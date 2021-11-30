National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190 Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182 Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279 N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290 Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283 Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292 Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 263 240 Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226 Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267 Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250 Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196 L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293 Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250 Washington 5 6 0 .455 229 282 Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273 N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253 Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302 New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249 Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276 Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254 Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202 L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263 San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248 Seattle 3 8 0 .273 209 226

Monday’s Games

Washington 17, Seattle 15

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Brooklyn 14 6 .700 — New York 11 9 .550 3 Boston 11 10 .524 3½ Philadelphia 11 10 .524 3½ Toronto 9 12 .429 5½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Miami 13 8 .619 — Washington 13 8 .619 — Charlotte 13 10 .565 1 Atlanta 11 10 .524 2 Orlando 4 18 .182 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 14 8 .636 — Milwaukee 13 8 .619 ½ Cleveland 11 10 .524 2½ Indiana 9 14 .391 5½ Detroit 4 16 .200 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 10 9 .526 — Memphis 10 10 .500 ½ San Antonio 6 13 .316 4 New Orleans 6 17 .261 6 Houston 4 16 .200 6½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 14 7 .667 — Minnesota 11 10 .524 3 Denver 10 10 .500 3½ Portland 10 11 .476 4 Oklahoma City 6 14 .300 7½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Golden State 18 2 .900 — Phoenix 17 3 .850 1 L.A. Clippers 11 10 .524 7½ L.A. Lakers 11 11 .500 8 Sacramento 8 13 .381 10½

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 101, Orlando 96 Denver 120, Miami 111 Houston 102, Oklahoma City 89 Chicago 133, Charlotte 119 Minnesota 100, Indiana 98 Cleveland 114, Dallas 96 Utah 129, Portland 107 New Orleans 123, L.A. Clippers 104 San Antonio 116, Washington 99

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 23 16 6 1 33 66 49 Florida 21 14 4 3 31 77 56 Tampa Bay 20 12 5 3 27 64 56 Detroit 22 10 9 3 23 61 71 Boston 18 11 7 0 22 56 51 Buffalo 22 8 11 3 19 64 77 Montreal 24 6 16 2 14 55 85 Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 46 73

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 22 14 3 5 33 78 52 Carolina 20 15 4 1 31 66 43 N.Y. Rangers 20 13 4 3 29 60 54 Pittsburgh 22 10 7 5 25 63 62 Columbus 19 12 7 0 24 67 59 New Jersey 19 9 6 4 22 57 58 Philadelphia 20 8 8 4 20 49 61 N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 21 14 6 1 29 78 64 St. Louis 21 11 7 3 25 71 59 Winnipeg 22 10 8 4 24 60 61 Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 73 56 Nashville 21 11 9 1 23 58 63 Dallas 19 10 7 2 22 53 55 Chicago 21 7 12 2 16 45 67 Arizona 22 5 15 2 12 40 77

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 22 13 4 5 31 73 43 Edmonton 20 15 5 0 30 77 59 Anaheim 22 11 8 3 25 70 61 Vegas 21 12 9 0 24 66 64 San Jose 21 11 9 1 23 55 58 Los Angeles 20 9 8 3 21 53 54 Seattle 22 8 13 1 17 65 77 Vancouver 23 7 14 2 16 53 74 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Seattle 7, Buffalo 4 Arizona 1, Winnipeg 0 Vancouver 2, Montreal 1 Calgary 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Washington at Florida, 7 p.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

College football

AP Top 25

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Georgia (12-0) 1 SEC 1,550 (62) 2 Michigan (11-1) 6 Big Ten 1,449 3 Cincinnati (12-0) 4 American Athletic 1,422 4 Alabama (11-1) 3 SEC 1,388 5 Oklahoma State (11-1) 7 Big 12 1,291 6 Notre Dame (11-1) 5 IA Independents 1,264 7 Ohio State (10-2) 2 Big Ten 1,147 8 Ole Miss (10-2) 8 SEC 1,105 9 Baylor (10-2) 9 Big 12 1,066 10 Oregon (10-2) 11 Pac-12 932 11 Michigan State (10-2) 12 Big Ten 877 12 Brigham Young (10-2) 13 IA Independents 839 13 Oklahoma (10-2) 10 Big 12 837 14 Utah (9-3) 16 Pac-12 667 15 Iowa (10-2) 17 Big Ten 662 16 Houston (11-1) 19 American Athletic 603 17 Pittsburgh (10-2) 20 ACC 589 18 Wake Forest (10-2) 21 ACC 485 19 San Diego State (11-1) 22 Mountain West 416 20 Louisiana-Lafayette (11-1) 23 Sun Belt 317 21 North Carolina State (9-3) 24 ACC 310 22 Clemson (9-3) ACC 269 23 Arkansas (8-4) 25 SEC 214 24 Texas A&M (8-4) 14 SEC 117 25 Kentucky (9-3) SEC 82 Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1

Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League NFL — Suspended Dallas DT Trysten Hill for two games without pay for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsporstmanlike conduct rules following a game against Las Vegas on Nov. 25. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated DL Rashard Lawrence to return from injured reserve to practice. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Chris Streveler to the practice squad. Released QB Kenji Bahar from the practice squad. Placed DB Kevon Seymour on the reserve.COVID-19 list. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Tim Harris to the practice squad. Released OL Evin Ksiezarcsyk from the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LS Charley Hughlett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Johnny Stanton IV on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated DT Neville Gallimore to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated DB Darian Thompson from the practice squad injured reserve. Placed OT Terence Steele on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Activated CB Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve. Re-signed CB Parnell Motley to the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR John Brown from the practice squad. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated WR Marcus Kemp from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LS Trent Sieg on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Jordan Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed RB J.J. Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated K Quinn Nordin to return from injured reserve to practice. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Sharif Finch to the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OT Kyle Murphy on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK JETS — Activated QB Joe Flacco from the reserve/COVID-19 list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Cody Core and DB Chris Milton to the practice squad. Released C Evan Boehm and LB Kobe Jones from the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Patrick Peterson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. PITTSBRUGH STEELERS — Signed DT Montravius Adams. Placed OLB T.J. Watt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted RB Josh Johnson and CB Gavin Heslop from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed CB Tre Brown and OT Jamarco Jones on injured reserve. Signed G Phil Haynes. Activated CB Nigel Warrior from injured reserve. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed S Kevin Byard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Joe Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB Deshone Kizer from the practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated TE Logan Thomas from injured reserve. Placed RT Samuel Cosmi on injured reserve. Promoted C Jon Toth from the practice squad to the active roster. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Suspended Boston LW Brad Marchand 3 games for slew-footing. ANAHEIM DUCKS — Sent C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to San Diego (AHL). CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled Ds Jalen Chatfield and Maxime Lajoie from Chicago (AHL). Placed Ds Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce on injured reserve COVID-19 protocol. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Sent RW Martin Kaut to Colorado (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi and D Matt Kiersted from Charlotte (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL). Loaned RW Logan Shaw to Belleville. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Sent C Connor Bunnaman and LW Max Willman to Lehigh Valley (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Announced Fenway Sports Group acquired controlling interest in the team. Reassigned G Alex D’Orio to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) from Wheeling (ECHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Sent RW Evander Kane to San Jose (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Gabriel Fortier from Syracuse (AHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned G Keith Petruzzelli to Newfoundland (ECHL).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.