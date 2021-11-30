National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190 Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182 Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279 N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290 Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283 Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292 Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 263 240 Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226 Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267 Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250 Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196 L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293 Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250 Washington 5 6 0 .455 229 282 Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273 N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253 Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302 New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249 Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276 Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254 Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202 L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263 San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248 Seattle 3 8 0 .273 209 226
Monday’s Games
Washington 17, Seattle 15
Thursday, Dec. 2
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Monday, Dec. 6
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 14 6 .700 — New York 11 9 .550 3 Boston 11 10 .524 3½ Philadelphia 11 10 .524 3½ Toronto 9 12 .429 5½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 13 8 .619 — Washington 13 8 .619 — Charlotte 13 10 .565 1 Atlanta 11 10 .524 2 Orlando 4 18 .182 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 14 8 .636 — Milwaukee 13 8 .619 ½ Cleveland 11 10 .524 2½ Indiana 9 14 .391 5½ Detroit 4 16 .200 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 10 9 .526 — Memphis 10 10 .500 ½ San Antonio 6 13 .316 4 New Orleans 6 17 .261 6 Houston 4 16 .200 6½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 14 7 .667 — Minnesota 11 10 .524 3 Denver 10 10 .500 3½ Portland 10 11 .476 4 Oklahoma City 6 14 .300 7½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 18 2 .900 — Phoenix 17 3 .850 1 L.A. Clippers 11 10 .524 7½ L.A. Lakers 11 11 .500 8 Sacramento 8 13 .381 10½
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 101, Orlando 96 Denver 120, Miami 111 Houston 102, Oklahoma City 89 Chicago 133, Charlotte 119 Minnesota 100, Indiana 98 Cleveland 114, Dallas 96 Utah 129, Portland 107 New Orleans 123, L.A. Clippers 104 San Antonio 116, Washington 99
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 23 16 6 1 33 66 49 Florida 21 14 4 3 31 77 56 Tampa Bay 20 12 5 3 27 64 56 Detroit 22 10 9 3 23 61 71 Boston 18 11 7 0 22 56 51 Buffalo 22 8 11 3 19 64 77 Montreal 24 6 16 2 14 55 85 Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 46 73
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 22 14 3 5 33 78 52 Carolina 20 15 4 1 31 66 43 N.Y. Rangers 20 13 4 3 29 60 54 Pittsburgh 22 10 7 5 25 63 62 Columbus 19 12 7 0 24 67 59 New Jersey 19 9 6 4 22 57 58 Philadelphia 20 8 8 4 20 49 61 N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 21 14 6 1 29 78 64 St. Louis 21 11 7 3 25 71 59 Winnipeg 22 10 8 4 24 60 61 Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 73 56 Nashville 21 11 9 1 23 58 63 Dallas 19 10 7 2 22 53 55 Chicago 21 7 12 2 16 45 67 Arizona 22 5 15 2 12 40 77
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 22 13 4 5 31 73 43 Edmonton 20 15 5 0 30 77 59 Anaheim 22 11 8 3 25 70 61 Vegas 21 12 9 0 24 66 64 San Jose 21 11 9 1 23 55 58 Los Angeles 20 9 8 3 21 53 54 Seattle 22 8 13 1 17 65 77 Vancouver 23 7 14 2 16 53 74 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Seattle 7, Buffalo 4 Arizona 1, Winnipeg 0 Vancouver 2, Montreal 1 Calgary 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Washington at Florida, 7 p.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
College football
AP Top 25
