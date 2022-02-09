Men’s golf
Bucknell finishes second at Veterans IntercollegiateAt Winter Garden, Fla.Notes:
Blake Wisdom posted his second straight 1-under-par 71 to give him a top-10 finish, and the Bucknell men’s golf team held on to second place as the Bucknell Veterans Intercollegiate wrapped up on Tuesday at Orange County National. Bucknell closed with a 297 team total after posting 292 and 294 in the first two rounds. Siena, which trailed the Bison by one shot after the opening 18, posted sub-par team scores on each of the final two days to run away with the title. The Saints finished at 7-under 857, followed by Bucknell (883), Stetson (884), Chicago State (893), Missouri State (899), Holy Cross (905), and Bryant (905). Wisdom made an eagle at the par-5 fourth hole on the Crooked Cat Course, and he followed with two birdies and only three bogeys to finish 1-under on the day and even-par 216 for the tournament. Wisdom finished in ninth place in a field of 55 players. Jackson Bussell and Michael Rudnick both shot 75 on Tuesday, followed by Jason Lohwater with a 76 and Jack Gardner with a 78. Bucknell’s “B” squad finished with a 320 team count, led by a 75 from Jake Maddaloni. South Florida entered four individuals, and they took the top four spots on the leaderboard. Chase Gullikson closed with a 69 to shoot 11-under 205, good for a two-shot win over teammate Shubham Jaglan. Sam Nicholson (-6) and Luc Breuer (-5) followed in the third and fourth spots. Nolan Crowley of Siena was fifth at 4-under.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 32 22 .593 — Toronto 29 23 .558 2 Boston 31 25 .554 2 Brooklyn 29 25 .537 3 New York 24 31 .436 8½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 35 20 .636 — Charlotte 28 27 .509 7 Atlanta 26 28 .481 8½ Washington 24 29 .453 10 Orlando 13 43 .232 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 35 21 .625 — Chicago 33 21 .611 1 Cleveland 33 21 .611 1 Indiana 19 37 .339 16 Detroit 12 42 .222 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 38 18 .679 — Dallas 32 23 .582 5½ New Orleans 22 32 .407 15 San Antonio 20 34 .370 17 Houston 15 39 .278 22
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 33 21 .611 — Denver 30 24 .556 3 Minnesota 29 25 .537 4 Portland 21 34 .382 12½ Oklahoma City 17 36 .321 15½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 44 10 .815 — Golden State 41 13 .759 3 L.A. Clippers 27 29 .482 18 L.A. Lakers 26 29 .473 18½ Sacramento 20 36 .357 25
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 109 Boston 126, Brooklyn 91 Atlanta 133, Indiana 112 Memphis 135, L.A. Clippers 109 New Orleans 110, Houston 97 Dallas 116, Detroit 86 Denver 132, New York 115 Orlando 113, Portland 95 Minnesota 134, Sacramento 114 Milwaukee 131, L.A. Lakers 116
Wednesday’s Games
San Antonio at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Chicago at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Golden State at Utah, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Miami at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 10 p.m. New York at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Denver at Boston, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m. Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130 Toronto 43 30 10 3 63 157 115 Boston 44 26 15 3 55 133 124 Detroit 47 20 21 6 46 130 162 Ottawa 42 16 22 4 36 118 140 Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157 Montreal 45 8 30 7 23 100 179
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 44 31 10 3 65 153 106 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 Pittsburgh 47 28 11 8 64 158 126 Washington 48 25 14 9 59 156 135 Columbus 44 21 22 1 43 141 163 N.Y. Islanders 39 16 17 6 38 93 105 Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152 New Jersey 47 16 26 5 37 134 168
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129 Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125 Minnesota 42 28 11 3 59 161 122 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131 Winnipeg 43 19 17 7 45 122 128 Chicago 46 16 23 7 39 112 156 Arizona 46 11 31 4 26 100 174
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 47 28 16 3 59 162 137 Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 Calgary 42 23 13 6 52 136 104 Edmonton 43 23 17 3 49 142 142 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 Vancouver 47 21 20 6 48 120 127 Seattle 46 15 27 4 34 121 159 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
New Jersey 7, Montreal 1 Ottawa 4, Carolina 3 Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2 Columbus 5, Washington 4 Vancouver 5, Arizona 1 Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0 Vegas 4, Edmonton 0
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m. Vegas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m. Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m. Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Adelphi 67, Le Moyne 56 Alfred 75, Elmira 59 Allegheny 76, Wooster 65 Buffalo 102, E. Michigan 64 Dickinson 69, Gettysburg 60 Endicott 82, Curry 68 Haverford 85, Muhlenberg 74 Howard 96, Gallaudet 38 Johns Hopkins 78, Franklin & Marshall 48 Keuka Wolves 99, Houghton 83 Maine Maritime 76, Maine-Augusta 65 Maine-Presque Isle 87, Husson 79 Marist 83, Monmouth (NJ) 58 McDaniel 71, Washington College (Md.) 42 Michigan 58, Penn St. 57 New England 69, Suffolk 60 New Haven 90, St. Rose 56 Regis College 74, Dean 71 Rider 76, Manhattan 67 S. New Hampshire 71, St. Anselm 62 Saint Louis 75, La Salle 57 Salve Regina 72, Roger Williams 49 St. Bonaventure 76, Fordham 51 St. John Fisher 87, Nazareth 80 St. Michael’s 68, Assumption 64 Syracuse 73, Boston College 64 UConn 80, Marquette 72 Ursinus 95, Swarthmore 86 Utica 70, Hartwick 59 Villanova 75, St. John’s 69 W. New England 79, Wentworth 66 West Virginia 79, Iowa St. 63
SOUTH
Averett 64, Greensboro 50 Belmont Abbey 96, Converse Valkyries 79 E. Texas Baptist 69, Belhaven 61 Erskine 75, North Greenville 64 FAU 81, Old Dominion 62 Guilford 62, Hampden-Sydney 59 Kentucky 86, South Carolina 76 King (Tenn.) 83, Southern Wesleyan 76 LaGrange 78, Huntingdon 76 Liberty 78, Lipscomb 69 Maryville (Tenn.) 96, Brevard 81 Miles 61, Lane 39 North Carolina 79, Clemson 77 Pfeiffer 98, William Peace 76 Randolph 80, Lynchburg 76 UCF 71, Wichita St. 66 VCU 73, Rhode Island 64 Vanderbilt 70, Missouri 62
MIDWEST
Akron 70, N. Illinois 64 Cent. Michigan 89, Ball St. 85, OT Creighton 54, Butler 52 Evansville 65, Indiana St. 56 Faith Baptist Bible Eagles 59, Maranatha Baptist 44 Kent St. 76, Bowling Green 68 Miami (Ohio) 62, W. Michigan 57 Northwestern 59, Indiana 51 Purdue 84, Illinois 68 Spalding 68, Principia 67, OT Toledo 77, Ohio 62 UMKC 76, St. Thomas (MN) 67 Wisconsin 70, Michigan St. 62
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 80, Auburn 76, OT Arkansas Tech 68, Harding 63 Dallas Crusaders 70, Austin 54 East Carolina 73, Tulsa 71 LSU 76, Texas A&M 68 Midwestern St. 75, Dallas Baptist 61 Rice 98, Jarvis Christian 63 TCU 77, Oklahoma St. 73
FAR WEST
Azusa Pacific 81, Chaminade 76 Colorado St. 82, Nevada 72 Long Beach St. 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 61 Metropolitan St. 75, Colorado Christian 68 NW Nazarene 71, St. Martin’s 65 Oregon Tech 79, S. Oregon 73 Pacific (Ore.) 69, Linfield 66 Portland 69, San Francisco 68 Santa Clara 77, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 72 Seattle Pacific 76, W. Oregon 65 Southern Cal 74, Pacific 68 UCLA 79, Stanford 70 UNLV 78, Air Force 44 Wyoming 78, Utah St. 76, OT
Women’s college basketball
EAST
Brown 70, Dartmouth 56
SOUTH
Campbell 56, NC A&T 48 Hampton 56, Presbyterian 53 SC-Upstate 73, Winthrop 43 Syracuse 77, Virginia 70 Virginia Tech 73, Clemson 42 MIDWEST N. Iowa 78, Evansville 58 SOUTHWEST UALR 56, Philander Smith 49
FAR WEST
Long Beach St. 63, Cal St.-Fullerton 53 New Mexico St. 59, Seattle 54
Olympics
Wednesday results
Alpine skiing
Women
Slalom
Run 1
1. Lena Duerr, Germany, 52.17. 2. Michelle Gisin, Switzerland, 52.20. 3. Sara Hector, Sweden, 52.29. 4. Andreja Slokar, Slovenia, 52.64. 5. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 52.65. 6. Paula Moltzan, United States, 52.79. 7. Katharina Liensberger, Austria, 52.83. 8. Petra Vlhova, Slovakia, 52.89. 9. Camille Rast, Switzerland, 53.35. 10. Katharina Gallhuber, Austria, 53.40. 11. Anna Swenn Larsson, Sweden, 53.44. 12. Katharina Huber, Austria, 53.54. 13. Aline Danioth, Switzerland, 53.66. 14. Ana Bucik, Slovenia, 53.73. 15. Charlie Guest, Britain, 53.84. 16. Martina Dubovska, Czech Republic, 53.90. 17. Erin Mielzynski, Canada, 53.93. 18. Mina Fuerst Holtmann, Norway, 54.19. 19. Thea Louise Stjernesund, Norway, 54.22. 20. Federica Brignone, Italy, 54.41. 21. Emma Aicher, Germany, 54.48. 22. Laurence St-Germain, Canada, 54.51. 23. Ali Nullmeyer, Canada, 54.67. 24. Nastasia Noens, France, 54.68. 25. Maria Shkanova, Belarus, 54.79. 26. Zrinka Ljutic, Croatia, 55.03. 27. Charlotta Saefvenberg, Sweden, 55.25. 28. Amelia Smart, Canada, 55.26. 28. Elsa Fermbaeck, Sweden, 55.26. 30. Leona Popovic, Croatia, 55.31. 31. Katie Hensien, United States, 55.43. 32. Anita Gulli, Italy, 55.46. 33. Gabriela Capova, Czech Republic, 55.96. 34. Ekaterina Tkachenko, ROC, 55.97. 35. Lara Della Mea, Italy, 56.00. 36. Sakurako Mukogawa, Japan, 56.09. 37. Riikka Honkanen, Finland, 56.33. 38. Elese Sommerova, Czech Republic, 56.38. 39. Anastasia Gornostaeva, ROC, 56.39. 40. A J Hurt, United States, 56.68. 41. Polina Melnikova, ROC, 56.86. 42. Gim Sohui, South Korea, 57.31. 43. Holmfridur Dora Fridgeirsdottir, Iceland, 57.39. 44. Zita Toth, Hungary, 57.97. 45. Noa Szollos, Israel, 58.21. 46. Vanina Guerillot, Portugal, 59.45. 47. Nino Tsiklauri, Georgia, 1:00.11. 48. Liene Bondare, Latvia, 1:00.45. 49. Eva Vukadinova, Bulgaria, 1:00.71. 50. Esma Alic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 1:01.72. 51. Mialitiana Clerc, Madagascar, 1:02.22. 52. Manon Ouaiss, Lebanon, 1:02.69. 53. Ornella Oettl Reyes, Peru, 1:03.25. 54. Kong Fanying, China, 1:05.97. 55. Tess Arbez, Ireland, 1:07.83. 56. Ozlem Carikcioglu, Turkey, 1:09.45. 57. Atefeh Ahmadi, Iran, 1:11.88. 58. Lee Wen-Yi, Taiwan, 1:36.49. 59. Francesca Baruzzi Farriol, Argentina, DNF. 59. Kathryn Parker, Australia, DNF. 59. Katharina Truppe, Austria, DNF. 59. Alex Tilley, Britain, DNF. 59. Emilia Aramburo, Chile, DNF. 59. Ni Yueming, China, DNF. 59. Andrea Komsic, Croatia, DNF. 59. Kaitlyn Vesterstein, Estonia, DNF. 59. Erika Pykalainen, Finland, DNF. 59. Rosa Pohjolainen, Finland, DNF. 59. Maria-Eleni Tsiovolou, Greece, DNF. 59. King Audrey Alice, Hong Kong, DNF. 59. Asa Ando, Japan, DNF. 59. Alexandra Troitskaya, Kazakhstan, DNF. 59. Gabija Sinkunaite, Lithuania, DNF. 59. Gwyneth Ten Raa, Luxembourg, DNF. 59. Aruwin Salehhuddin, Malaysia, DNF. 59. Jelena Vujicic, Montenegro, DNF. 59. Maria Therese Tviberg, Norway, DNF. 59. Magdalena Luczak, Poland, DNF. 59. Zuzanna Czapska, Poland, DNF. 59. Maria Ioana Constantin, Romania, DNF. 59. Anna Torsani, San Marino, DNF. 59. Rebeka Jancova, Slovakia, DNF. 59. Meta Hrovat, Slovenia, DNF. 59. Neja Dvornik, Slovenia, DNF. 59. Kang Youngseo, South Korea, DNF. 59. Mida Fah Jaiman, Thailand, DNF. 59. Anastasiia Shepilenko, Ukraine, DNF. 59. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, DNF.
Freestyle skiing
Men
Freeski Big Air
Final
1. Birk Ruud, Norway, 187.75. 2. Colby Stevenson, United States, 183.00. 3. Henrik Harlaut, Sweden, 181.00. 4. Oliwer Magnusson, Sweden, 178.25. 5. Leonardo Donaggio, Italy, 172.00. 6. Javier Lliso, Spain, 171.50. 7. Jesper Tjader, Sweden, 170.25. 8. Alexander Hall, United States, 160.75. 9. Evan McEachran, Canada, 115.50. 10. Christian Nummedal, Norway, 110.50. 11. Mac Forehand, United States, 80.25. 12. Tormod Frostad, Norway, 58.50.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with Manager Bud Black on a one-year contract extension. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Joe Ayrault manager Wisconsin (High-A Central); Victor Estevez manager Central-Carolina (Low-A East); Natanael Mejia manager of the Dominical Summer League Brewers; Rick Sweet manager, Al LeBoeuf hitting coach, Jeremy Accardo pitching coach, Ned Yost IV coach, Sean Isaac development coach, Jeff Paxson athletic trainer, Myles Fish assistant athletic trainer and Andrew Emmick strength and conditioning specialist of Nashville (Triple-A East).
Minor League
Atlantic League
ALPB — Announced that Legington Legends will join the league for the 2022 season.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Samson Abernathy to a contract extension. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded C Sicnarf Loopstok to the Ottawa for RHP Carter Hayes. OTTAWA TITANS — Signed C Sicnarf Loopstok. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded RHP Geoff Bramblett to the Lake Erie. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Nate Fisbeck.
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Jordin Canada. MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed Gs Layshia Clarendon and Rachel Banham.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Aaron Kromer offensive line coach. CHICAGO BEARS — Named Travis Smith defensive line coach. DETROIT LIONS — Signed K Aldrick Rosas to a reserve/future contract. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Rich Bisaccia special teams coordinator. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DL R.J. McIntosh to a one-year contract. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Dennis Allen head coach. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Frisman Jackson wide receiver coach. TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with Jon Robinson general manager and Mike Vrabel head coach on contract extensions. Named Tim Kelly passing game coordinator and Bobby King inside linebackers coach. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Greg Ellingson on a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Promoted G Ivan Prosvetov from Tucson (AHL) to the active roster. BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled RW Peyton Krebs from Rochester (AHL). CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Collin Delia to Rockford (AHL). Recalled G Arvid Soderblom and D Jakub Galvas from Rockford. DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Veleno from Grand Rapids (AHL). EDMONTON OILERS — Promoted G Stuart Skinner to the active roster from Bakersfield (AHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with G Mack Guzda to a three-year entry-level contract. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Joe Judge offensive assistant. OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted C Parker Kelly from Belleville (AHL) to the active roster. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Isaac Ratcliffe from Lehigh Valley (AHL). ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Springfield (AHL). Signed C Logan Brown and D Robert Bortuzzo to one-year contract extensions. Placed D Scott Perunovich on injured reserve. SEATTLE KRAKEN — Claimed C Austin Czarnik off waivers from New York Islanders. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Pat Maroon to a two-year contract extension. Recalled D Darren Raddysh from Syracuse (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned RW Brett Leason to Hershey (AHL). Placed D Dennis Cholowski on waivers.
American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Reassigned F Matt McLeod to Cincinnati (ECHL) on loan. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled F Justin Nachbaur from Greenville (ECHL). Reassigned f Max Zimmer to Greenville. CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled RW Zach Jordan from Kalamazoo (ECHL) loan. Reassigned D Olivier LeBlanc to Kalamazoo. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Josh Dickinson and D Gordi Meyer to professional tryout contracts (PTO). Released RW Matt Berry from his professional tryout contract and reassigned him to Toledo (ECHL). LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled RW Justin Ducharme from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Loaned G Mat Robson to Cincinnati (ECHL). Released LW Ara Nazarian from his professional tryout contract (PTO). STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned G Matt Greenfield to Kansas City (ECHL). Recalled G Andrew Shortridge from Stockton. TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled G David Tendeck from Rapid City (ECHL).
East Coast Hockey League
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Carlos Fornaris to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated F Matt Gomercic from injured reserve. Placed F Cody Sylvester on the reserve list and D Greg Campbell on injured reserve effective Feb.3. Loaned F Hugo Roy to Belleville (AHL). GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired D Adam Parsells in trade from Toledo and placed him on the active roster. Acquired G Mark Hartig from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Placed Fs Dallas Gerads on the reserve list and Shawn Cameron on injured reserve effectiv Feb. 5. Traded D Connor Russell to Iowa and F Joe Widmar to Indy. IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired F Will Merchant and D Evan Wardly after being released from their professional tryout contracts with Texas (AHL). KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Anthony DeLuca from the reserve list. Placed D Marcus Crawford on the reserve list. NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Brendan Soucie. Activated G Keith Petruzzelli, D Ben finkelstien and Fs Derian Plouffe and Brendan Soucie from the commissioners exempt list. Placed F C.J. Hayes and D Taylor Egan on the reserve list and F Nathan Noel on injured reserve effective Feb. 4. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Loaned F Ben Holmstrom to Grand Rapids (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed M Felipe Martins wo a onw-year contract with an option for 2023. DC UNITED — Signed F Michael Estrada to a one-year loan from Liga MX (Mexico) side Deportivo Toluca FC pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). LAFC — Named Ante Razov, Marc Dos Santos and Oka Nikolov (head of goalkeeping) assistant coaches. MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Jason Ramos and F Tommy Williamson to MLS NEXT Pro contracts pending league and federation approval. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Re-signed D Josecarlos Vam Rankin from Liga MX side Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chivas) and he will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). TORONTO FC — Signed Poland’s Gornik Zabrze F Jesus Jimenez to a two-year contract with an option for 2025. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Re-signed G Isaac Boehmer to a new one-year contract. USL UNION OMAHA — Signed MF Yoskar Galvan-Mercado to a one-year professional contract pending league and federation approval.
National Women’s Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Announced F Nichelle Prince, MF Sophie Schmidt and D Allysha Chapman were loaned to Canada’s National team and F Rachel Daly to England’s National team for the FIFA International Tournament.
COLLEGE
OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Corey Bray director of athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.