MILTON – The last time Milton’s girls basketball team played in the PIAA tournament was 11 years ago.
The Black Panthers will break that drought tonight at 7:30 p.m. when they host Allentown Central Catholic in a Class 4A first round contest inside The Jungle.
It certainly has been an exciting year for Milton athletics, and it’s carried over to the Lady Black Panthers.
“This is an exciting moment for the girls. We are very proud of what they have accomplished so far, and we are really looking forward to the game (tonight),” said Milton coach Phil Davis.
“We are very happy and grateful for our season to continue and to be playing in the state playoffs.”
Davis said his players are approaching the contest the same way they have in the previous 25 games of the season, but the District 11 runner-up Vikings (20-6) are unlike any team the Black Panthers (12-13) have gone up against.
The Vikings have scored 948 points this season (compared to 638 given up) to easily surpass the Black Panthers’ total of 712 points scored (and 796 given up).
“We need to go and compete on every possession and treat this game like any other game, and not make it bigger than it is,” said Davis.
That’s easy for Davis to say, especially in regard to a team that plays in a tough conference and regularly qualifies for the state playoffs.
“They are a really good team. They are really well coached and they have a high basketball IQ,” said Davis. “It is a big challenge for the girls, and we will have to play our best to compete against them.”
Senior small forward/shooting guard Hanna Hoeing and sophomore point guard Molly Driscoll are ACC’s leading scorers (no scoring averages were available).
“They are extremely patient on offense and they play a really aggressive man to man defense, so we are going to have to protect the ball and not turn it over,” said Davis. “They have a really good shooter in (Driscoll) and (Hoeing), but overall they are a very balanced team.”
The bane of Milton’s season has been turnovers, so holding onto the ball while limiting the Viking’s touches should prove beneficial.
“We need to limit our turnovers and protect the ball, and we need to rebound and limit their possessions on offense,” said Davis.
Junior guard Morgan Reiner (10.3 ppg., 4.0 rpg.) and senior guards Kiersten Stork (9.6 ppg., 5.6 rpg) and Leah Walter (5.0 ppg., 3.0 apg., 2.5 rpg.) lead the Black Panthers.
Win or lose, tonight’s game will go a long way in helping Milton’s underclassmen take the next step forward next season.
“I think it is extremely satisfying to get to this point in our season, but hopefully this will be a building block for years to come,” said Davis. “I hope they have learned that you have to compete in everything you do, and to work hard to accomplish your goals.”
