MILTON — The Milton Black Panthers have yet to win a coin toss this season, and they failed to do so once again prior to Tuesday’s rivalry match against Lewisburg.
But Milton coach Josh Anspach had a plan if the Black Panthers lost the toss, and as it turned out the match pretty much turned out the way he thought it would against the Green Dragons.
Milton started the match strong and ended it strong, as Quinn Keister’s pin at 139 pounds clinched the Black Panthers’ 40-29 win over Lewisburg inside The Jungle.
“The match almost played out the way I thought it might be if we lost the toss, and we haven’t won a coin toss yet,” said Anspach. “We had a game plan going in and when we sent everybody down, we said, ‘Hey, if we lost the toss this is what we’re going with.’ The kids came out and wrestled exactly the way we wanted to in our victories.
“Even in our defeats, we gave up (a technical fall and a major decision) instead of pins — though we still need to find a way to compete a little bit better in some of those matches,” added Milton’s coach.
Milton (4-3) got off to its good start when Chase Lytle got an 11-7 decision over Derek Gessner at 145 pounds before Alex Parker pinned Daniel Leao in 3:23 at 152.
Lewisburg (1-2) then got a pin in 1:17 from Chase Wenrich over Brady Wolfe at 160, but the Black Panthers responded with quick pins from Aiden Keiser at 189 (46 seconds), Cale Bastian at 215 (53 seconds) and Paul Rohland at 285 (51 seconds) to open up a 30-6 lead.
“We came out with Chase Lytle, a freshman at 145. He’s a 139-pounder, but then again, we lost the toss, so we sent him out there and got a big start from him. Parker had a pin and we bumped Keiser up to 189, and he got a huge fall,” said Anspach. “I was pretty comfortable after that, but I kind of knew what to expect, and those guys at the start really helped get us going.”
The Green Dragons eventually closed the deficit to 34-29 following Landon Michaels’ 17-0 technical fall at 114, a forfeit at 121 and then pins from Landen Wagner (127) and Quinton Bartlett (133).
“We did fight back,” said Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels. “That group there, we have some guys who have wrestling experience, and once we got to 114, 121 and 127, those guys have some experience and we expect them to score points for us, and they did their job.”
That left the 139-pound bout featuring Keister and Lewisburg’s Ethan Long. And as long as Keister didn’t get pinned, Milton would hold on for the win.
Keister did better than that when he used an early takedown to pin Long in just 58 seconds in order to clinch the match for the Black Panthers.
“Yeah, it was pretty cool. I like just coming out here and seeing what happens, but the intensity was definitely great. I just wanted to go out there, get my takedown, see what happens from there and work off that. I started on top, and I found a way to put him on his back,” said Keister.
“I just wanted go out there and get it done. My mindset was just do my job, go out there and do what you’re used to doing and get the win. This is a great rivalry, and it’s always fun coming out and wrestling Lewisburg. Overall, it was a great team win.”
Said Anspach, “I went back to talk to him before he went out, and I said, ‘Listen, look at the score — we’re winning. All you got to do is wrestle your match and don’t worry about the score. Take care of yourself and the team score will take care of itself. He went out and he stuck to what he was good at, and he was able to get the fall for himself, but secure the team win as well.”
Lewisburg next hosts Midd-West at 7 p.m. Thursday, and coach Michaels hopes his team learns from its mistakes from the Milton match.
“Hat’s off to Milton’s boys, they rose to the occasion. They really set the tempo and got the momentum going early, and it was tough for us to overcome,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “We just got to go back to work (today) and learn from our mistakes (Tuesday) and take the positives and build off it.
“We’re only in December, and we just want to keep getting better,” added coach Michaels.
Milton is back in action on Thursday when the Black Panthers host Jersey Shore in a Heartland-I matchup.
Milton 40, Lewisburg 29
at Milton
145: Chase Lytle (M) dec. Derek Gessner, 11-7.
152: Alex Parker (M) pinned Danny Leao, 3:23.
160: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Brady Wolfe, 1:17.
172: Alex Hoffman (M) dec. Derek Shedleski, 4-3.
189: Aiden Keiser (M) pinned Trent Wenrich, :46.
215: Cale Bastian (M) pinned Evan Frederick, :53.
285: Paul Rohland (M) pinned Lennon Barner, :51.
107: Ty Locke (M) maj. dec. Nolan Altoft, 12-3.
114: Landon Michaels (L) tech. fall Tyler Stokes, 17-0, 5:46.
121: Jace Gessner (L) won by forfeit.
127: Landen Wagner (L) pinned Tyler Geiswite, 2:35.
133: Quinton Bartlett (L) pinned Chase Mitch, 1:07.
139: Quinn Keister (M) pinned Ethan Long, :58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.