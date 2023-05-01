UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (5th round, 149th overall, Green Bay Packers) and wide receiver Parker Washington (6th round, 185th overall, Jacksonvile Jaguars) were selected on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.
With the selections of Clifford and Washington, Penn State had six players in this year’s draft class. With the six picks, Penn State is one of four schools to produce at least five picks in each of the last six NFL Drafts, joining Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a total of 37 players who have been drafted in the last six NFL drafts, the most in a six-year span for the program since 1992-97 (39 picks).
A total of 381 Nittany Lions have been selected all-time in the NFL Draft, which ranks seventh among Division I institutions. Penn State has had 46 players selected since James Franklin’s arrival to the program in 2015, including 21 taken on the first two days of the draft.
Clifford (6-foot-2, 212 pounds) is Penn State’s 10th quarterback selected in the NFL Draft and the third to hear his name called in the Franklin era. He is the 14th Nittany Lion selected by the Packers all-time and will join former Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker in Green Bay.
“I could not be prouder of Sean for earning this opportunity with the Green Bay Packers,” said Franklin. “It has been an honor to watch Sean grow into a man who exemplified our core values and what it meant to be a leader. His success was well documented, and his toughness, resilience and leadership will always be well respected. He has represented Penn State and our football program in the best light, which is a big reason why he was a four-year captain. I will always remember Sean for his ability to fight through adversity and lead by example. I am excited to see him chase his dreams in the NFL with the Packers.”
Clifford finished his career as Penn State’s all-time leader in wins as a starting quarterback (32), completion percentage (.614), completions (833), passing yards (10,661), total yards (11,734), passing touchdowns (86) and pass attempts (1,356).
Washington is Penn State’s 26th wideout selected in the NFL Draft and the fifth receiver selected in the Franklin era. He is the fourth Nittany Lion selected by the Jaguars all-time and joins Brenton Strange in Jacksonville.
“We are extremely happy for Parker to have earned this opportunity with the Jacksonville Jaguars,” said Franklin. “Parker was an incredible playmaker for the three years he was with us. He has elite ball skills and great body control which allowed him to make a ton of plays during his time here. I have a lot of respect for not only the type of player Parker is, but also the thoughtful and considerate teammate he is. He always has a huge smile on his face and his positive attitude impacted everyone he came across. We appreciate everything Parker has done for this program and are excited to see him compete on Sundays. The Jaguars got a steal with Parker.”
Washington caught a pass in all 32 games of his career. He finished with 146 career receptions, ranking 10th all time at Penn State, to go along with 1,920 career receiving yards, good for 13th in program history. His 12 receiving touchdowns also rank him 16th in program history.
On the second day of the draft Friday, the Penn State players selected were cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (2nd round, 32nd overall, Pittsburgh Steelers), tight end Brenton Strange (2nd round, 61st overall, Jacksonville Jaguars), offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (2nd round, 62nd overall, Houston Texans) and safety Ji’Ayir Brown (3rd round, 87th overall, San Francisco 49ers) were selected on day two of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night.
With three selections of Porter, Strange and Scruggs in the second round, it marked the first time in school history Penn State has had three-straight years with three or more selections in the first two rounds.
Penn State is one of three schools that has had a player selected among the first three rounds of the NFL Draft in 18-straight years, joining USC and LSU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.