Basketball
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 30 12 .714 — Brooklyn 27 13 .675 2 Philadelphia 25 15 .625 4 New York 23 19 .548 7 Toronto 18 23 .439 11½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 22 20 .524 — Atlanta 19 22 .463 2½ Washington 18 24 .429 4 Orlando 16 26 .381 6 Charlotte 11 31 .262 11
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 14 .659 — Cleveland 26 16 .619 1½ Indiana 23 19 .548 4½ Chicago 19 23 .452 8½ Detroit 12 33 .267 17
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 28 13 .683 — New Orleans 25 17 .595 3½ Dallas 23 19 .548 5½ San Antonio 13 29 .310 15½ Houston 10 31 .244 18
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 28 13 .683 — Utah 21 23 .477 8½ Minnesota 20 22 .476 8½ Portland 19 21 .475 8½ Oklahoma City 18 23 .439 10
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 22 18 .550 — L.A. Clippers 22 21 .512 1½ Phoenix 21 22 .488 2½ Golden State 20 21 .488 2½ L.A. Lakers 19 22 .463 3½ ___
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 147, Detroit 116 Toronto 132, Charlotte 120 Miami 112, Oklahoma City 111 Utah 116, Cleveland 114 Orlando 109, Portland 106 Phoenix 125, Golden State 113 L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 100, Chicago 97 Detroit 135, Minnesota 118 Boston 125, New Orleans 114 Milwaukee 114, Atlanta 105 New York 119, Indiana 113 Memphis 135, San Antonio 129 Denver 126, Phoenix 97 Sacramento 135, Houston 115
Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Golden State at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m. Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Miami, 1 p.m. Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m. Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 40 32 4 4 68 156 88 Toronto 42 26 9 7 59 143 109 Tampa Bay 39 25 13 1 51 139 115 Buffalo 39 20 17 2 42 152 135 Florida 42 19 19 4 42 138 145 Detroit 39 17 15 7 41 121 134 Ottawa 40 18 19 3 39 120 127 Montreal 41 16 22 3 35 109 156
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 41 25 9 7 57 130 113 New Jersey 41 26 12 3 55 141 109 N.Y. Rangers 42 23 12 7 53 138 116 Washington 44 23 15 6 52 143 123 Pittsburgh 40 21 13 6 48 133 121 N.Y. Islanders 42 22 17 3 47 130 116 Philadelphia 42 17 18 7 41 119 136 Columbus 40 12 26 2 26 103 158
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 42 25 11 6 56 146 111 Winnipeg 41 26 14 1 53 138 110 Minnesota 40 22 14 4 48 129 116 St. Louis 42 21 18 3 45 136 151 Nashville 40 19 15 6 44 112 117 Colorado 39 20 16 3 43 116 115 Arizona 40 13 22 5 31 110 149 Chicago 39 10 25 4 24 86 144
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 42 27 13 2 56 140 120 Los Angeles 45 25 14 6 56 152 152 Seattle 40 24 12 4 52 147 125 Calgary 42 19 14 9 47 132 128 Edmonton 43 22 18 3 47 153 146 Vancouver 40 17 20 3 37 139 161 San Jose 43 13 22 8 34 133 161 Anaheim 42 12 26 4 28 98 175 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Columbus 3 Pittsburgh 5, Vancouver 4 Seattle 4, Buffalo 3 New Jersey 5, Carolina 3 Detroit 7, Winnipeg 5 N.Y. Rangers 4, Minnesota 3, SO Dallas 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO St. Louis 4, Calgary 3, OT San Jose 4, Arizona 2 Florida 5, Colorado 4
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3 Toronto 2, Nashville 1 Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2 Los Angeles 4, San Jose 3
Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m. Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m. Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m. Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Ottawa at Arizona, 9 p.m. Florida at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m. Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m. Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m. Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m. New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 35 23 8 3 1 50 100 85 Providence 34 20 7 5 2 47 102 91 WB/Scranton 32 17 10 2 3 39 97 82 Charlotte 35 18 14 2 1 39 97 108 Lehigh Valley 33 16 13 2 2 36 95 100 Springfield 34 15 14 1 4 35 97 97 Bridgeport 35 14 14 6 1 35 117 125 Hartford 34 13 13 2 6 34 94 106
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 34 23 9 1 1 48 121 104 Utica 33 18 9 5 1 42 107 100 Rochester 32 19 11 1 1 40 105 104 Belleville 34 15 16 3 0 33 116 125 Syracuse 31 13 13 2 3 31 111 112 Laval 35 13 17 4 1 31 121 131 Cleveland 32 13 15 2 2 30 113 127
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 34 20 8 4 2 46 128 92 Milwaukee 34 21 11 0 2 44 125 99 Rockford 34 19 11 2 2 42 121 108 Manitoba 32 17 12 2 1 37 100 103 Iowa 34 16 14 2 2 36 103 108 Chicago 32 12 16 3 1 28 96 128 Grand Rapids 33 13 18 1 1 28 94 130
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 33 23 6 3 1 50 123 90 Calgary 33 24 8 1 0 49 129 80 Abbotsford 33 21 10 1 1 44 118 100 Colorado 33 20 11 2 0 42 98 81 Ontario 31 17 13 0 1 35 93 86 Tucson 34 14 16 4 0 32 111 124 San Jose 37 15 20 0 2 32 92 129 Henderson 37 12 22 0 3 27 93 107 Bakersfield 32 12 19 1 0 25 84 103 San Diego 35 11 24 0 0 22 96 132 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford 5, Charlotte 0 Milwaukee 7, Tucson 5 Calgary 4, Bakersfield 3 Coachella Valley 3, San Jose 2
Wednesday’s Games
Hartford 3, Charlotte 2 Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 2 Lehigh Valley 3, Bridgeport 1 Toronto 3, Manitoba 2 Utica 3, Cleveland 2 WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 3 Rochester 3, Laval 1 Milwaukee 6, Tucson 3 Ontario 6, Henderson 3 San Diego 5, San Jose 2
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m. Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m. Rockford at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
