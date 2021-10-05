High school football
Heartland Athletic ConferenceLeague-overallDivision I
Jersey Shore 3-0 6-0 Central Mountain 3-0 5-1 Selinsgrove 2-1 4-2 Milton 0-1 5-1 Shamokin 0-3 3-3 Shikellamy 0-3 1-5
Division II
Danville 4-0 5-1 Mifflinburg 2-1 3-3 Lewisburg 2-1 2-3 Montoursville 1-1 3-3 Central Columbia 1-3 2-4 Midd-West 0-4 0-6
Division III
Southern Columbia 3-0 5-1 Mount Carmel 2-1 4-2 Loyalsock 1-1 3-3 Hughesville 1-1 1-5 Warrior Run 0-1 0-5 Bloomsburg 0-3 1-5
Friday’s games
Hughesville at Bloomsburg Southern Columbia at Central Columbia Selinsgrove at Central Mountain Danville at Mount Carmel Jersey Shore at Milton (Danville) Loyalsock at Lewisburg (Bucknell) Midd-West at Juniata Mifflinburg at Montoursville Shamokin at Shikellamy Warrior Run at Northwest
Youth football
Heartland Youth Football LeagueNorth DivisionA Varsity
Jersey Shore 5-0 Montoursville 5-1 South Williamsport 4-2 Montgomery 2-3 Williamsport 1-4 Loyalsock 1-4 Muncy 0-6
A JV
Montoursville 5-0 South Williamsport 4-2 Muncy 4-2 Jersey Shore 3-2 Montgomery 1-4 Loyalsock 1-4 Williamsport 0-6
B Varsity
South Williamsport 6-0 Montoursville 4-2 Loyalsock 3-2 Jersey Shore 2-3 Muncy 2-4 Williamsport 1-4 Montgomery 1-4
B JV
Montoursville 6-0 Loyalsock 3-1 South Williamsport 3-2 Jersey Shore 2-2 Montgomery 2-3 Williamsport 0-5-1
Central DivisionA Varsity
Danville 5-0 Milton 4-2 Mifflinburg 4-2 Lewisburg 3-2 Hughesville 1-4 Warrior Run 1-4 Midd-West 0-5
A JV
Milton 3-0-1 Mifflinburg 2-1-1 Hughesville 2-1-2 Danville 1-3
B Varsity
Milton 6-0 Mifflinburg 5-1 Warrior Run 2-3 Hughesville 2-3 Danville 2-3 Lewisburg 1-4 Midd-West 0-5
B JV
Milton 4-0-1 Mifflinburg 4-1 Hughesville 1-2-1 Danville 1-4 Warrior Run 0-3
South DivisionA Varsity
Southern Columbia 5-0 Selinsgrove 5-0 Shikellamy 3-2 Central Columbia 3-2 Bloomsburg 2-3 Mount Carmel 2-4 Shamokin 0-6
A JV
Southern Columbia 3-1 Bloomsburg 2-1 Selinsgrove 2-2 Central Columbia 2-3 Shikellamy 0-5
B Varsity
Central Columbia 5-0 Selinsgrove 5-0 Shikellamy 3-2 Bloomsburg 2-3 Southern Columbia 2-3 Mount Carmel 2-4 Shamokin 0-6
B JV
Selinsgrove 3-0 Central Columbia 2-1-1 Shamokin 1-2 Shikellamy 1-3-1 Bloomsburg 0-4
Week 6 scoresA Varsity
South Williamsport 33, Muncy 0 Williamsport 38, Loyalsock 6 Jersey Shore 31, Montoursville 0 Milton 8, Lewisburg 7 Southern Columbia 53, Shamokin 6 Selinsgrove 48, Mount Carmel 6 Shikellamy 20, Central Columbia 12 Danville 31, Warrior Run 0
A JV
Muncy 7, South Williamsport 6 Loyalsock 14, Williamsport 13 Montoursville 18, Jersey Shore 0 Mifflinburg 0, Hughesville 0 Milton 19, Selinsgrove 12 Central Columbia 14, Shikellamy 13
B Varsity
South Williamsport 32, Muncy 19 Loyalsock 18, Williamsport 6 Montoursville 18, Jersey Shore 0 Mifflinburg 27, Hughesville 0 Milton 55, Lewisburg 0 Southern Columbia 41, Shamokin 7 Selinsgrove 26, Mount Carmel 6 Central Columbia 38, Shikellamy 7 Danville 8, Warrior Run 6
B JV
Loyalsock 12, Williamsport 6 Montoursville 14, Jersey Shore 0 Mifflinburg 12, Hughesville 0 Milton 9, Selinsgrove 6 Shikellamy 0, Central Columbia 0 Danville 34, Warrior Run 0
Flag Football standingsVarsityNorth
Montoursville 4-0 South Williamsport 4-1 Jersey Shore 3-2 Williamsport 2-2 Muncy 1-3 Loyalsock 1-3 Montgomery 0-4
South
Warrior Run 5-0 Lewisburg 3-1 Milton 3-1 Hughesville 3-2 Southern Columbia 1-3 Shamokin 0-4 Shikellamy 0-4
Junior VarsityNorth
Montoursville 4-0 South Williamsport 4-1 Williamsport 3-1 Jersey Shore 3-2 Muncy 1-3 Montgomery 0-4 Loyalsock 0-4
South
Milton 3-0-1 Hughesville 3-1 Lewisburg 2-1-1 Warrior Run 2-2 Southern Columbia 1-2 Shikellamy 0-4 Shamokin 0-1
Week 5 scoresVarsity
South Williamsport 13, Jersey Shore 7 Loyalsock 19, Williamsport 0 Muncy 6, Montgomery 0 Hughesville 20, Southern Columbia 0 Lewisburg 21, Shikellamy 18 Warrior Run 47, Shamokin 0
Junior Varsity
South Williamsport 30, Jersey Shore 13 Williamsport 18, Loyalsock 0 Muncy 26, Montgomery 20 Hughesville 19, Southern Columbia 6 Lewisburg 40, Shikellamy 30
Women’s soccer
Bucknell 2, Holy Cross 0Sunday at Holy Cross
Claire Mensi and Rylee Donaldson scored for Bucknell (6-6-1, 3-1 PL). Women’s field hockey
No. 9 Bloomsburg 2, Frostburg State 1Sunday at Frostburg, Md.
Lewisburg grad Kara Koch scored the game winner for the Huskies (7-3).
Men’s soccer
American 2, Bucknell 1 (OT)Saturday at Bucknell
Gabe Dahlin scored his first career goal for Bucknell (3-6-1, 2-1 PL).
College football
Associated Press Top 25 RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Alabama (5-0) 1 SEC 1,541 (53) 2 Georgia (5-0) 2 SEC 1,497 (9) 3 Iowa (5-0) 5 Big Ten 1,381 4 Penn State (5-0) 4 Big Ten 1,360 5 Cincinnati (4-0) 7 American Athletic 1,320 6 Oklahoma (5-0) 6 Big 12 1,248 7 Ohio State (4-1) 11 Big Ten 1,094 8 Oregon (4-1) 3 Pac-12 1,069 9 Michigan (5-0) 14 Big Ten 1,053 10 Brigham Young (5-0) 13 IA Independents 990 11 Michigan State (5-0) 17 Big Ten 852 12 Oklahoma State (5-0) 19 Big 12 749 13 Arkansas (4-1) 8 SEC 745 14 Notre Dame (4-1) 9 IA Independents 701 15 Coastal Carolina (5-0) 16 Sun Belt 694 16 Kentucky (5-0) SEC 662 17 Ole Miss (3-1) 12 SEC 601 18 Auburn (4-1) 22 SEC 448 19 Wake Forest (5-0) 24 ACC 412 20 Florida (3-2) 10 SEC 343 21 Texas (4-1) Big 12 303 22 Arizona State (4-1) Pac-12 297 23 North Carolina State (4-1) 23 ACC 279 24 SMU (5-0) American Athletic 136 25 San Diego State (4-0) Mountain West 111 Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 134 44 Miami 1 3 0 .250 62 109 N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 47 94 New England 1 3 0 .250 71 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 95 111 Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 116 Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97 Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92 Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75 Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 100 67 Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 67 93
West
W L T Pct PF PA Denver 3 1 0 .750 83 49 L.A. Chargers 3 1 0 .750 95 74 Las Vegas 3 1 0 .750 104 100 Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 134 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 3 1 0 .750 126 97 Washington 2 2 0 .500 101 122 N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 83 95 Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 94 106
South
W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 1 0 .750 97 66 Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 122 105 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 94 69 Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 78 128
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 95 100 Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 91 Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 94 92 Detroit 0 4 0 .000 81 119
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 4 0 0 1.000 140 85 L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 115 99 San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 102 Seattle 2 2 0 .500 103 100
Monday’s Games
L.A. Chargers 28, Las Vegas 14
Thursday, Oct. 7
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10
N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m. Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. New England at Houston, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Playoff glance
x-if necessary
WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 5: New York (Cole 16-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 11-9), 8:08 p.m. (ESPN) Wednesday, Oct. 6: St. Louis (Wainwright 17-7) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4), 8:10 p.m. (TBS)
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Tampa Bay vs. Boston-New York winner
Thursday, Oct. 7: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay, 8:07 p.m. (FS1) Friday, Oct. 8: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay, 7:02 p.m. (FS1) Sunday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner, 4:07 p.m. (MLB) x-Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner, TBD (FS1 or MLB) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay, TBD (FS1)
Houston vs. Chicago
Thursday, Oct. 7: Chicago at Houston (McCullers 13-5), 4:07 p.m. (FS1) Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Houston, 2:07 p.m. (MLB) Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston at Chicago, 8:07 p.m. (FS1) x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, TBD (FS1 or MLB) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, TBD (FS1)
National League
San Francisco vs. Los Angeles-St. Louis winner
Friday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 9:37 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m. (TBS) Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner, TBD (TBS) x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winne, TBDr (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, TBD (TBS)
Milwaukee vs. Atlanta
Friday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5), 4:37 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (TBS) Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS) x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBD (TBS)
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Results
Monday at Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Ala.
Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 117 laps, 104.7 rating, 50 points. 2. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 117, 112.5, 52. 3. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 117, 108.9, 51. 4. (14) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 117, 104.6, 42. 5. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 117, 104.0, 38. 6. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 117, 103.9, 46. 7. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 117, 90.9, 34. 8. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 117, 116.1, 39. 9. (26) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 117, 90.4, 30. 10. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 117, 73.9, 28. 11. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 117, 75.3, 26. 12. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 117, 84.5, 25. 13. (28) Cole Custer, Ford, 117, 94.0, 24. 14. (17) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 117, 58.1, 23. 15. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 117, 94.8, 27. 16. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 117, 74.9, 21. 17. (22) Michael McDowell, Ford, 117, 57.4, 20. 18. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 117, 89.2, 23. 19. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 117, 69.4, 18. 20. (38) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 117, 64.3, 0. 21. (25) Ryan Newman, Ford, 117, 46.5, 16. 22. (29) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 117, 58.6, 15. 23. (18) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 117, 45.3, 14. 24. (40) Landon Cassill, Toyota, 117, 48.8, 0. 25. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 117, 39.0, 0. 26. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 117, 52.2, 11. 27. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 117, 65.7, 10. 28. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 117, 44.4, 0. 29. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 117, 31.3, 0. 30. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 117, 37.1, 0. 31. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 117, 32.0, 6. 32. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 116, 58.6, 5. 33. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 116, 63.4, 7. 34. (39) James Davison, Toyota, 116, 29.6, 3. 35. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, accident, 115, 46.8, 2. 36. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 115, 64.3, 1. 37. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 113, 60.8, 1. 38. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 97, 74.2, 2. 39. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 97, 58.1, 7. 40. (33) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 55, 44.5, 0.
Clinton County Speedway
