Football
Central Mountain 64
Warrior Run 6
DANVILLE — Derek Thomas hauled in his sixth touchdown of the season for Warrior Run, but Central Mountain was too much for the Defenders Saturday in Danville.
Brett Gerlach scored three rushing touchdowns and threw for another as the Wildcats (5-1) cruised. Warrior Run fell to 0-5.
Warrior Run’s Ryan Newton connected with Thomas on a 66-yard scoring strike late in the first quarter as the Defenders closed the gap to 14-6.
Warrior Run is back in action Friday at Northwest.
C. Mountain 14 14 23 13 — 64 Warrior Run 6 0 0 0 — 6 Scoring 1st Quarter C – Ryan Pentz 5 run, Tyler Weaver PAT, 9:23, 7-0 C – Tanner Williamson 12 pass from Brett Gerlach, Weaver PAT, 5:37, 14-0 WR –Derek Thomas 66 pass from Ryan Newton, kick failed, 3:33, 14-6 2nd Quarter C – Gerlach 6 run, Weaver PAT, 9:35, 21-6 C – Gerlach 2 run, Weaver PAT, :33.3, 28-6 3rd Quarter C – Pentz 90-yard kickoff return, Weaver PAT, 11:48, 35-6 C – Gerlach 1 run, Weaver PAT, 10:19, 42-7 C – Connor Foltz safety, 10:08, 44-6 C – Rocco Serafini 25 run, Weaver PAT, 7:46, 51-6 4th Quarter C – Zack Weaver 2 run, Peyton Jones PAT, 10:33, 58-6 C – Jake Weaver 60 run, kick blocked, 8:09, 64-6 TEAM STATISTICS CM WR First Downs 20 1 Rushes-yards 39-362 15(-16) Passing yards 102 76 Passing 10-14-0 4-9-3 Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-0 Penalties-yards 11-98 6-45 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING: Central Mountain, Ryan Pentz 10-88, TD; Brett Gerlach 11-75, 3 TDs; Jake Weaver 4-70, TD; Zack Weaver 6-38, TD; Isaiah Maldonado 1-26; Rocco Serafini 1-25, TD; Micah Walizer 1-16; Connor Foltz 1-15; Tanner Williamson 1-14; Brady Myers 1-8; Thomas Sprague 1-0; Team 1-(-3). Warrior Run, Gavin Getz 1-5; Samuel Hall 6-3; Roman Pierce 3-0; Logan Smedley 3-(-3); Ryan Newton 2-(-21). PASSING: Central Mountain, Gerlach 8-12-0, 92 yards, TD; Myers 2-2-0, 10 yards. Warrior Run, Newton 4-8-2, 76 yards, TD; Hall 0-1-1. RECEIVING: Central Mountain, T. Weaver 3-37; Foltz 3-31; Eli Bailey 2-10 Williamson 1-12, TD; Micah Walizer 1-12. Warrior Run, Derek Thomas 2-70, TD; Hall 2-6.
Boys soccer
Milton 4
Jersey Shore 0
JERSEY SHORE — Conner Smith scored a pair of goals and Carter Lilley scored a goal and added an assist as Milton blanked Jersey Shore on the road Saturday.
Brodey Scoggins scored the game winner and had an assist on Smith’s goal.
Milton is back in action Monday evening at Shamokin.
1st half: (M) Brodey Scoggins, assist Carter Lilley, 13:25; (M) Conner Smith, assist Scoggins, 20:26; (M) Smith, penalty kick, 32:51. 2nd half: (M) Lilley, assist Evan Yoder, 46:54. Shots: Milton 10, Jersey Shore 5. Saves: Milton 5 (Jonah Strobel); Jersey Shore 6 (Gage Thomas).
State College 4
Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — State College handed Lewisburg its first loss of the season Saturday at Lewisburg.
Philip Permyashkin scored on an assist from Rudy Kristjanson-Gural for the Green Dragons (7-1-1).
State College scorers included Davis Pagett, Quinn Murphy, Josh Rodgers and Owen Hollenbagh.
Lewisburg returns to action Monday at Midd-West.
Scoring 1st half: (SC) Davis Pagett, 15:50 2nd Half: (SC) Quinn Murphy, 24:00; (SC) Josh Rodgers, 3:52; (SC) Owen Hollenbaugh, 1:37; (L) Philip Permyashkin (Rudy Kristjanson-Gural), 0:57 Shots: Lewisburg 13, SC 9 Corners: Lewisburg 2, SC 2 Saves: Lewisburg Tony Burns (4). SC Matthew Staniar (9)
Lewisburg 2
State College 0
LEWISBURG — Caroline Blakeslee’s two second-half goals were the difference as Lewisburg topped State College Saturday.
The Green Dragons are 2-4-2 and play next Tuesday at Midd-West.
2nd half: (L) Caroline Blakeslee, 52:30; (L) Blakeslee, 70:21. Shots: Lewisburg 18, State College 7. Corners: Lewisburg 8, State College 0. Saves: State College 16; Lewisburg 7.
Mifflinburg 10
Loyalsock 0
MIFFLINBURG — Peyton Yocum and Sarah Fritz each scored four goals as Mifflinburg rolled Saturday.
Taylor Beachy and Emily Walls also found net. Fritz had a pair of assists and Yocum, Kennedy Good, Emily walls, Remi Stahl and Lydia DeFacis also had helpers.
Mifflinburg hosts Williamsport on Tuesday.
1st half: (M) Taylor Beachy, asisst Kennedy Good,15:16; (M) Sarah Fritz, assist Emily Walls, 23:17; (M) Peyton Yocum, assist Fritz, 28:15; (M) Fritz, assist Remi Stahl, 37:18; (M) Fritz, assist Good, 38:40. 2nd half: (M) Yocum, assist Fritz, 44:01; (M) Fritz, assist Yocum, 46:22; (M) Yocum, assist Lydia Knepp, 55:37; (M) Yocum, 66:55; (M) Walls, assist Lydia DeFacis, 77:00. Shots: Mifflinburg 20, Loyalsock 4. Corners: Mifflinburg 9, Loyalsock 4. Saves: Loyalsock 10; Mifflinburg 4 (Kristi Benfield).
Shamokin 3
Milton 2
MILTON — Ryen Roush scored a goal and Janae Bergey scored a goal and assisted on Roush’s tally as Milton rallied in the second half, but it was Shamokin that escaped Milton with a victory Saturday.
Sadie Komara netted a pair of goals for the Indians and Sarah Hoover also found net for the Indians.
Milton is back in action Tuesday at Warrior Run.
1st half: (S) Sarah Hoover, 32:36. 2nd half: (S) Sadie Komara, assist Hoover, 40:40; (S) Komara, 55:59; (M) Ryen Roush, assist Janae Bergey, 61:03; (M) Bergey, penalty kick, 79:02. Shots: Shamokin 9, Milton 7. Corners: Shamokin 6, Milton 4. Saves: Shamokin 5 (Delilah Nazih); Milton 6 (Morgan Reiner).
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 8
Milton 0
MIFFLINBURG — Sara Harter scored a pair of goals, assisted on another and six other Wildcats rattled the cage as Mifflinburg rolled Saturday in field hockey action.
Calleigh Hoy, Claire Hayes, Maria Darrup, Leigh Marks, Rachel Erickson and Makenna Hauger also scored goals for Mifflinburg. Erickson and Taylor Koch tallied assists.
Both teams are in action Monday as Mifflinburg is at Selinsgrove and Milton hosts Southern Columbia.
1st quarter: (Miff) Sara Harter, 1:57; (Miff) Calleigh Hoy, 0:08. 2nd quarter: Miff) Claire Hayes, assist Harter, Rachel Erickson, 11:23; (Miff) Maria Darrup, 5:18; (Miff) Leigh Marks, assist Taylor Koch, 4:41. 3rd quarter: (Miff) Erickson, 12:42; (Miff) Makenna Hauger, assist Harter, 6:54. 4th quarter: (Miff) Harter, assist Evelyn Osborne, 13:32. Shots: Mifflinburg 26, Milton 0. Corners: Mifflinburg 15, Milton 0. Saves: Milton 8 (Olivia Rohland); Mifflinburg 0 (Lilee Dorman).
Girls tennis
Shikellamy 5
Milton 0
MILTON — Milton’s Aubree Carl and Jordan Hackenburg lost a heartbreaker at No. 2 doubles as Shikellamy topped the Black Panthers Saturday at Milton.
The Black Panthers are at Lewisburg Monday.
