Phoenix vs. Denver Monday, June 7: Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Utah vs. L.A. Clippers/Dallas winners, TBD
National Hockey League
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Sunday, May 30: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Tuesday, June 1: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Thursday, June 3: Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT Saturday, June 5: Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 8: Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBA x-Thursday, June 10: Carolina at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Saturday, June 12: Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBA
Boston 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Saturday, May 29: Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Monday, May 31: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 3, OT Thursday, June 3: Boston 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT Saturday, June 5: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:15 p.m. Monday, June 7: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 9: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, June 11: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, TBA
Wednesday, June 2: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 3 Friday, June 4: Montreal at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6: Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m. Monday, June 7: Winnipeg at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 9: Montreal at Winnipeg, TBA x-Friday, June 11: Winnipeg at Montreal, TBA x-Sunday, June 13: Montreal at Winnipeg, TBA
Sunday, May 30: Colorado 7, Vegas 1 Wednesday, June 2: Colorado 3, Vegas 2, OT Friday, June 4: Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, June 6: Colorado at Vegas, 8:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 8: Vegas at Colorado, TBA x-Thursday, June 10: Colorado at Vegas, TBA x-Saturday, June 12: Vegas at Colorado, TBA
WNBA
W L Pct GB Connecticut 7 2 .778 — Atlanta 4 2 .667 1½ New York 5 3 .625 1½ Washington 2 4 .333 3½ Chicago 2 6 .250 4½ Indiana 1 9 .100 6½
W L Pct GB Seattle 6 1 .857 — Las Vegas 6 3 .667 1 Phoenix 5 3 .625 1½ Los Angeles 3 3 .500 2½ Dallas 2 4 .333 3½ Minnesota 1 4 .200 4
Las Vegas 94, New York 82 Phoenix 77, Chicago 74, OT Los Angeles 98, Indiana 63
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Washington, 1 p.m. Chicago at Los Angeles, 3 p.m. New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Sunday’s Games Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Thursday at Stade Roland Garros, Paris Purse: €16,404,509 Surface: Red clay Men’s Singles Second Round Matteo Berrettini (9), Italy, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5. Diego Schwartzman (10), Argentina, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Gael Monfils (14), France, 6-0, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Aslan Karatsev (24), Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Taylor Fritz (30), United States, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. Jannik Sinner (18), Italy, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-1, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-0. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Alex de Minaur (21), Australia, 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. Roger Federer (8), Switzerland, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 7-5, 7-6 (1), 6-4. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (28), Georgia, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4. Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-0, 7-5, 6-2. Women’s Singles Second Round Elena Vesnina, Russia, def. Petra Kvitova (11), Czech Republic, walkover. Ons Jabeur (25), Tunisia, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-2, 6-4. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-0, 6-4. Jessica Pegula (28), United States, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 7-5, 6-3. Karolina Muchova (18), Czech Republic, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-3, 6-4. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-3, 6-4. Magda Linette, Poland, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 6-1, 2-2, ret. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (32), Russia, 6-2, 6-3. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 7-5, 1-6, 6-2. Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Karolina Pliskova (9), Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-1. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-2, 6-3. Coco Gauff (24), United States, def. Wang Qiang, China, 6-3, 7-6 (1). Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. Jennifer Brady (13), United States, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. Anett Kontaveit (30), Estonia, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-2, 6-0. Iga Swiatek (8), Poland, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-1, 6-1. Men’s Doubles First Round Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 7-5, 6-3. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (10), Australia, def. Benjamin Bonzi and Antoine Hoang, France, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-1. Hugo Gaston and Arthur Cazaux, France, def. Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (16), New Zealand, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 6-3. Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2. Men’s Doubles Second Round Rohan Bopanna, India, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-4, 7-5. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (7), Britain, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, 7-5, 6-1. Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (5), Slovakia, 7-6 (5), 6-1. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (15), Japan, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy (13), France, 6-2, 6-3. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Dan Added, France, 7-6 (0), 6-3. Women’s Doubles First Round Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Jessika Ponchet and Estelle Cascino, France, 6-3, 6-1. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (6), Taiwan, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (4), Japan, def. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov and Paula Badosa, Spain, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1). Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu and Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 6-4, 6-2. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, and Wang Yafan, China, def. Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-1, 7-5. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (11), Croatia, def. Madison Brengle and Danielle Collins, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-1. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, and Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove and Rosalie van Der Hoek, Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 6-4. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-1, 6-2. Gabriela Dabrowski and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 6-2, 6-1. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-2, 6-3. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-3. Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders, Australia, def. Yana Sizikova and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-1, 6-1.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A East). BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Colten Brewer to Worcester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Brandon Workman from Worcester. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL (Covid 19 protocol). Recalled INF/OF Gavin Sheets from Charlotte (Triple-A East). DETROIT TIGERS — Placed CF Victor Reyes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 2. Recalled CF Derek Hill from Toledo (Triple-A East). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned OF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Ronald Bolanos from Omaha. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Chris Rodriguez from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Anthony Bemboom to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Caleb Thielbar on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from St. Paul (Triple-A East). TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chaz Roe to Durham (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated LHP Anthony Kay from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Buffalo (Triple-A East). National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired RHP Tyler Jones from Miami. Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from Reno (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Madison Bumgarner on the 10-day IL. ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned 1B Johan Camargo to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Tucker Davidson from Gwinnett. CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RF Aristides Aquino to Louisville (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated OF A.J. Pollock and RHP Jimmy Nelson from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Alex Vesia and RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). MIAMI MARLINS — Designated INF Luis Marte for assignment. Activated RHP Elieser Hernandez from 60-day IL and rehab assignment. Activated OF Lewis Brinson from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Hoby Milner from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned Alec Bettinger to Nashville. NEW YORK METS — Optioned OF Cameron Maybin and SS Wilfredo Tovar outright to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned INF Luis Guillorme to Syracuse on a rehab assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated INF Ke’Bryan Hayes from the 60-day IL and rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Activated RHP J.T. Brubaker from bereavement list and placed on the 10-day IL (COVID-19 protocol). ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated LHP Andrew Miller from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Tyler Webb for assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Logan Webb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 31. Placed OF Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 2. Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano and INF/OF Jason Vosler from Sacramento (Triple-A West). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Erick Fedde to Wilmington (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Minor League Baseball Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jack Jett and OF Ty Moore. Released INF Jose Reyes. JOILIET SLAMMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Bobby Milacki to Minnesota (MLB). Sold the contract of LHP Steve Moyers to Seattle (MLB). Agreed to terms with RHP Wes Albert. SHCAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kristian Scott. Released RHP Dallas Bryan. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Nick Neville and INF Ian Walters. FOOTBALL National Football League NFL — Suspended Detroit’s DE Jashon Cornell first three games of the season for violating the substance abuse policy. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Darqueze Dennard to a one-year contract. Waived WR Krishawn Hogan with an injury designation. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Devin Gray. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Gregory Rousseau to a four-year contract. DETROIT LIONS — Waived DT John Atkins. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Terry Godwin on IR. Signed WR Pharoh Cooper. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LB Kamalei Correa. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released OL Erik Magnuson and TE Carson Williams. Signed DB Roderic Teamer, T Sam Young and TE Alex Ellis. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DT Bobby Brown. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Tye Smith. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Kadarius Toney to four-year contract. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR DeVonta Smith to a four-year contract. Signed DT Milton Williams, CB Zech McPhearson and RB Kenneth Gainwell. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE MyCole Pruitt. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DTs Trevon Coley and Abry Jones. Waived DTs Daylon Mack and Jullian Taylor. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived TE Dylan Cantrell with an injury designation. HOCKEY National Hockey League NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Nils Lundkvist on a contract. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Joe Snively to a one-year, two-way contract. Minor League TULSA OILERS — Activated D Stephan Beauvais and Fs Darby Llewellyn and Alex Kromm from reserve. Placed F Matt Lane and Ds Garrett Cecere and Justin Hamonic on reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer REAL SALT LAKE —Signed D Toni Datkovic to a two-year contract pending receipt of his international travel card (ITC) and visa. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loaned F David Egbo to Phoenix (USL Championship).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.