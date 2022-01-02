BOSTON, Mass. – Andrew Funk scored 25 points and had a shot to give Bucknell the lead in the closing seconds, but it came up just short, and the Bison fell 63-61 at preseason favorite Boston University on the opening day of Patriot League play Saturday at Case Gym.
Josh Adoh and Andre Screen added 10 points off the bench for the Bison, who cut a 12-point deficit to one, then came up with a big steal and had a good look to win it.
The Bison (3-10) hung in there on the road despite struggling from 3-point range (2-16) and, uncharacteristically, from the free-throw line (9-16). They ranked fourth nationally in free-throw shooting at 80.7 percent coming in.
Sukhmail Mathon had a big day for Boston University (10-4) with 21 points and 18 rebounds. Patriot League Preseason Player of the Year Javante McCoy tallied 17 points, and Walter Whyte added 10 in his return from an eight-game injury absence.
“We did a lot of things very well today, but at the end of the day we are disappointed because the guys want to win so badly,” said head coach Nathan Davis. “Boston University was picked to be the best team in the Patriot League, and it came down to the final shot on the road. We aren’t going to shoot 2-for-16 from three and 9-for-16 from the line very often. It’s frustrating not to come away with a win, but I can’t wait to get back to practice with these guys tomorrow and prepare for a big home game against Army”
Bucknell held a 24-18 lead after an 18-5 run in the first half. Boston University closed the period on its own 16-5 surge to take a 34-29 advantage to the locker room, then the Terriers expanded that margin into double digits about five minutes into the second stanza.
Trailing 53-41 after an Ethan Brittain-Watts 3-pointer with 13:17 to play, the Bison got back in it with a 9-0 run. Adoh sparked the surge with his second 3-point play of the day, and after buckets from Josh Bascoe and Funk, Adoh made a pair of free throws to bring Bucknell within 53-50. The Terriers went back up by eight on a layup by Mathon with 6:29 left, but that would be their final field goal of the game. A dunk by Screen, a neat scoop shot in the lane by Funk, and a late-shot-clock 3-pointer by Elvin Edmonds IV made it a one-point game at 60-59 with 2:08 to play.
After the teams traded misses, Bucknell was called for a foul going for a defensive rebound, and Mathon made both free throws with 56 seconds left.
Funk answered with a pull-up jumper to make it 62-61 with 43 seconds left, and then the Bison came up with their biggest defensive stop of the day.
McCoy drove to his right but was cut off, and he threw his wraparound pass right into the hands of Edmonds. Bucknell called timeout with 10.8 seconds and got the ball into the hands of Funk, the Patriot League’s No. 3 scorer. Funk dribbled to his left off a ball screen and found space to shoot, but his 3-point attempt fell off the front rim.
Mathon made a free throw with 2.1 seconds left. He missed the second, but the Terriers grabbed the rebound and ran out the clock.
The Bison started the day 3-for-12 from the field and trailed 11-4 early, but Screen and Adoh provided a big lift off the bench. Screen fed Adoh on a cut down the lane for a 3-point play, then Screen dunked in traffic to ignite an 18-5 run. Adoh went high for an offensive rebound and stick-back, and another Screen jam gave the Bison a 24-18 lead with 6:21 left in the half. The Bison made just one more field goal the rest of the period, however, as the Terriers closed the half on a 16-5 surge to go up 34-29 at the break.
Bucknell shot 44.6 percent from the field, despite the tough day from the arc. Boston University shot 38.1 percent overall and also struggled from long range (5-22). The Terriers finished with a 42-37 rebounding edge, with 15 of their boards coming at the offensive end.
Bucknell, which was playing on New Year’s Day for the first time since 1960 and for only the second time in school history, finished with a 24-11 edge in bench points. Screen added seven rebounds, three assists, and three blocked shots to his 10 points.
Next up for the Bison is a home game at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Army.
