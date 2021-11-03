LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — After a slow first half, Lewisburg’s boys soccer team really heated up in the second half of their District 4 Class 2A semifinal against South Williamsport.
The top-seeded Green Dragons scored five times in the second half to blow out the No. 4 Mountaineers, 6-0, Tuesday at Loyalsock Township High School.
Lewisburg (16-1-1) got a goal from Rudy Kristjanson-Gural 16:51 remaining to take a 1-0 halftime lead over South Williamsport (14-3). Philip Permyashkin assisted on the goal.
But then in the second half, the Green Dragons scored twice in less than 2 minutes when they got goals from Carter Hoover and Reese Dieffenderfer.
Goals by Alfred Romano, Permyashkin and Dieffenderfer followed to put the game away. Permyashkin added an assist in the second half as well.
Lewisburg next plays No. 2 Midd-West on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
District 4 Class 2A semifinalat Loyalsock Township High SchoolNo. 1 Lewisburg 6, No. 4 South Williamsport 0ScoringFirst half
Lew-Rudy Kristjanson-Gural, assist Philip Permyashkin, 16:51.
Second half
Lew-Carter Hoover, assist Permyashkin, 29:47; Lew-Reese Dieffenderfer, assist Nick Passaniti, 28:16; Lew-Alfred Romano, assist Darrien Svilokos, 19:29; Lew-Permyashkin, unassisted, 16:58; Lew-Dieffenderfer, assist Ian McKinney, 4:25.
Shots: Lewisburg, 12-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 5-0; Saves:
Lewisburg (Tony Burns), 1; South Williamsport (Brock Weaver), 6.
Midd-West 5
Milton 1
ALMEDIA — The Mustangs scored four goals in the first half to down the Black Panthers in the District 4 Class 2A semifinal at Central Columbia High School.
Carter Lilley scored unassisted for Milton (16-3-1) 7:42 into the second half.
Owen Solomon and Nick Eppley both scored twice to lead Midd-West (19-1).
District 4 Class 2A semifinalat Central Columbia High SchoolNo. 2 Midd-West 5, No. 3 Milton 1ScoringFirst half
MW-Owen Solomon, unassisted, 20:54; MW-Kyle Ferster, assist Nick Eppley, 24:21; MW-Nolan Stahl, unassisted, 27:24; MW-Eppley, assist Noah Romig, 38:37.
Second half
MW-Solomon, assist Kynn Loss, 41:37; Milt-Carter Lilley, 47:42.
Shots: MW, 10-3; Corners: MW, 5-0; Saves: MW (Cole Keister), 2; Milton (Jonah Strobel), 5.
