UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (5th round, 149th overall, Green Bay Packers) and wide receiver Parker Washington (6th round, 185th overall, Jacksonvile Jaguars) were selected on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

With the selections of Clifford and Washington, Penn State had six players in this year’s draft class. With the six picks, Penn State is one of four schools to produce at least five picks in each of the last six NFL Drafts, joining Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a total of 37 players who have been drafted in the last six NFL drafts, the most in a six-year span for the program since 1992-97 (39 picks).

