COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin and Lewisburg’s girls played almost 74 scoreless minutes Monday at Kemp Memorial Stadium, then exploded for three goals in the final six minutes, with the visiting Green Dragons scoring two of them for a 2-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I win.
Sophie Kilbride scored the clincher on a rebound off a shot from Caroline Blakeslee that bounced off the top post with 4:00 to play.
That play came on a free kick by Elena Malone on a foul, which was one of several calls against the Indians that Shamokin head coach Todd Nye took issue with during the game.
Lewisburg took a 1-0 lead at the 73:39 mark on a goal by Mikayla Long off an assist from Kilbride, whose mother, Sue Richie Kilbride, was a basketball standout at Shamokin in the 1990s.
But as often in happens in sports, the Indians came right back after neither team could score for most of the game. Madison Lippay headed a ball off a corner kick by Carly Nye just 90 seconds later.
But Lewisburg quickly advanced the ball back upfield with the help of two fouls against the Indians to set up the winner.
The win was badly needed for the Green Dragons (1-4-1 overall, 1-1-1 in the division).
“We needed to get the monkey off our backs,” said Lewisburg head coach Terry Gerlinski. “We wasted a lot of opportunities, but we finally got some shots. Our girls played well and moved the ball well. They (Shamokin) have a nice team with a couple really good players. We still are hopeful about the postseason, but we really needed this game.”
Nye was also pleased with the play of his team, if not the outcome.
“The girls played very hard. We’ve been playing hard all season and it was another Heartland Conference game. They’re all tough. We’ve had some tough losses,” he said.
The two late fouls against the Indians (5-3, 1-3) came after Nye had already had words with one of the officials after Mady Waugh had been knocked out of the game for a time on a hard collision. Earlier, a Lewisburg player had to leave after a hard hit.
Both goalies had good nights, with the Indians’ Delilah Nazih making 12 saves, including two on one play at the 66-minute mark, and the Green Dragons’ McKenna Meadows saving six shots.
Lewisburg 2, Shamokin 1
at Shamokin
Scoring
Second half: Lew-Mikayla Long, assist Sophie Kilbride, 73:39; Sham-Madison Lippay, assist Carly Nye, 75:11; Lew-Kilbride, assist Caroline Blakeslee, 76:00.
Shots: Lewisburg, 14-6; Corners: Lewisburg, 6-2; Saves: Lewisburg (McKenna Meadows), 6; Shamokin (Delilah Nazih), 12.
