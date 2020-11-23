National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265 Miami 6 4 0 .600 264 202 New England 4 6 0 .400 209 238 N.Y. Jets 0 10 0 .000 149 302
South
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 7 3 0 .700 276 208 Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 279 259 Houston 3 7 0 .300 227 272 Jacksonville 1 9 0 .100 202 298
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174 Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 238 261 Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195 Cincinnati 2 7 1 .250 213 270
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 321 214 Las Vegas 6 4 0 .600 286 276 Denver 4 6 0 .400 206 267 L.A. Chargers 3 7 0 .300 260 273
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 6 1 .350 220 254 Dallas 3 7 0 .300 235 318 N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236 Washington 3 7 0 .300 200 227
South
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 295 222 Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226 Carolina 4 7 0 .364 253 272 Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 252 275
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 3 0 .700 308 258 Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209 Detroit 4 6 0 .400 227 287 Minnesota 4 6 0 .400 264 278
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287 L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168 Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238 San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234
Sunday’s Games
Carolina 20, Detroit 0 Cleveland 22, Philadelphia 17 Houston 27, New England 20 New Orleans 24, Atlanta 9 Pittsburgh 27, Jacksonville 3 Tennessee 30, Baltimore 24, OT Washington 20, Cincinnati 9 Denver 20, Miami 13 L.A. Chargers 34, N.Y. Jets 28 Dallas 31, Minnesota 28 Indianapolis 34, Green Bay 31, OT Kansas City 35, Las Vegas 31 Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday’s Games
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 Houston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Arizona at New England, 1 p.m. Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 30
Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Playoff glance
Play-in Eastern Conference Friday, Nov. 20 New England 2, Montreal 1 Nashville 3, Inter Miami 0 First Round Eastern Conference Saturday, Nov. 21 Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, (Orlando advances 6-5 on penalties) Columbus 3, New York 2 Tuesday, Nov. 24 Toronto vs. Nashville, 6 p.m. Philadelphia vs. New England, 8 p.m. Western Conference Sunday, Nov. 22 Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 3, (Sporting KC advances 3-0 on penalties) Minnesota United 3, Colorado 0 Portland 3, Dallas 3, (Dallas advances 8-7 on penalties) Tuesday, Nov. 24 Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Conference Semifinals Eastern Conference Sunday, Nov. 29 Game 1: TBD vs. Orlando City, 3 p.m. Game 2: Columbus vs. TBD, 8 p.m. Western Conference Tuesday, Dec. 1 Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, 9 or 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 Dallas vs. TBD, 9 or 10 p.m. Conference Championships Sunday, Dec. 6 Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m. Game 2: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m. MLS Cup Saturday, Dec. 12 Teams TBD, 8 p.m.
Transactions
FOOTBALL National Football League LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted OL Jaryd Jones-Smith to the active roster. Placed DB Lamarcus Joyner on the reserve/COVID-19 list. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired F Jeremi Grant and the draft rights to G Nikola Radicevic from Denver in exchange for cash considerations. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Re-signed F Jontay Porter, G John Konchar and G DeAnthony Melton to multi-year contracts. WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Re-signed F Davis Bertans. Signed G Raul Neto and C Robin Lopez. College football
{span}EAST{/span}{p class=”text-ind”}Army 28, Georgia Southern 27{p class=”text-ind”}East Carolina 28, Temple 3{p class=”text-ind”}Iowa 41, Penn St. 21{p class=”text-ind”}Michigan 48, Rutgers 42{p class=”text-ind”}
Pittsburgh 47, Virginia Tech 14 SOUTH
{p class=”text-ind”}Alabama 63, Kentucky 3{p class=”text-ind”}Auburn 30, Tennessee 17{p class=”text-ind”}Cincinnati 36, UCF 33{p class=”text-ind”}Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian St. 23{p class=”text-ind”}E. Kentucky 49, W. Carolina 17{p class=”text-ind”}Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17{p class=”text-ind”}Georgia 31, Mississippi St. 24{p class=”text-ind”}Georgia St. 31, South Alabama 14{p class=”text-ind”}Memphis 56, Stephen F. Austin 14{p class=”text-ind”}Middle Tennessee 20, Troy 17{p class=”text-ind”}Missouri 17, South Carolina 10{p class=”text-ind”}NC State 15, Liberty 14{p class=”text-ind”}UTSA 23, Southern Miss. 20{p class=”text-ind”}Virginia 55, Abilene Christian 15{p class=”text-ind”}
W. Kentucky 38, FIU 21 MIDWEST
{p class=”text-ind”}Illinois 41, Nebraska 23{p class=”text-ind”}Iowa St. 45, Kansas St. 0{p class=”text-ind”}Northwestern 17, Wisconsin 7{p class=”text-ind”}
Ohio St. 42, Indiana 35 SOUTHWEST
{p class=”text-ind”}LSU 27, Arkansas 24{p class=”text-ind”}North Texas 27, Rice 17{p class=”text-ind”}Oklahoma 41, Oklahoma St. 13{p class=”text-ind”}
Texas State 47, Arkansas St. 45 FAR WEST
{p class=”text-ind”}BYU 66, North Alabama 14{p class=”text-ind”}Boise St. 40, Hawaii 32{p class=”text-ind”}Nevada 26, San Diego St. 21{p class=”text-ind”}Oregon 38, UCLA 35{p class=”text-ind”}Oregon St. 31, California 27{p class=”text-ind”}Southern Cal 33, Utah 17{p class=”text-ind”}Washington 44, Arizona 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.