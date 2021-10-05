High school football

Heartland Athletic ConferenceLeague-overallDivision I

Jersey Shore 3-0 6-0 Central Mountain 3-0 5-1 Selinsgrove 2-1 4-2 Milton 0-1 5-1 Shamokin 0-3 3-3 Shikellamy 0-3 1-5

Division II

Danville 4-0 5-1 Mifflinburg 2-1 3-3 Lewisburg 2-1 2-3 Montoursville 1-1 3-3 Central Columbia 1-3 2-4 Midd-West 0-4 0-6

Division III

Southern Columbia 3-0 5-1 Mount Carmel 2-1 4-2 Loyalsock 1-1 3-3 Hughesville 1-1 1-5 Warrior Run 0-1 0-5 Bloomsburg 0-3 1-5

Friday’s games

Hughesville at Bloomsburg Southern Columbia at Central Columbia Selinsgrove at Central Mountain Danville at Mount Carmel Jersey Shore at Milton (Danville) Loyalsock at Lewisburg (Bucknell) Midd-West at Juniata Mifflinburg at Montoursville Shamokin at Shikellamy Warrior Run at Northwest

Youth football

Heartland Youth Football LeagueNorth DivisionA Varsity

Jersey Shore 5-0 Montoursville 5-1 South Williamsport 4-2 Montgomery 2-3 Williamsport 1-4 Loyalsock 1-4 Muncy 0-6

A JV

Montoursville 5-0 South Williamsport 4-2 Muncy 4-2 Jersey Shore 3-2 Montgomery 1-4 Loyalsock 1-4 Williamsport 0-6

B Varsity

South Williamsport 6-0 Montoursville 4-2 Loyalsock 3-2 Jersey Shore 2-3 Muncy 2-4 Williamsport 1-4 Montgomery 1-4

B JV

Montoursville 6-0 Loyalsock 3-1 South Williamsport 3-2 Jersey Shore 2-2 Montgomery 2-3 Williamsport 0-5-1

Central DivisionA Varsity

Danville 5-0 Milton 4-2 Mifflinburg 4-2 Lewisburg 3-2 Hughesville 1-4 Warrior Run 1-4 Midd-West 0-5

A JV

Milton 3-0-1 Mifflinburg 2-1-1 Hughesville 2-1-2 Danville 1-3

B Varsity

Milton 6-0 Mifflinburg 5-1 Warrior Run 2-3 Hughesville 2-3 Danville 2-3 Lewisburg 1-4 Midd-West 0-5

B JV

Milton 4-0-1 Mifflinburg 4-1 Hughesville 1-2-1 Danville 1-4 Warrior Run 0-3

South DivisionA Varsity

Southern Columbia 5-0 Selinsgrove 5-0 Shikellamy 3-2 Central Columbia 3-2 Bloomsburg 2-3 Mount Carmel 2-4 Shamokin 0-6

A JV

Southern Columbia 3-1 Bloomsburg 2-1 Selinsgrove 2-2 Central Columbia 2-3 Shikellamy 0-5

B Varsity

Central Columbia 5-0 Selinsgrove 5-0 Shikellamy 3-2 Bloomsburg 2-3 Southern Columbia 2-3 Mount Carmel 2-4 Shamokin 0-6

B JV

Selinsgrove 3-0 Central Columbia 2-1-1 Shamokin 1-2 Shikellamy 1-3-1 Bloomsburg 0-4

Week 6 scoresA Varsity

South Williamsport 33, Muncy 0 Williamsport 38, Loyalsock 6 Jersey Shore 31, Montoursville 0 Milton 8, Lewisburg 7 Southern Columbia 53, Shamokin 6 Selinsgrove 48, Mount Carmel 6 Shikellamy 20, Central Columbia 12 Danville 31, Warrior Run 0

A JV

Muncy 7, South Williamsport 6 Loyalsock 14, Williamsport 13 Montoursville 18, Jersey Shore 0 Mifflinburg 0, Hughesville 0 Milton 19, Selinsgrove 12 Central Columbia 14, Shikellamy 13

B Varsity

South Williamsport 32, Muncy 19 Loyalsock 18, Williamsport 6 Montoursville 18, Jersey Shore 0 Mifflinburg 27, Hughesville 0 Milton 55, Lewisburg 0 Southern Columbia 41, Shamokin 7 Selinsgrove 26, Mount Carmel 6 Central Columbia 38, Shikellamy 7 Danville 8, Warrior Run 6

B JV

Loyalsock 12, Williamsport 6 Montoursville 14, Jersey Shore 0 Mifflinburg 12, Hughesville 0 Milton 9, Selinsgrove 6 Shikellamy 0, Central Columbia 0 Danville 34, Warrior Run 0

Flag Football standingsVarsityNorth

Montoursville 4-0 South Williamsport 4-1 Jersey Shore 3-2 Williamsport 2-2 Muncy 1-3 Loyalsock 1-3 Montgomery 0-4

South

Warrior Run 5-0 Lewisburg 3-1 Milton 3-1 Hughesville 3-2 Southern Columbia 1-3 Shamokin 0-4 Shikellamy 0-4

Junior VarsityNorth

Montoursville 4-0 South Williamsport 4-1 Williamsport 3-1 Jersey Shore 3-2 Muncy 1-3 Montgomery 0-4 Loyalsock 0-4

South

Milton 3-0-1 Hughesville 3-1 Lewisburg 2-1-1 Warrior Run 2-2 Southern Columbia 1-2 Shikellamy 0-4 Shamokin 0-1

Week 5 scoresVarsity

South Williamsport 13, Jersey Shore 7 Loyalsock 19, Williamsport 0 Muncy 6, Montgomery 0 Hughesville 20, Southern Columbia 0 Lewisburg 21, Shikellamy 18 Warrior Run 47, Shamokin 0

Junior Varsity

South Williamsport 30, Jersey Shore 13 Williamsport 18, Loyalsock 0 Muncy 26, Montgomery 20 Hughesville 19, Southern Columbia 6 Lewisburg 40, Shikellamy 30

Women’s soccer

Bucknell 2, Holy Cross 0Sunday at Holy Cross

Claire Mensi and Rylee Donaldson scored for Bucknell (6-6-1, 3-1 PL). Women’s field hockey

No. 9 Bloomsburg 2, Frostburg State 1Sunday at Frostburg, Md.

Lewisburg grad Kara Koch scored the game winner for the Huskies (7-3).

Men’s soccer

American 2, Bucknell 1 (OT)Saturday at Bucknell

Gabe Dahlin scored his first career goal for Bucknell (3-6-1, 2-1 PL).

College football

Associated Press Top 25 RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Alabama (5-0) 1 SEC 1,541 (53) 2 Georgia (5-0) 2 SEC 1,497 (9) 3 Iowa (5-0) 5 Big Ten 1,381 4 Penn State (5-0) 4 Big Ten 1,360 5 Cincinnati (4-0) 7 American Athletic 1,320 6 Oklahoma (5-0) 6 Big 12 1,248 7 Ohio State (4-1) 11 Big Ten 1,094 8 Oregon (4-1) 3 Pac-12 1,069 9 Michigan (5-0) 14 Big Ten 1,053 10 Brigham Young (5-0) 13 IA Independents 990 11 Michigan State (5-0) 17 Big Ten 852 12 Oklahoma State (5-0) 19 Big 12 749 13 Arkansas (4-1) 8 SEC 745 14 Notre Dame (4-1) 9 IA Independents 701 15 Coastal Carolina (5-0) 16 Sun Belt 694 16 Kentucky (5-0) SEC 662 17 Ole Miss (3-1) 12 SEC 601 18 Auburn (4-1) 22 SEC 448 19 Wake Forest (5-0) 24 ACC 412 20 Florida (3-2) 10 SEC 343 21 Texas (4-1) Big 12 303 22 Arizona State (4-1) Pac-12 297 23 North Carolina State (4-1) 23 ACC 279 24 SMU (5-0) American Athletic 136 25 San Diego State (4-0) Mountain West 111 Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 134 44 Miami 1 3 0 .250 62 109 N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 47 94 New England 1 3 0 .250 71 70

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 95 111 Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 116 Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97 Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92 Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75 Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 100 67 Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 67 93

West

W L T Pct PF PA Denver 3 1 0 .750 83 49 L.A. Chargers 3 1 0 .750 95 74 Las Vegas 3 1 0 .750 104 100 Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 134 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 3 1 0 .750 126 97 Washington 2 2 0 .500 101 122 N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 83 95 Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 94 106

South

W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 1 0 .750 97 66 Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 122 105 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 94 69 Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 78 128

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 95 100 Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 91 Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 94 92 Detroit 0 4 0 .000 81 119

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 4 0 0 1.000 140 85 L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 115 99 San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 102 Seattle 2 2 0 .500 103 100

Monday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 28, Las Vegas 14

Thursday, Oct. 7

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m. Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. New England at Houston, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Playoff glance

x-if necessary

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 5: New York (Cole 16-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 11-9), 8:08 p.m. (ESPN) Wednesday, Oct. 6: St. Louis (Wainwright 17-7) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4), 8:10 p.m. (TBS)

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Tampa Bay vs. Boston-New York winner

Thursday, Oct. 7: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay, 8:07 p.m. (FS1) Friday, Oct. 8: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay, 7:02 p.m. (FS1) Sunday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner, 4:07 p.m. (MLB) x-Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner, TBD (FS1 or MLB) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay, TBD (FS1)

Houston vs. Chicago

Thursday, Oct. 7: Chicago at Houston (McCullers 13-5), 4:07 p.m. (FS1) Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Houston, 2:07 p.m. (MLB) Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston at Chicago, 8:07 p.m. (FS1) x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, TBD (FS1 or MLB) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, TBD (FS1)

National League

San Francisco vs. Los Angeles-St. Louis winner

Friday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 9:37 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m. (TBS) Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner, TBD (TBS) x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winne, TBDr (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, TBD (TBS)

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta

Friday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5), 4:37 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (TBS) Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS) x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBD (TBS)

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Results

Monday at Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 117 laps, 104.7 rating, 50 points. 2. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 117, 112.5, 52. 3. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 117, 108.9, 51. 4. (14) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 117, 104.6, 42. 5. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 117, 104.0, 38. 6. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 117, 103.9, 46. 7. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 117, 90.9, 34. 8. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 117, 116.1, 39. 9. (26) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 117, 90.4, 30. 10. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 117, 73.9, 28. 11. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 117, 75.3, 26. 12. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 117, 84.5, 25. 13. (28) Cole Custer, Ford, 117, 94.0, 24. 14. (17) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 117, 58.1, 23. 15. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 117, 94.8, 27. 16. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 117, 74.9, 21. 17. (22) Michael McDowell, Ford, 117, 57.4, 20. 18. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 117, 89.2, 23. 19. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 117, 69.4, 18. 20. (38) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 117, 64.3, 0. 21. (25) Ryan Newman, Ford, 117, 46.5, 16. 22. (29) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 117, 58.6, 15. 23. (18) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 117, 45.3, 14. 24. (40) Landon Cassill, Toyota, 117, 48.8, 0. 25. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 117, 39.0, 0. 26. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 117, 52.2, 11. 27. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 117, 65.7, 10. 28. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 117, 44.4, 0. 29. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 117, 31.3, 0. 30. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 117, 37.1, 0. 31. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 117, 32.0, 6. 32. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 116, 58.6, 5. 33. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 116, 63.4, 7. 34. (39) James Davison, Toyota, 116, 29.6, 3. 35. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, accident, 115, 46.8, 2. 36. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 115, 64.3, 1. 37. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 113, 60.8, 1. 38. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 97, 74.2, 2. 39. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 97, 58.1, 7. 40. (33) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 55, 44.5, 0.

Clinton County Speedway

Saturday results

RACESAVER SPRINTS: 1. Derek Hauck 2. Ken Duke Jr. 3. Jared Zionkowski 4. Dominic Melair 5. Dylan Proctor 6. Josh Beamer 7. Tylor Cochran 8. Matt Tebbs 9. Scott Lutz 10. Garret Bard 11. Jarrett Cavalet 12. Jeffrey Weaver 13. Mike Melair 14. Mike Alleman 15. Dustin Prettyleaf 16. Dakota Schweikart 17. Ryan Lynn 18. Dale Schweikart 19. Jason Roush 20. Robbie Bartchey 21. Reed Thompson 22. Will Brunson 23. Kruz Kepner 24. Drew Young 25. Nathan Gramley DNS: Hayden Walizer, Fred Arnold, Austin Greenland, Chris Kreider, Dave Guss Jr. Josh Fox, Zach Rhodes, Erick Knopp PRO STOCKS: 1. Jason Geesman 2. Cory Long 3. Brandon Moser 4. AJ Stroup 5. AJ Hoffman 6. Tommy Dawson 7. Mike Koser 8. Thomas Moon 9. Ray Rothfuss 10. Rooster Peters 11. Ron Benton 12. Bradley Benton 13. Curtis Lawton 14. Jason Smith 15. Noah Jensen 16. Kris Orwig Sr. 17. Robert Tressler 18. Gary Mellott 19. Mike Gray DNS Rich Fye, Noah Kissinger, John Zimmerman 270 MICROS: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Tyler Clowes 3. Skeetz Hockenbrock. 4. Jillian Maurer 5. Logan Hammaker 6. Mitchell Holden 7. Mac Wert 8. Hunter Zimmerman 9. Shaun Musser 10. Levi Brungard 11. Cory Stabley 12. Evan Dickey 600 MICROS: 1. Johnny Smith 2. Jeffrey Weaver 3. Mitchell Holden 4. Jeff Gyuina 4 CYLINDERS: 1. Shawn Stahl 2. Blake Snyder 3. Dillan Craft 4. Chris Small 5. Joey Snook 6. Donald Wynn 7. Anthony Peter 8. John Baney 9. Chelsea Harris 10. Zach Rill 11. Tim Muthler 12. Tyler Shahl 13. Donnie Wagner 14. Brooke Potter 15. Coty Maines 16. Larry Beacher Jr. 17. Emily Brouse 18. Cody Stover 19. Bryan Hackenberg 20. Andrew Ricketts 21. Paul Young 22. John Bower DNS: Hunter Flook, Keith Haagen

Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted S Chris Banjo to the active roster from the practice squad. Released OL Koda Martin. Released G Deion Calhoun from the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted P dustin Colquitt to the active roster from the practice squad . BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Mazzi Williams to the practice squad. Released DB Linden Stephens from the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived G Michael Jordan. Signed WR Matt Cole to the practice squad. Signed LB Kamal Martin to the active roster. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Lawrence Cager to the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed DT Khalil Davis off waivers from Tampa Bay. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR D.J. Chark and G A.J. Cann on injured reserve. Reinstated OT Walker little from the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Forrest Merrill to the active roster. Placed DL Justin Jones and LB Kenneth Murray on injured reserve. Promoted DL Breiden Fehoko to the active roster from the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted C Austin Reiter to the active roster from the practice squad . MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Cameron Dantzler on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Whop Philyor from the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated DB Tre Brown to return from injured reserve to practice squad. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Nakas Onyeka from the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Sent G Ivan Prosvetov, Ds Janis-Jerome Moser, Vladislav Kolyachonok and RW Jan Jenik to Tucson (AHL). Waived F Michael Carcone. Returned G Anson Thornton to Sarnia (OHL). BUFFALO SABRES — Claimed F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Sent Ds Josh Jacobs and Jalen Chatfield to Chicago (AHL). CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Sent D Chad Krys, LW Cam Morrison and RW Matej Chalupa to Rockford)AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Sent Ds Keaton Middleton and Nate Clurman to Colorado (AHL). Released C Callahan Burke and RW Tarun Fizer. Waived D Jordan Gross. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Released Gs Evan Moyse, Jet Greaves, LWs Navrin Mutter, Tristan Mullin, Adam Helewka, Brett Gallant, Ds Giovanni Vallati, Billy Sweezey, Dillon Simpson, Thomas Schemitch, Olivier Leblanc, Cole Clayton, Cs Jake Slaker, Justin Scott, Jake Gaudet Cole Fonstad, Cole Cassels and RW Zac Jordan. Sent Cs Josh Dunne, Tyler Angle, Ds Jake Christiansen, Tim Berni and RW Carson Meyer to Cleveland (AHL). Waived C Tyler Sikura, D Gavin Bayreuther, G J-F Berube and LW Brendan Gaunce. DALLAS STARS — Sent D Ben Gleason and C Joel L’Esperance to Texas (AHL). Assigned LW Antonio Stranges to London (OHL). Sent Cs Jordan Kawaguchi, Tye Felhaber, Oskar Back, Ds Ryan Shea, Jerad Rosburg, Artem Grushnikov, Joseph Cecconi, Dawson Barteaux and LW Yauheni Aksiantsiuk to Texas (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Arber Xhekaj to a three-year, entry-level contract and assigned to Kitchener (OHL).n NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Released LW Cole Schneider. Assigned Fs Tommy Novak and Anthony Richard, D David Farrance and G Devin Cooley to Milwaukee (AHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Greg McKegg to Hartford (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Released Fs Maxim Cajkovic, Jaydon Dureau, Shawn Element, Remi Elie, Gabriel Fortier, Gage Goncalves, Cole Koepke, Jimmy Huntington, Alexei Lipanov, Antoine Morand, Otto Somppi, Odeen Tufto and Daniel Walcott, Ds Brandon Crawley, Alex Green, Ryan Jones, Wyatt McLeod, Dmitri Semykin and Jack Thompson, Gs Hugo Alnefelt, Maxime Lagace and Eamon McAdam. Sent Ds Darren Raddysh, Sean Day, LW Charles Hudon and C Gabriel Dumont to Syracuse (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Vincent Iorio to a three-year, entry-level contract. East Coast Hockey League READING ROYALS — Traded D Jake Ryczek to Wheeling in exchange for F Jacob Pritchard. WHEELING NAILERS — Traded F Jake Ryczek to Adirondack for future considerations. WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed G Justin Kapelmaster and D Zach Malatesta. SOCCER Major League Soccer FC CINCINNATI — Named Chris Albright general manager.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.