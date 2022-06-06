WILLIAMSPORT — Spikes catcher Kevin Karstetter’s throw to first base sailed down the right field line, allowing Dinzy Feliz to score the game winning run, giving the Williamsport Crosscutters a 5-4 walk-off win and the series sweep over the State College Spikes on Sunday.
Infielder Travis Holt was the lone Crosscutter with a multi-hit game, including his first double of the season, and driving in a pair of runs. Holt’s double was the lone extra base hit of the game, the fewest in a game by the Crosscutters this season.
Infielders Jordan Schaffer and Blake Mozley each recorded an RBI in the win for the Crosscutters. The Cutters used a season-high eight different pitchers in the win, with starting pitcher Jack Parisi going
the first two inning, striking out three. He allowed three hits but was able to keep the Spikes off the board. Kyler Patterson (1-0) was the final pitcher used out of the Cutters bullpen and earned the win after working a perfect inning in the top of the ninth.
Williamsport pitching allowed a season-high 10 hits, but did extend their streak of double-digit strikeouts to four with 12 punch-outs.
The Crosscutters next play at the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday, and Williamsport’s next home game is Friday at 6:35 p.m. versus State College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.