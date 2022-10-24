The District 4 soccer and field hockey playoffs are finally upon us.
Action gets under way this evening with Class 2A girls soccer.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 4:54 am
Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 4:54 am
The District 4 soccer and field hockey playoffs are finally upon us.
Action gets under way this evening with Class 2A girls soccer.
The No. 7-seeded Milton Black Panthers (12-6) will kick things off by hosting No. 10 Williamson (10-7-1) in a first-round matchup at 5 p.m. at Alumni Field.
Warrior Run, which snagged the No. 9 seed for the tourney with an 8-10 record, plays a first-round game at No. 8 Midd-West (10-6-2) at 6 p.m. at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
Then in the 2A quarterfinals on Wednesday, No. 6 Lewisburg (11-6) plays No. 3 Bloomsburg (14-3-1) at 8 p.m. at Danville Area High School.
On the Saturday, the Class 2A quarterfinals and Class 3A semifinals are contested.
In Class A, No. 2 Meadowbrook Christian (12-2), fresh off its ACAA championship, plays No. 7 Benton (11-7) at 6 p.m. at Loyalsock Township High School.
And in Class 3A, defending champ and No. 3-seeded Mifflinburg (10-8) will have a semifinal contest against No. 2 Selinsgrove (10-8) at 6 p.m. at Milton’s Alumni Field.
Boys soccer
On the boys side, all games involving area teams will be played Saturday.
First, in Class A, No. 6 Meadowbrook Christian (11-6) will play a quarterfinal matchup against No. 3 East Juniata (14-3-1) at 2 p.m. at Danville Area High School.
In Class 2A, No. 4 Warrior Run (13-4-1) faces No. 5 Milton (12-6) at noon at the Balls Mills Complex in Hepburnville.
And on top of the bracket, top-seeded Lewisburg (15-1-1) begins defense of its district title when it plays the winner between No. 8 Central Columbia (11-7) and No. 9 Williamson (10-5-3) at 4 p.m. at Balls Mills.
Field hockey
Lewisburg (11-5), which just earned a share of the Heartland I title with Selinsgrove, opens play in the Class A tournament against No. 7 Muncy (9-7-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Selinsgrove Area High School.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.