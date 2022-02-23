College baseball
Game 1: IUP 19, Lock Haven 3Game 2: IUP 9, Lock Haven 0Game 3: Lock Haven 11, Nyack 0Note:
Sophomore outfielder Andrew Ramirez, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, drove in two runs for Lock Haven in game 3.
Record:
Lock Haven is 4-4.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 51 35 11 5 75 212 151 Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 Toronto 50 32 14 4 68 179 141 Boston 50 29 17 4 62 145 139 Detroit 51 23 22 6 52 147 176 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 134 159 Buffalo 51 16 27 8 40 138 182 Montreal 51 11 33 7 29 117 197
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 50 35 11 4 74 176 121 Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140 N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127 Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 Columbus 50 26 23 1 53 167 183 N.Y. Islanders 46 19 20 7 45 116 128 Philadelphia 51 15 26 10 40 129 180 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 50 36 10 4 76 199 143 St. Louis 50 30 14 6 66 179 138 Minnesota 48 31 14 3 65 186 147 Nashville 51 29 18 4 62 159 147 Dallas 49 27 20 2 56 143 145 Winnipeg 50 22 20 8 52 145 150 Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176 Arizona 50 13 33 4 30 114 186
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 49 30 13 6 66 169 114 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150 Edmonton 50 28 19 3 59 168 161 Los Angeles 50 26 17 7 59 147 141 Anaheim 53 25 19 9 59 160 161 Vancouver 52 24 22 6 54 140 148 San Jose 50 22 22 6 50 134 158 Seattle 53 16 33 4 36 137 190 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa 4, Minnesota 3 St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1 Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT Nashville 6, Florida 4 N.Y. Islanders 5, Seattle 2 Anaheim 4, San Jose 3, SO Wednesday’s Games Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m. Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m. New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Atlantic Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 47 26 14 5 2 59 151 145 Providence 41 22 13 3 3 50 124 108 Hartford 44 23 15 4 2 52 128 127 Charlotte 47 26 18 3 0 55 162 139 Hershey 49 25 18 3 3 56 147 139 WB/Scranton 47 21 21 2 3 47 120 142 Lehigh Valley 45 17 19 6 3 43 122 143 Bridgeport 48 18 21 5 4 45 127 144
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 44 30 9 5 0 65 160 116 Toronto 40 23 13 3 1 50 139 132 Laval 39 21 15 3 0 45 128 131 Rochester 47 24 18 3 2 53 160 169 Belleville 42 22 20 0 0 44 132 129 Syracuse 44 20 19 4 1 45 126 140 Cleveland 44 15 21 5 3 38 123 154
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 46 29 10 4 3 65 152 119 Manitoba 44 26 15 2 1 55 131 117 Milwaukee 50 25 20 3 2 55 148 150 Rockford 43 21 18 3 1 46 120 130 Grand Rapids 46 20 19 5 2 47 128 141 Iowa 46 20 20 4 2 46 130 133 Texas 43 16 18 5 4 41 130 147
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 41 29 8 3 1 62 146 106 Ontario 42 27 9 3 3 60 170 132 Bakersfield 40 20 12 4 4 48 132 123 Henderson 41 23 15 2 1 49 130 118 Colorado 46 24 16 3 3 54 150 134 Abbotsford 41 21 16 3 1 46 138 122 San Diego 40 16 22 2 0 34 112 134 Tucson 42 16 23 2 1 35 113 163 San Jose 43 15 27 1 0 31 128 180 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Belleville 4, Syracuse 1 WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 1 Texas 4, Iowa 2
Wednesday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m. Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m. Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m. Stockton at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
East Coast Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 39 24 12 3 0 51 138 110 Reading 42 23 12 6 1 53 148 131 Trois-Rivieres 39 22 13 3 1 48 149 126 Worcester 43 20 20 2 1 43 149 151 Maine 46 20 20 4 2 46 135 162 Adirondack 42 16 24 2 0 34 122 158
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 46 29 14 2 1 61 133 108 Florida 49 26 15 4 4 60 163 132 Atlanta 49 28 17 3 1 60 143 125 Orlando 47 25 19 3 0 53 136 144 Greenville 44 16 21 4 3 39 124 137 Norfolk 46 17 25 2 2 38 119 166 South Carolina 47 16 26 5 0 37 114 158
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 45 32 10 1 2 67 173 123 Wheeling 46 27 18 1 0 55 162 148 Fort Wayne 48 25 17 5 1 56 171 148 Cincinnati 48 25 20 3 0 53 167 150 Kalamazoo 46 24 22 0 0 48 148 163 Iowa 50 20 23 6 1 47 150 182 Indy 48 20 23 2 3 45 149 160
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 50 30 17 2 1 63 172 158 Idaho 50 28 19 2 1 59 152 122 Rapid City 51 25 19 4 3 57 158 165 Tulsa 48 24 21 1 2 51 141 147 Allen 47 21 20 5 1 48 154 165 Wichita 50 22 21 7 0 51 149 162 Kansas City 50 23 24 2 1 49 150 168 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Wheeling 4, Reading 3
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m. Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m. Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kalamazoo at Indy, 10:30 a.m. South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Reading at Indy, 7 p.m. Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m. Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m. Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m. Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m. Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 35 23 .603 — Boston 34 26 .567 2 Toronto 32 25 .561 2½ Brooklyn 31 28 .525 4½ New York 25 34 .424 10½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 38 21 .644 — Atlanta 28 30 .483 9½ Charlotte 29 31 .483 9½ Washington 27 31 .466 10½ Orlando 13 47 .217 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 38 21 .644 — Cleveland 35 23 .603 2½ Milwaukee 36 24 .600 2½ Indiana 20 40 .333 18½ Detroit 13 45 .224 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 41 19 .683 — Dallas 35 24 .593 5½ San Antonio 23 36 .390 17½ New Orleans 23 36 .390 17½ Houston 15 43 .259 25
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 36 22 .621 — Denver 33 25 .569 3 Minnesota 31 28 .525 5½ Portland 25 34 .424 11½ Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 18
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 48 10 .828 — Golden State 42 17 .712 6½ L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½ L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21 Sacramento 22 38 .367 27
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Coll. of Charleston 83, Northeastern 72 Miami 85, Pittsburgh 64 Monmouth (NJ) 71, Siena 59 Richmond 84, George Washington 71 St. Bonaventure 73, Rhode Island 55 UConn 71, Villanova 69 Yale 66, Dartmouth 61
SOUTH
Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 72 Arkansas 82, Florida 74
MIDWEST
Akron 82, Bowling Green 68 Buffalo 86, Miami (Ohio) 84 E. Michigan 74, N. Illinois 72 Iowa 86, Michigan St. 60 Kansas 102, Kansas St. 83 Kent St. 93, Ball St. 82 Northwestern 77, Nebraska 65 Ohio 76, Cent. Michigan 50 Saint Louis 72, Saint Joseph’s 61 St. Thomas (MN) 84, North Dakota 74 Tennessee 80, Missouri 61 Toledo 92, W. Michigan 50
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 91, Georgia 77 Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 42
FAR WEST
Boise St. 58, San Diego St. 57 CS Bakersfield 61, Cal Poly 60 Fresno St. 65, Air Force 40 UNLV 62, Nevada 54 Utah St. 81, New Mexico 56
Women’s college basketball
EAST
American 64, Lehigh 45 Seton Hall 84, Butler 55 Villanova 73, Georgetown 61
SOUTH
Hampton 59, Radford 53 Mississippi 70, Arkansas 62 Presbyterian 72, Gardner-Webb 58 South Florida 61, Wichita St. 57 W. Carolina 42, Emory & Henry 39
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 85, Cal Poly 71
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Anthony Contreras manager, Joe Thurston hitting coach, Greg Brodzinski bench/position coach, Cesar Ramos pitching coach, Bill Greenfield development coach, Mike Lidge strength & conditioning coach, Elliot Diehl athletic trainer and Meaghan Flaherty assistant athletic trainer for Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East); Shawn Williams manager, Tyler Henson hitting coach, Mycal Jones bench/position coach, Matt Hockenberry pitching coach, Bruce Peditto strength & conditioning coach and Andrew Dodgson athletic trainer for Reading (Double-A Northeast); Keith Werman manager, Ari Adut hitting coach, Pat Listach bench/position coach, Brad Bergesen pitching coach, Vanessa Escanilla strength & conditioning coach and Steve Torregrossa athletic trainer for Jersey Shore (High-A East); Marty Malloy manager, Jake Elmore hitting coach, Gary Cathcart bench/position coach, Vic Diaz pitching coach, Blaine Taylor strength & conditioning coach and Raul Pérez athletic trainer for Clearwater (Low-A Southeast); Chris Adamson manager, Roly DeArmas manager, Rafael DeLima hitting coach, Ray Ricker bench/position coach, Tyler Anderson pitching coach, Andrés Santiago development coach, Mark Jesse Jr. strength & conditioning coach, Holly Hansing strength & conditioning coach and Troy Hoffert athletic trainer for the Florida Complex League Phillies; Nerluís Martinez manager, Zack Jones DR hitting initiatives coach, Alex Concepción pitching coach, Gustavo Armas assistant pitching coach, Waner Santana coach, Manuel Javier strength & conditioning coach, Argelis Pérez athletic trainer, Keita Isaji athletic trainer and Sintia Baez TrackMan operator Dominican Summer League Red; Orlando Muñoz manager/VZ camp coordinator, Samuel Hiciano hitting coach, Les Straker pitching coach, Félix Castillo coach, Ervis Manzanillo strength & conditioning coach and José Betancourt athletic trainer for the Dominican Summer League Phillies White. Named Kevin Bradshaw field coordinator, Manny Amador coordinator, DR academy, Travis Hergert pitching coordinator, Mark Lowy pitching development analyst, Jason Ochart hitting coordinator, Chris Heintz assistant hitting coordinator, Kevin Mahala offensive development analyst, Bob Stumpo catching coordinator, Adam Everett infield coordinator, Andy Abad outfield coordinator, Gary Cathcart baserunning coordinator, Alex Rodriguez medical & athletic training coordinator, Justin Tallard minor league rehab coordinator, Pat Trainor strength & conditioning coordinator, José Salas assistant strength & conditioning coordinator, Stephanie MacNeill minor league nutrition coordinator, Todd Dilbeck mental performance coordinator, Connor Carroll video coordinator, Thomas Knauss assistant video coordinator, Kiah Villaman manager, language education & cultural assimilation, Brittany Gooch minor league physical therapist, Sam Myers medical operations liaison, Frances Cardenas mental performance coach, Brea Hapken mental performance coach and Pat Robles pitching strategist.
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Joe Iorio.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Reid Butkowski to a contract extension. Signed LHP Mitch Sparks. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Named Dan Schlereth field manager. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded LHP James Mulry to the Sussex County Miners for LHP Gunnar Kines. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed C Jason Agresti to a contract extension. Signed RHP Jefry Valdez. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Jervic Chavez to a contract extension. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Bryan Quillens.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Goran Dragic to a rest-of-season contract. PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed G Brandon Williams to a two-way contract.
Women’s National Basketball Association
CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed G Yvonne Anderson to a training camp contract. WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Linnae Harper to a training camp contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Adrian Dixon head certified athletic trainer. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Noah Dawkins to a contract. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named James Bettcher assistant linebacker coach, Charles Burks assistant secondary/cornerback coach and Derek Frazier assistant offensive line coach. Signed WR Trent Taylor to a reserve/future contract. Promoted Jordan Kovacs to assistant linebacker coach. DENVER BRONCOS — Named Andrew Carter defensive quality control coach. DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LB Josh Woods. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed K Dominik Eberle. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed CB Marvell Tell. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LB Anthony Hitchens. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Named Brendan Nugent offensive line coach, Chris Gould assistant special teams coach and Mike Hiestand offensive assistant coach. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Chris Streveler to a reserve/future contract. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed K Brett Maher on waivers. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Chris Myarick to a reserve/future contract. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced the retirement of LB Jack Cichy. TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Josh Malone on a reserve/future contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded D Michael Callahan to Boston in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft choice. BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan and RW Jesper Froden from Providence (AHL) loans. Reassigned C Jack Studnicka to Providence on loan. BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled LW Brandon Biro from Rochester (AHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Activated C Maxim Mamin from injured reserve. Reassigned RW Owen Tippet to Charlotte (AHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL) from Ontario (AHL). Recalled D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL). Recalled C Mark Kastelic from Belleville. Reassigned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned C Lane Pederson to San Jose (AHL).
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Anthony Popovich to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released Ds Brandon Fortunato and Nolan Kneen from their professional tryout contracts (PTO). CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Reassigned F Dallas Gerads to Greenville (ECHL) on loan. LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed G Alex Sakellaropoulos to a professional tryout contract (PTO). ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled G John Lethemon from Greenville loan. TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired RW Josh Ho-Sang from the Canadian Olympic Team loan. UTICA COMETS — Acquired D Tyler Wothersopoon from the Canadian Olympic Team loan.
East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired G Dylan Pasco from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Loaned G Alex Sakellaropoulos to Lehigh Valley (AHL). ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired LW Joshua Winquist. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired F Joe Manchurek from Wichita trade. Traded F Jackson Leef to Tulsa. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed F Austin Eastman on injured reserve effective Feb. 21. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Loaned F Ara Nazarian to Rochester (AHL). KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Ryan Galt. Loaned F Nick Pastujov to Rochester (AHL). Released G Mario Vrab to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). MAINE MARINERS — Released D Roshen Jaswal. READING ROYALS — Activated F Cam Strong from injured reserve and D Garret Cockerill from the reserve list. Placed D Jared Brandt on the reserve list. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Traded G Logan Flodell to Reading. TULSA OILERS — Traded F Logan Coomes to Cincinnati.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Dom Dwyer to a two-year contract. Acquired general allocation money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2022 international roster spot. Loaned F Erik Lopez to Club Atletico Banfield of the Argentine Primera División until the end of 2022 season. INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Ryan Sailor to a one-year contract. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named D Aaron Long team captain. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Named Stephanie Ludwig head athletic trainer. SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced MF Joao Paulo, Ds Xavier Arreaga and Nouhou have been granted U.S. green cards giving them permanent residency in the United States and will no longer occupy international roster slots. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Re-signed G Thomas Hasal to a two-year contract extension.
USL Championship
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Milan Iloski. REAL MONARCHS — Signed D Jasper Loeffelsend to a one-year MLS Next Pro contract pending league approval. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed MF Trevor Zwetsloot to an MLS NEXT Pro contract pending league and federation approval and receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).
COLLEGE
FERRUM — Named Maggie White assistant director of athletics/senior woman administrator.
