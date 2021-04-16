LEWISBURG - The family of the late Brandon Kramm will be getting a little souvenir from Friday's nonleague baseball game between Lewisburg and Warrior Run.
Green Dragons senior left fielder Josh Heath christened the recently dedicated field, named in honor of the former Lewisburg standout athlete, with a two-run home run in the third inning to power the hosts to an 11-0, five-inning victory.
The homer was Heath's second of the season, but it was the first dinger hit at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field so Heath will be sending the ball to the late player's family to mark the occasion.
"It felt really good (hitting the home run), and I'm going to donate the ball to the Kramm family so they have that," said Heath, who will be donning a West Virginia University baseball cap next spring.
Just as important, was the fact that Heath's homer helped give Lewisburg (3-4) a much-needed win. The Green Dragons had lost two straight entering Friday's contest.
"Yeah, we put all aspects of the game together tonight and I have zero complaints (to say about the game)," said Lewisburg coach Don Leitzel. "The guys didn't miss a sign, they ran the bases well, and they played great defense."
A two-run double by Owen Arndt and an RBI single by Max Mitchell got the Green Dragons out to a 3-0 lead in the first.
The lead grew to 8-0 in the second when Jack Landis hit a three-run double and Max Mitchell hit an RBI single. Another run came home on an error.
Warrior Run (0-5) committed a total of five errors in the game, four of which came in the first two innings.
"We were in that game. I know the score says 11-0, but if we cut down on a few of those errors we could've been out of those innings having only given up only two runs. Instead, Lewisburg scored (eight) runs in two innings and we should've gave up two legitimately," said Warrior Run coach Harold Raup.
"I mean, we had a kid picked off at first (but threw the ball away), and we had a guy out at second base (but threw the ball away). That ends those innings and its (just) 2-0, so I mean once we clean things up I think we're going to be okay."
Then in the third, Heath's home run preceded a solo shot by Owen Arndt in the next at-bat to put the capper on the game.
Heath just missed sending the ball out of the park in his previous at-bat in the second, but not the second time around.
"I had a slow start today, and I was really just trying to put the ball in play, but I think the wind helped me a little to put that ball out," said Heath, who went 1-for-3 in the game with a strikeout in his first at-bat. "Basically, I was just trying to hit the ball hard somewhere, and it worked out that it went over the fence."
Coach Leitzel is going to need more of that offensive production and more of what he got from his three pitchers (Forrest Zelechoski, Max Mitchell, Kaiden Wagner), who combined for a three-hit shutout.
The Green Dragons have a tough week ahead, with games coming against tough-outs Danville (away on Monday), Jersey Shore and Shikellamy.
"Those are teams we'll be able to compete with, but we need to win one or two of those against the upper-echelon teams, so I'm hoping we continue to play well. We seem to be improving game-by-game," said Leitzel.
"Well, (Heath and Arndt's bats) are going to be important. We have a homestand of eight straight games coming up after we play at Danville on Monday, and with the way the win blows here those two lefty bats are going to be big. I don't necessarily need them to hit home runs every time, but they are also hitting to the win field, so that bodes well. It's nice to have that kind of power in the middle of the order."
Lewisburg 11, Warrior Run 0 (5 innings)
at Lewisburg
Warrior Run;000;00; - 0-3-5
Lewisburg;353;0x; - 11-9-0
Aiden Lewis, Michael Buck (3), Logan Rager (4) and Ethan Litchard. Forrest Zelechoski, Max Mitchell (4), Kaiden Wagner (5) and Shea Girton.
WP: Zelechoski. LP: Lewis.
Warrior Run: Mason Sheesley, 1-for-2; Ryan Foura, 1-for-2, SB; Litchard, 1-for-2.
Lewisburg: Wagner, 2-for-3, 3 stolen bases, 3 RBI; Josh Heath, 1-for-3, HR (3rd, 1 on), 2 RBI; Owen Arndt, 2-for-2, HR (3rd, solo), walk, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Jack Landis, 1-for-3, double, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Joel Myers, run scored; Mitchell, 2-for-2, 2 RBI; Jack Blough, 1-for-1; Jimmy Alexander, walk, run.
