Baseball
MLB GlanceEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 38 23 .623 _ Boston 35 23 .603 1½ Toronto 30 27 .526 6 New York 31 28 .525 6 Baltimore 21 38 .356 16
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Chicago 36 23 .610 _ Cleveland 31 26 .544 4 Kansas City 29 28 .509 6 Detroit 24 35 .407 12 Minnesota 24 35 .407 12
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Oakland 35 26 .574 _ Houston 33 26 .559 1 Seattle 30 31 .492 5 Los Angeles 27 32 .458 7 Texas 23 38 .377 12 ___
East DivisionW L Pct GB
New York 29 23 .558 _ Atlanta 28 29 .491 3½ Philadelphia 28 30 .483 4 Miami 25 33 .431 7 Washington 24 32 .429 7
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Chicago 33 26 .559 _ Milwaukee 33 26 .559 _ St. Louis 31 29 .517 2½ Cincinnati 28 29 .491 4 Pittsburgh 23 35 .397 9½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
San Francisco 37 22 .627 _ San Diego 36 25 .590 2 Los Angeles 34 25 .576 3 Colorado 24 36 .400 13½ Arizona 20 41 .328 18 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3 Toronto 6, Houston 2 Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4 Tampa Bay 3, Texas 0 Cleveland 10, Baltimore 4 Boston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3 Oakland 6, Colorado 3 L.A. Angels 12, Seattle 5
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 18, Cleveland 5 Houston 6, Toronto 3 Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0 Minnesota 2, Kansas City 1 Colorado 3, Oakland 1 Tampa Bay 7, Texas 1 Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 5 Boston at N.Y. Yankees, Late
Monday’s Games
Miami (López 1-3) at Boston (Pivetta 6-1), 5:10 p.m. Kansas City (Kowar 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-6), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. San Francisco at Texas, 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 2 Philadelphia 5, Washington 2 Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5 Pittsburgh 8, Miami 7, 12 innings San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 3 Atlanta 6, L.A. Dodgers 4 Oakland 6, Colorado 3 N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 0
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, Pittsburgh 1 Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 2 Milwaukee 2, Arizona 0 Philadelphia 12, Washington 6 Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 7 Colorado 3, Oakland 1 Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 3 N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 2
Monday’s Games
Miami (López 1-3) at Boston (Pivetta 6-1), 5:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-4) at San Diego (Weathers 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. San Francisco at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East GlanceMidwest DivisionW L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 21 8 .724 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 15 14 .517 6 St. Paul (Minnesota) 15 15 .500 6½ Toledo (Detroit) 14 15 .483 7 Louisville (Cincinnati) 11 18 .379 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 10 18 .357 10½ Columbus (Cleveland) 10 19 .345 11
Northeast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 19 9 .679 — Worcester (Boston) 17 13 .567 3 Buffalo (Toronto) 15 13 .536 4 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 16 14 .533 4 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 19 .367 9 Rochester (Washington) 10 20 .333 10
Southeast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 21 8 .724 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 20 9 .690 1 Jacksonville (Miami) 19 11 .633 2½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 15 15 .500 6½ Memphis (St. Louis) 12 18 .400 9½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 11 18 .379 10 Norfolk (Baltimore) 10 18 .357 10½ ___
Saturday’s Games
Rochester 18, Worcester 1 Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton W/B 6 Jacksonville 8, Gwinnett 5, 11 innings Syracuse 7, Buffalo 6 Durham 4, Norfolk 0 Louisville 6, St. Paul 3 Charlotte 4, Nashville 0 Indianapolis 3, Columbus 2 Toledo 6, Memphis 1 Omaha 5, Iowa 0
Sunday’s Games
Louisville 6, St. Paul 1 Rochester 12, Worcester 5 Scranton W/B 4, Lehigh Valley 3 Jacksonville 6 Gwinnett 3 Buffalo 5, Syracuse 2 Columbus 4, Indianapolis 1 Charlotte 3, Nashville 2, 7 innings Toledo 4, Memphis 1 Durham 4, Norfolk 3 Omaha 8, Iowa 3
Tuesday’s Games
Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
NCAA Division I Regionals GlanceAll Times EDTDouble Elimination; x-if necessaryAt Baum-Walker StadiumFayetteville, Ark.Friday, June 4
Game 1 — No. 1 Arkansas 13, NJIT 8 Game 2 — Nebraska 8, Northeastern 6
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — NJIT 3, Northeastern 2, Northeastern eliminated Game 4 — No. 1 Arkansas 5, Nebraska 1
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — Nebraska 18, NJIT 4, NJIT eliminated Game 6 — No. 1 Arkansas vs. Nebraska, late
Monday, June 7
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
At J. C. Love FieldRuston, La.Friday, June 4
Game 1 — No. 16 Louisiana Tech 18, Rider 2 Game 2 — NC State 8, Alabama 1
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — Alabama 3, Rider 1, Rider eliminated Game 4 — NC State 8, No. 16 Louisiana Tech 3
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — No. 16 Louisiana Tech 10, Alabama 8, Alabama eliminated Game 6 — NC State vs. No. 16 Louisiana Tech, late
Monday, June 7
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
At UFCU DischFalk FieldAustin, TexasFriday, June 4
Game 1 — No. 2 Texas 11, Southern 0 Game 2 — Arizona St. 7, Fairfield 6
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — Fairfield 6, Southern 2, Southern eliminated Game 4 — No. 2 Texas 10, Arizona St. 3
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — Fairfield 9, Arizona St. 7, Arizona St. eliminated Game 6 — No. 2 Texas 10 vs. Fairfield, late
Monday, June 7
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
At Florida BallparkGainesville, Fla.Friday, June 4
Game 1 — South Florida 5, No. 15 Florida 3 Game 2 — Miami 1, South Alabama 0
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — South Alabama 19, No. 15 Florida 1, Florida eliminated Game 4 — South Florida 10, Miami 2
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — South Alabama 7, Miami 2, Miami eliminated Game 6 — South Florida vs. South Alabama, late
Monday, June 7
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.
At Lindsey Nelson StadiumKnoxville, Tenn.Friday, June 4
Game 1 — No. 3 Tennessee 9, Wright State 3 Game 2 — Liberty 11, Duke 6
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — Duke 14, Wright State 6, Wright State eliminated Game 4 — No. 3 Tennessee 9, Liberty 3
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — Liberty 15, Duke 4, Duke eliminated Game 6 — No. 3 Tennessee 3, Liberty 1, Tennessee advances
At PK ParkEugene, Ore.Friday, June 4
Game 1 — No. 14 Oregon 13, Central Conn. St. 10 Game 2 — Gonzaga 3, LSU 0
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — LSU 6, Central Conn. St. 5, 10 innings, Central Conn. St. eliminated Game 4 — No. 14 Oregon 7, Gonzaga 3
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — LSU 9, Gonzaga 4, Gonzaga eliminated Game 6 — No. 14 Oregon vs. LSU, late
Monday, June 7
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 p.m.
At Hawkins FieldNashville, Tenn.Friday, June 4
Game 1 — No. 4 Vanderbilt 10, Presbyterian 0 Game 2 — Georgia Tech 7, Indiana State 6
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — Indiana State 9, Presbyterian 2, Presbyterian eliminated Game 4 — No. 4 Vanderbilt 4, Georgia Tech 3
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — Georgia Tech 9, Indiana State 0, Indiana State eliminated Game 6 — No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech, late
Monday, June 7
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
At Clark-LeClair StadiumGreenville, N.C.Friday, June 4
Game 1 — No. 13 East Carolina 8, Norfolk State 5 Game 2 — Charlotte 13, Maryland 10
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — Maryland 16, Norfolk State 0, Norfolk State eliminated Game 4 — No. 13 East Carolina 7, Charlotte 5
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — Maryland 2, Charlotte 1, Charlotte eliminated Game 6 — No. 13 East Carolina vs. Maryland, late
Monday, June 7
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.
at Hi Corbett FieldTucson, Ariz.Friday, June 4
Game 1 — No. 5 Arizona 12, Grand Canyon 6 Game 2 — UC Santa Barbara 14, Oklahoma State 4
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — Oklahoma St. 5, Grand Canyon 3, Grand Canyon eliminated Game 4 — No. 5 Arizona 4, UC Santa Barbara 0
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — Santa Barbara 13, Oklahoma St. 3, Oklahoma St. eliminated Game 6 — No. 5 Arizona vs. Santa Barbara, late
Monday, June 7
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 p.m.
at Swayze FieldOxford, Miss.Friday, June 4
Game 1 — No. 12 Mississippi 6, SE Missouri St. 3 Game 2 — Florida State 5, Southern Miss 2
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — Southern Miss 21, SE Missouri St. 0, SE Missouri St. eliminated Game 4 — No. 12 Mississippi 4, Florida State 3
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — Southern Miss 7, Florida State 4, Florida State eliminated Game 6 — No. 12 Mississippi vs. Southern Miss, late
Monday, June 7
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Dudy Noble Field
Starkville, Miss.Friday, June 4
Game 1 — No. 7 Mississippi State 8, Samford 4 Game 2 — VCU 19, Campbell 4
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — Campbell 16, Samford 13, Samford eliminated Game 4 — No. 7 Mississippi State 16, VCU 4
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — Campbell vs. VCU, 3 p.m. Game 6 — No. 7 Mississippi State vs. Game 5 winner, late
Monday, June 7
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
At Frank Eck StadiumSouth Bend, Ind.Friday, June 4
Game 1 — No. 10 Notre Dame 10, Central Michigan 0 Game 2 — UConn 6, Michigan 3
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — Central Michigan 8, Michigan 2, Michigan eliminated Game 4 — No. 10 Notre Dame 26, UConn 3,
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — Central Michigan 14, UConn 9, UConn eliminated Game 6 — No. 10 Notre Dame 14, Central Michigan 2, Notre Dame advances
At Dan Law FieldLubbock, TexasFriday, June 4
Game 1 — No. 8 Texas Tech 6, Army 3 Game 2 — North Carolina 5, UCLA 4
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — UCLA 13, Army 6, Army eliminated Game 4 — No. 8 Texas Tech 7, North Carolina 2
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — UCLA 12, North Carolina 2, North Carolina eliminated Game 6 — No. 8 Texas Tech vs. UCLA, late
Monday, June 7
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
At Klein FieldStanford, Calif.Friday, June 4
Game 1 — No. 9 Stanford 9, North Dakota St. 1 Game 2 — UC Irvine 7, Nevada 0
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — North Dakota St. 6, Nevada 1, Nevada eliminated Game 4 — No. 9 Stanford 12, UC Irvine 4
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — UC Irvine 18, North Dakota St. 3, North Dakota St. eliminated Game 6 — No. 9 Stanford vs. UC Irvine, late
Monday, June 7
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 p.m.
At Founders ParkColumbia, S.C.Friday, June 4
Game 1 — South Carolina 4, Virginia 3 Game 2 — No. 11 Old Dominion 4, Jacksonville 3
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — Virginia 13, Jacksonville 8, Jacksonville eliminated Game 4 — No. 11 Old Dominion 2, South Carolina 1
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — Virginia 3, South Carolina 2, South Carolina eliminated Game 6 — No. 11 Old Dominion vs. Virginia, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 7
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
At Lupton StadiumFort Worth, TexasFriday, June 4
Game 1 — DBU 6, Oregon State 5 Game 2 — TCU 12, McNeese State 4
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 — Oregon State 10, McNeese 5, McNeese State eliminated Game 4 — DBU 8, TCU 6
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 — Oregon State 3, TCU 2, TCU eliminated Game 6 — DBU vs. Oregon State, late
Monday, June 7
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE SEMIFINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceBrooklyn 1, Milwaukee 0
Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 Monday, June 7: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, TBD Sunday, June 13: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 15: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 17: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, TBD x-Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD
Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 0
Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124 Tuesday, June 8: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 11: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 14: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, June 18: Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD
Western ConferencePhoenix vs. Denver
Monday, June 7: Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 9: Denver at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 11: Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m. Sunday, June 13: Phoenix at Denvera, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 15: Denver at Phoenix, TBD x-Thursday, June 17: Phoenix at Denver, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: Denver at Phoenix, TBD
Utah vs. L.A. Clippers
Tuesday, June 8: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. Thursday, June 10: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. Saturday, June 12: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 14: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 18: Utah at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
Conference Semifinals winners, TBA
NBA FINALS(Best-of-7)
Conference Finals winners, TBA
WNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 2 .800 — New York 5 4 .556 2½ Atlanta 4 4 .500 3 Washington 2 5 .286 4½ Chicago 2 7 .222 5½ Indiana 19 .100 7
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Seattle 7 2 .778 — Las Vegas 7 3 .700 ½ Phoenix 5 3 .625 1½ Los Angeles 4 3 .571 2 Minnesota 3 4 .429 3 Dallas 3 5 .375 3½ ___
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 96, Washington 93 Los Angeles 68, Chicago 63 Connecticut 85, New York 64
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 100, Atlanta 80 Dallas 68, Seattle 67
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1
Sunday, May 30: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Tuesday, June 1: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Thursday, June 3: Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT Saturday, June 5: Tampa Bay 6, Carolina 4 Tuesday, June 8: Tampa Bay at Carolina, 6:30 p.m. x-Thursday, June 10: Carolina at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Saturday, June 12: Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBA
Boston 2, N.Y. Islanders 2
Saturday, May 29: Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Monday, May 31: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 3, OT Thursday, June 3: Boston 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT Saturday, June 5: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1 Monday, June 7: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, June 11: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, TBA
Montreal 3, Winnipeg 0
Wednesday, June 2: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 3 Friday, June 4: Montreal 1, Winnipeg 0 Sunday, June 6: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 1 Monday, June 7: Winnipeg at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 9: Montreal at Winnipeg, TBA x-Friday, June 11: Winnipeg at Montreal, TBA x-Sunday, June 13: Montreal at Winnipeg, TBA
Colorado 2, Vegas 1
Sunday, May 30: Colorado 7, Vegas 1 Wednesday, June 2: Colorado 3, Vegas 2, OT Friday, June 4: Vegas 3, Colorado 2 Sunday, June 6: Colorado at Vegas, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8: Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, June 10: Colorado at Vegas, TBA x-Saturday, June 12: Vegas at Colorado, TBA
TransactionsBASEBALLAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed LHP John Means on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A East). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL. Activated CF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Zack Short to Toledo (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Jason Foley from Toledo. Activated RHP Jose Urena from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 3. Designated CF JaCoby Jones for assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Tyler Zuber to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha. Activated RHP Josh Staumont from the 10-day IL. Placed SS Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 4. MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Bailey Ober from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Shaun Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 5. NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Luis Severino to Tampa (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent 3B Cavan Biggio to Buffalo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnet (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Shane Green from Gwinnet. Sent RHP Victor Arano outright to Gwinnet. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Hector Neris from the paternity list. Recalled LHP Christopher Sanchez from Lehigh (Triple-A East). Placed RHPs Chase Anderson and David Hale on the 10-day IL. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Mitch Keller on the 10-day IL. Activated 1B Colin Moran from the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Austin Davis from the 60-day IL. Optioned SS Cole Tucker to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Evan Longoria on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West).
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
