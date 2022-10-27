LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — In the quarterfinal round of the District 4 Class 2A bracket, the Milton Black Panthers took the undefeated Montoursville Warriors all the way to penalty kicks.
But it just wasn’t meant to be.
It was clear from the beginning of Wednesday night’s contest at Loyalsock High's Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium that it was going to be a fierce, high intensity battle. For the first 15 minutes of the game, it felt as if every player on the field was at a full-on sprint.
The Warriors had their chances to score in the first half, but failed to break down Milton keeper Morgan Reiner, who made some tremendous acrobatic saves to keep the game deadlocked going into overtime.
Montoursville, however, pulled out a 2-1 victory (4-2 on penalty kicks).
“We did exactly what we came planned to do,” said Milton coach Rod Harris. “Our goal was to get to halftime zero-zero and push it as long as we could.”
After 65 minutes of high-intensity soccer, the Black Panthers finally broke down. Set up by a pass from Jillian Irion, Emma Cline shot the ball just past the fingertips of Reiner and into the back of the net.
With under 15 minutes left to play, it wasn’t looking good for Milton. It looked even worse when leading-scorer Mackenzie Lopez went down after a hard foul with just over 5 minutes left to play.
On the subsequent free kick, Montoursville keeper Kierstyn Dawes committed a foul inside the penalty area going for the ball, resulting in a penalty kick. With usual penalty-taker Lopez out of the mix, freshman Samantha Roarty was forced to step up and take the penalty, which she drilled into the top-right corner to even up the score with 5 minutes left in regulation.
Excluding one shot that hit the crossbar for Montoursville, neither team had a good chance at scoring in either 15-minute overtime period. Milton dropped an extra player back into defense, clearly playing for a chance at PKs.
Milton got their wish, as the final overtime buzzer sounded with the game still deadlocked at one goal apiece.
Needing a make to keep the Black Panther dream alive, Addison Zettlemoyer’s shot hit the crossbar, bounced down onto the goal line but was ruled no good but the official. Montoursville won 4-2 on penalties.
Just 3 out of 11 Milton starters on Wednesday night were Seniors. Several were freshmen.
“They’re little babies that haven’t even been close to something like this,” said Harris. “They played out of their minds.”
Milton finishes with an overall record of 13-7. Harris said he loved how the team played all season long, especially with the large amount of underclassmen in the starting lineup.
“I can’t be more proud of them,” said Harris. “It’s been a great season.”
Montoursville, still undefeated, will get Lewisburg on Monday in the semifinals. The Green Dragons defeated Bloomsburg 2-1 in overtime to advance to the Semifinals. The winner of that contest will be guaranteed a place in the PIAA playoffs.
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal
at Loyalsock Township High School
No. 2 Montoursville 2, No. 7 Milton 1 (4-2 on PKs)
Second Half
Mont-Emma Cline, assist Jillian Irion, 65:56.
Milt-Samantha Roarty, penalty kick, 74:51.
Penalty kicks
Mont-Kenna Bennett, Nyla Kutney, Emma Wood, Bryn Jacopetti. Milt-Carly Neidig, Roarty (missed), Mackenzie Lopez, Addison Zettlemoyer (missed).
Shots: Mont, 21-8. Corner Kicks: Mont, 8-1. Saves: Montoursville 6 (Kierstyn Dawes); Milton 10 (Morgan Reiner).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.