Football
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241 Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 250 151 N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176 New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 166 168 Indianapolis 4 5 1 .450 157 203 Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205 Houston 1 7 1 .167 149 207
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185 Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 217 238 Pittsburgh 3 6 0 .333 140 207
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 270 206 L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 200 228 Denver 3 6 0 .333 131 149 Las Vegas 2 7 0 .222 203 226
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 246 167 N.Y. Giants 7 2 0 .778 187 173 Dallas 6 3 0 .667 211 164 Washington 5 5 0 .500 191 213
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180 Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250 Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243 New Orleans 3 7 0 .300 222 247
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 8 1 0 .889 226 191 Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 185 216 Detroit 3 6 0 .333 219 264 Chicago 3 7 0 .300 217 247
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241 San Francisco 5 4 0 .556 198 163 Arizona 4 6 0 .400 230 258 L.A. Rams 3 6 0 .333 148 200 ___
Thursday’s Games
Carolina 25, Atlanta 15
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 21, Seattle 16, Munich, DEU Detroit 31, Chicago 30 Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 17 Miami 39, Cleveland 17 Minnesota 33, Buffalo 30, OT N.Y. Giants 24, Houston 16 Pittsburgh 20, New Orleans 10 Tennessee 17, Denver 10 Indianapolis 25, Las Vegas 20 Arizona 27, L.A. Rams 17 Green Bay 31, Dallas 28, OT San Francisco 22, L.A. Chargers 16 Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Monday’s Games
Washington 32, Philadelphia 21
Thursday, Nov. 17
Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Carolina at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Washington at Houston, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
Monday, Nov. 21
San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 11 3 .786 — Toronto 8 7 .533 3½ Philadelphia 7 7 .500 4 New York 6 7 .462 4½ Brooklyn 6 8 .429 5
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 9 5 .643 — Washington 8 6 .571 1 Miami 7 7 .500 2 Orlando 4 10 .286 5 Charlotte 4 11 .267 5½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 10 3 .769 — Cleveland 8 5 .615 2 Indiana 6 6 .500 3½ Chicago 6 8 .429 4½ Detroit 3 12 .200 8
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 9 5 .643 — Dallas 7 5 .583 1 New Orleans 7 6 .538 1½ San Antonio 6 8 .429 3 Houston 2 12 .143 7
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Portland 9 4 .692 — Denver 9 4 .692 — Utah 10 5 .667 — Minnesota 6 8 .429 3½ Oklahoma City 6 8 .429 3½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 8 5 .615 — L.A. Clippers 8 6 .571 ½ Sacramento 6 6 .500 1½ Golden State 6 8 .429 2½ L.A. Lakers 3 10 .231 5 ___
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City 145, New York 135 Washington 102, Memphis 92 Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124 Philadelphia 105, Utah 98 Denver 126, Chicago 103 Sacramento 122, Golden State 115 L.A. Lakers 116, Brooklyn 103
Monday’s Games
Charlotte 112, Orlando 105 Toronto 115, Detroit 111 Miami 113, Phoenix 112 Boston 126, Oklahoma City 122 L.A. Clippers 122, Houston 106 Atlanta 121, Milwaukee 106 Golden State 132, San Antonio 95
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. New York at Utah, 9 p.m. Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Washington, 7 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m. New York at Denver, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Brooklyn at Portland, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 16 14 2 0 28 65 35 Toronto 16 8 5 3 19 45 44 Tampa Bay 15 8 6 1 17 49 49 Florida 15 8 6 1 17 48 46 Detroit 15 7 5 3 17 44 50 Montreal 15 8 6 1 17 47 48 Buffalo 15 7 8 0 14 55 52 Ottawa 15 5 9 1 11 51 53
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 15 12 3 0 24 55 38 N.Y. Islanders 17 11 6 0 22 57 43 Carolina 16 10 5 1 21 50 43 N.Y. Rangers 17 8 6 3 19 52 48 Philadelphia 15 7 6 2 16 37 43 Washington 17 7 8 2 16 49 53 Pittsburgh 15 6 6 3 15 54 52 Columbus 14 4 9 1 9 38 61
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 14 9 4 1 19 43 33 Dallas 15 9 5 1 19 56 38 Colorado 14 8 5 1 17 53 41 Minnesota 15 7 6 2 16 42 45 Chicago 15 6 6 3 15 38 46 Arizona 15 6 8 1 13 40 54 Nashville 15 6 8 1 13 40 51 St. Louis 14 6 8 0 12 37 52
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 16 13 3 0 26 59 37 Los Angeles 18 10 7 1 21 61 63 Seattle 16 8 5 3 19 52 45 Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 59 58 Calgary 15 7 6 2 16 47 50 San Jose 17 5 9 3 13 47 60 Vancouver 16 4 9 3 11 53 66 Anaheim 15 4 10 1 9 42 68 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas 5, Philadelphia 1 Boston 5, Vancouver 2 San Jose 3, Minnesota 2, SO N.Y. Rangers 4, Arizona 1 Tampa Bay 6, Washington 3 Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2, OT
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 2 Carolina 3, Chicago 0 Calgary 6, Los Angeles 5 St. Louis 3, Colorado 2
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m. Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Washington at Florida, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m. Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.