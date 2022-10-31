College
Field hockey
Saturday
No. 1 Shippensburg 4, Bloomsburg 1
Notes: Bloomsburg fell to #1 Shippensburg Saturday afternoon in PSAC action. The Huskies dropped to 8-7 on the year and 3-4 in the PSAC, while the Raiders improved to 12-1 and 5-1 in PSAC action. With 3:26 to go in the quarter, freshman Elana Snodgrass collected her first career goal as she got a pass from senior Bri Doebler (Mifflinburg Area H.S.) off the penalty corner by sophomore Kara Koch (Lewisburg Area H.S.) and found the back of the cage to tie the game 1-1. Snodgrass led the Huskies with two shots, while Koch also had a shot.
Cross Country
Saturday
Lycoming runs at MAC Championships
Notes: Earning back-to-back all-conference honors, sophomore Katryn Yocum was named to Third Team All-Middle Atlantic Conference, as she placed 22nd with the second best-time in program history and the fifth-best finish at the MAC Championships to lead Lycoming on Saturday at Union Canal Tunnel Park.
Yocum finished with a career-best time of 23:56.7, beating last year’s time of 24:34.0 at the championships, as she joined Kaylee Long’s (23:48.7, 2019) as the only runners in program history to cross the 24-minute barrier. Also for the Warriors, senior Mariah Rovenolt (Warrior Run H.S.) placed 132nd in a career-best 34:28.5, .
The Warriors finished 15th out of 16 teams with 349 points. The men’s team placed 16th with 434 points. First-year Kenneth Draper, who placed 74th with a time of 28:12.0, the ninth-best time in the program, led the men’s side of the team.
Widener won the women’s portion of the MAC Championships with 40 points as Widener’s Gabriella Nye won the title with a time of 22:30.6. Messiah won the men’s portion of the championship for a second year in a row with 40 points as Logan Horst of Messiah took the individual title, running a 24:54.3.
Women's soccer
Saturday
FDU-Florham 2, Lycoming 0
Notes: Lycoming fell in MAC Freedom action to FDU-Florham on Saturday at Shields Field to end the regular season. First-year Abigail Umhoefer and senior Bridget Maaloum each recorded five shots against the Devils as the regionally-ranked Warriors (12-5-2, 5-3 MAC Freedom) outshot the home team, 16-15, but Ashleigh Dietrich scored the only two goals of the game for the Devils. Sophomore goalkeeper Abbey Gerasimoff ended the game with a season-high 10 saves. Erica Blackburn, the MAC Freedom shutouts leader, earned the win with seven saves. The Warriors return to the field on Wednesday in the MAC Freedom Championship semifinal as the No. 3 seed, as they head to No. 2 seed Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J.
Football
NFL Glance
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 1 0 .857 203 98
Miami 5 3 0 .625 178 192
N.Y. Jets 5 3 0 .625 176 159
New England 4 4 0 .500 177 163
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 132 138
Indianapolis 3 4 1 .438 129 157
Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 172 158
Houston 1 5 1 .214 116 154
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183
Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132
Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 168 186
Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172
L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189
Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132
Las Vegas 2 5 0 .286 163 174
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 7 0 0 1.000 196 118
Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133
N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157
Washington 4 4 0 .500 142 172
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 200 205
New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200
Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151
Carolina 2 6 0 .250 158 186
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 1 0 .857 173 144
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 155 181
Green Bay 3 5 0 .375 145 173
Detroit 1 6 0 .143 173 225
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 3 0 .625 210 199
San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147
L.A. Rams 3 4 0 .429 118 157
Arizona 3 5 0 .375 182 210
___
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 22
Sunday's Games
Denver 21, Jacksonville 17, London, GBR
Atlanta 37, Carolina 34, OT
Dallas 49, Chicago 29
Miami 31, Detroit 27
Minnesota 34, Arizona 26
New England 22, N.Y. Jets 17
New Orleans 24, Las Vegas 0
Philadelphia 35, Pittsburgh 13
Tennessee 17, Houston 10
San Francisco 31, L.A. Rams 14
Seattle 27, N.Y. Giants 13
Washington 17, Indianapolis 16
Buffalo 27, Green Bay 17
Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday's Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday, Nov. 7
Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 4 2 .667 —
New York 3 3 .500 1
Toronto 3 3 .500 1
Philadelphia 3 4 .429 1½
Brooklyn 1 5 .167 3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 4 2 .667 —
Washington 3 3 .500 1
Charlotte 3 3 .500 1
Miami 2 5 .286 2½
Orlando 1 6 .143 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 5 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 5 1 .833 ½
Chicago 3 4 .429 3
Indiana 3 4 .429 3
Detroit 2 5 .286 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 4 2 .667 ½
San Antonio 5 2 .714 —
New Orleans 4 2 .667 ½
Dallas 3 3 .500 1½
Houston 1 6 .143 4
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 5 1 .833 —
Utah 5 2 .714 ½
Minnesota 4 3 .571 1½
Denver 4 3 .571 1½
Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 5 1 .833 —
Golden State 3 4 .429 2½
L.A. Clippers 2 4 .333 3
Sacramento 1 4 .200 3½
L.A. Lakers 1 5 .167 4
___
Saturday's Games
Sacramento 119, Miami 113
Charlotte 120, Golden State 113, OT
Indiana 125, Brooklyn 116
Milwaukee 123, Atlanta 115
Philadelphia 114, Chicago 109
Utah 124, Memphis 123
Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111, OT
Sunday's Games
New Orleans 112, L.A. Clippers 91
Boston 112, Washington 94
Cleveland 121, New York 108
Detroit 128, Golden State 114
San Antonio 107, Minnesota 98
Dallas 114, Orlando 105
Phoenix 124, Houston 109
L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 110
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
