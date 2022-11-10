Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 8 3 .727 —
Toronto 7 5 .583 1½
New York 5 6 .455 3
Philadelphia 5 6 .455 3
Brooklyn 5 7 .417 3½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 7 4 .636 —
Washington 5 6 .455 2
Miami 4 7 .364 3
Orlando 3 9 .250 4½
Charlotte 3 9 .250 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 10 1 .909 —
Cleveland 8 3 .727 2
Chicago 6 7 .462 5
Indiana 5 6 .455 5
Detroit 3 9 .250 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 8 4 .667 —
Dallas 6 4 .600 1
New Orleans 6 5 .545 1½
San Antonio 5 7 .417 3
Houston 2 10 .167 6
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 10 3 .769 —
Portland 8 3 .727 1
Denver 8 3 .727 1
Minnesota 5 7 .417 4½
Oklahoma City 4 7 .364 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 8 3 .727 —
L.A. Clippers 7 5 .583 1½
Sacramento 4 6 .400 3½
Golden State 4 7 .364 4
L.A. Lakers 2 9 .182 6
___
Wednesday's Games
Orlando 94, Dallas 87
Portland 105, Charlotte 95
Denver 122, Indiana 119
Utah 125, Atlanta 119
Brooklyn 112, New York 85
Boston 128, Detroit 112
Toronto 116, Houston 109
Phoenix 129, Minnesota 117
New Orleans 115, Chicago 111
Memphis 124, San Antonio 122, OT
Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132, 2OT
L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Denver at Boston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 6 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Hockey
ECHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Worcester 9 9 0 0 0 18 43 21
Newfoundland 8 7 0 1 0 15 34 18
Maine 8 4 4 0 0 8 26 23
Reading 7 2 4 1 0 5 16 24
Trois-Rivieres 8 2 5 1 0 5 20 35
Adirondack 6 1 4 1 0 3 17 24
Norfolk 9 1 8 0 0 2 19 42
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Savannah 6 5 1 0 0 10 26 17
South Carolina 7 5 2 0 0 10 37 27
Florida 6 4 2 0 0 8 19 13
Atlanta 7 4 3 0 0 8 23 19
Greenville 7 3 3 1 0 7 22 23
Jacksonville 6 3 3 0 0 6 15 17
Orlando 6 1 4 1 0 3 16 29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 6 5 0 0 1 11 24 10
Indy 6 5 1 0 0 10 27 15
Toledo 6 3 2 0 1 7 17 17
Wheeling 7 3 4 0 0 6 16 21
Kalamazoo 6 2 3 1 0 5 16 19
Fort Wayne 6 1 3 1 1 4 21 34
Iowa 7 1 6 0 0 2 20 32
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 15
Utah 8 5 3 0 0 10 24 23
Wichita 7 4 2 1 0 9 19 20
Kansas City 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 22
Rapid City 8 3 5 0 0 6 20 27
Tulsa 5 2 2 1 0 5 17 18
Allen 6 2 3 1 0 5 15 16
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Worcester 5, Norfolk 3
Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 4
Orlando 3, Florida 2
Wednesday's Games
Wheeling 4, Toledo 3
Utah 3, Allen 2
Rapid City 4, Idaho 2
Thursday's Games
Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Norfolk at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Norfolk at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Declined the 2023 option on RHP Jordan Lyles and he elected free agency. Claimed OF Daz Cameron off waivers from Detroit. Announced 1B Jesús Aguilar, C Robinson Chirinos and 2B Rougned Odor Elected free agency.
BOSTON RED SOX — Announced SS Xander Bogaerts, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, LHP Rich Hill, DH JD Martinez, LHP Matt Strahm and RHP Michael Wacha elected free agency. Traded RHP Easton McGee to Seattle in exchange for cash considerations.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Announced 1B Jose Abreu, SS Elvis Andrus, RHP Johnny Cueto, 2B Josh Harrison, OF AJ Pollock and RHP Vince Velazquez elected free agency.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Announced C Austin Hedges elected free agency. Traded SS Jose Fermin to St. Louis for cash considerations.
DETROIT TIGERS — C Tucker Barnhart, LHPs Andrew Chafin and Daniel Norris elected free agency.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with manager Dusty Baker on a one-year contract. Announced OF Michael Brantley, C Jason Castro, INF/OF Aledmys Díaz, 1B Yuli Gurriel, DH/1B/OF Trey Mancini, RHP Rafael Montero, LHP Will Smith and C Christian Vázquez elected free agency.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced RHP Zack Greinke elected free agency.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced RHP Archie Bradley, 3B Matt Duffy, RHP Michael Lorenzen and C Kurt Suzuki elected free agency.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Announced RHPs Chris Archer, Michael Fulmer and Dylan Bundy, SS Carlos Correa, OF Billy Hamilton, C Sandy León, RHP Aaron Sanchez, C Gary Sánchez and 1B Miguel Sanó elected free agency.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced OF Andrew Benintendi, LHP Zack Britton, INF/OF Matt Carpenter, RHP Miguel Castro, LHP Aroldis Chapman, INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez, RHP Chad Green, OF Aaron Judge, 1B Anthony Rizzo and RHP Jameson Taillon elected free agency.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced OF Chad Pinder and C Stephen Vogt elected free agency.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced LHP Matt Boyd, C Curt Casali, 2B Mitch Haniger and 1B Carlos Santana elected free agency. Claimed LHP Gabe Speier off waivers from Kansas City. Assigned LHP Ryan Borucki and RHP Casey Sadler outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Announced RHP Kohei Arihara, OF Kole Calhoun, INF/OF Charlie Culberson, LHPs Matt Moore and Martin Perez and C Kevin Plawecki elected free agency.
TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Kohei Arihara, OF Kole Calhoun, INF/OF Charlie Culberson, LHPs Matt Moore and Martín Pérez and C Kevin Plawecki elected free agency. Acquired RHP Jake Odorizzi and cash considerations from Atlanta in exchange for LHP Kolby Allard. Picked up the 2023 club option on RHP Jose Leclerc.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced OF Jackie Bradley, RHPs David Phelps and Ross Stripling elected free agency. Assigned RHP Casey Lawrence outright to Buffalo (IL) after he cleared waivers.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Announced RHPs Zach Davies and Ian Kennedy elected free agency.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Announced INF Ehire Adrianza, RHP Jesse Chavez, OFs Adam Duvall and Robbie Grossman, RHPs Jay Jackson, Luke Jackson, Kenley Jansen and Darren O'Day and SS Dansby Swanson elected free agency.
CHICAGO CUBS — Announced C Willson Contreras, LHPs Wade Miley and Drey Smyly elected free agency.
CINCINNATI REDS — Announced RHP Chase Anderson, Lhp Mike Minor, C Austin Romine, 2B Donovan Solano, RHP Hunter Strickland and LHP Justin Wilson elected free agency.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Announced RHPs Alex Colome and Carlos Estevez, SS Jose Iglesias, RHPs Chad Kuhl, Scott Oberg and Jose Urena elected free agency. Claimed C Dom Nunez off waivers from San Francisco and OF Ryan Vilade from Pittsburgh. Assigned LHPs Ty Blach and Helcris Olivarez and OF Wynton Bernard outright to Albuquerque (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Announced 3B Hanser Alberto, LHPs Tyler Anderson and Danny Duffy, OF Joey Gallo, LHP Andrew Heaney, RHP Tommy Kahnle, LHP Clayton Kershaw, RHPs Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin and Jimmy Nelson, OF Kevin Pillar, LHP David Price and SS Trea Turner elected free agency.
MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned RHPs Bryan Hoeing, Cody Poteet and Jordan Holloway outright to Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated C Alex Jackson from the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Re-signed RHP Edwin Diaz to a five-year contract. Claimed LHP Taylor Saucedo off waivers from Toronto.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed OF Ryan Vilade of waivers from Colorado.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Announced RHPs Chris Devenski, Zach Eflin, Kyle Gibson, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard and Corey Knebel, LHP Brad Hand and 2B Jean Segura elected free agency. Claimed RHP Luis Ortiz and LHP Andrew Vasquez from San Francisco.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Acquired SS Jose Fermin from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations and selected his contract to the active roster. Announced OF Corey Dickerson and LHP Jose Quintana elected free agency.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced 1B Josh Bell, RHP Mike Clevinger, INF/OF Brandon Drury, RHP Pierce Johnson, LHP Sean Manaea, OF Wil Myers, OF/2B Jurickson Profar, RHPs Robert Suarez and Craig Stammen elected free agency.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced LHP Jose Alvarz, 1B Brandon Belt, RHP Shelby Miller, OF Joc Pederson and LHP Carlos Rodon elected free agency. Claimed LHP Andrew Vasquez and RHP Luis Ortiz off waivers from Philadelphia. Assigned OFs Austin Dean and Bryce Johnson, IF Taylor Jones, RHP Zack Littell and C/INF Ford Procto outright to Sacramento (PCL). Claimed C Dom Nunez off waivers from Colorado. Selected the contract of IF Isan Diaz.
WAHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced RHP Steve Cishek, DH Nelson Cruz, RHP Will Harris, 2B César Hernández, RHPs Erasmo Ramirez, Joe Ross and Anibal Sánchez elected free agency. Re-signed LHP Sean Doolittle.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Montreal F Juraj Slafkovsky two games without pay for boarding in a game against Detroit on Nov. 8.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned G Samuel Ersson to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Recalled D Egor Zamula from Lehigh Valley.
