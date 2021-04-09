ALMEDIA — Val McHenry pitched a complete-game three-hitter to power Warrior Run to a 5-4 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over Central Columbia — the Defenders’ first win of the year.
Abby Evans batted 2-for-4 with a double, home run and she drove in two runs; and Mackenzie Watts went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs for Warrior Run (1-2 overall and HAC-II).
Mea Consentino, who no-hit Lewisburg on Tuesday, took the loss versus for the Blue Jays.
Warrior Run next plays at Millville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Warrior Run 5, Central Columbia 4at Central Columbia
Warrior Run 030 100 01 — 5-6-2 Central 003 010 00 — 4-3-0 Val McHenry and Emma Kaufman. Mea Consentino and Payton Crawford. WP: McHenry. LP: Consentino. Warrior Run: Abby Evans, 2-for-4, double, HR, 2 RBI, run; Kaelyn Watson, 1-for-4, double, run; Mackenzie Watts, 2-for-3, 2 RBI. Central Columbia: Payton Crawford, 1-for-3, triple, 3 RBI, run.
Lewisburg 8
Southern Columbia 5
LEWISBURG — A two-run home run by Carly Wagner in the fifth inning gave the Green Dragons the lead and the HAC-II victory over the Tigers at the Pawling Complex.
Lewisburg (3-2, 2-1 HAC-II) opened with a four runs in the first, but a two-run homer by Southern’s Emily Reese in the third cut the Dragons’ lead to two.
A three-run fourth then gave Southern (1-3 overall) a 5-4 lead. Lewisburg however answered with a four-run fifth, which was keyed by Wagner’s dinger, to retake the lead for good.
Kimberly Shannon pitched in relief of starter Lexi Walter and got the win. Shannon struck out six and walked three in 3.2 innings of work.
Lewisburg next plays at Hughesville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 8, Southern Columbia 5at Lewisburg
Southern 002 301 0 — 5-5-2 Lewisburg 400 040 0 — 8-10-2 WP: Kimberly Shannon. LP: Avery Konyar. Southern: Konyar, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Emily Reese, 1-for-1, HR (3rd, 1 on), 2 RBI. Lewisburg: Carly Wagner, 3-for-4, double, HR (5th, 1 on), 3 RBI; Sydney Bolinsky, 2-for-4; Gracie Murphy, 2-for-3.
Boys tennis
Milton 4
Muncy 1
MILTON — The Black Panthers swept the three singles matches — all in straight sets — to take the HAC-II victory over the Indians.
In adition to getting wins from Jamir Wilt, Brody Scoggins and Seth Yoder in singles, Milton (3-2) also got a straight-set win from the No. 1 doubles team of Jose Oyola and Conner Smith.
Milton, which fell in three sets at No. 2 doubles, will host Lewisburg at 4 p.m. today.
Milton 4, Muncy 1at MiltonSingles
1. Jamir Wilt (Milt) def Kaleb Meyer, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Brodey Scoggins (Milt) def Ernie Coppes, 6-2, 6-4. 3. Seth Yoder (Milt) def Marshall Rothrock, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Jose Oyola-Conner Smith (Milt) def Conner McLean-Rowan Revata, 6-3, 6-2. 2. Cruz Nagle-Xavier Goodblood (Mun) def Jaydon Cottage-Trace Witter, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Mifflinburg 5
Danville 0
DANVILLE — The Wildcats gave up just 11 games in five matches to take the HAC-I victory over the Ironmen.
The No. 2 doubles team of Braden Dietrich and JOey Nunemaker gave up just one point in their win for Mifflinburg (3-4), which next hosts Selinsgrove at 4 p.m. Monday.
Mifflinburg 5, Danville 0at DanvilleSingles
1. Gabe Greb (M) def. Luke Friscia, 6-2, 6-0 2. Ethan Dreese (M) def. Stefan Kupas, 6-1, 6-1 3. Aaron Hackenburg (M) def. Nate Girmay, 6-0, 6-4
Doubles
1. Kellen Beck-Daytona Walter (M) def. Luke Hilkert-Andrew Francis, 6-1, 6-1 2. Braden Dietrich-Joey Nunemaker (M) def. Tyler Francis-Dominic May, 6-0, 6-1
Lewisburg at Montoursville
MONTOURSVILLE — The HAC-II matchup between the Green Dragons and the Warriors has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. April 17.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 16
Mifflinburg 7
MIFFLINBURG — Matt Spaulding and John Darrup put on an offensive show for the Green Dragons and Wildcats respectively, but Spaulding tallied six goals and had an assist to lead Lewisburg to the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League win.
Alex Koontz added five goals and an assist for Lewisburg (3-0 overall and CSLL), plus Evan Gilger scored twice and getting one goal each for the Green Dragons were Rowan Martin, Collin Starr and Joey Martin.
Darrup tallied five goals to lead Mifflinburg, plus Noah Rodichok had two goals and an assist and Blake Shemory also scored for the Wildcats.
Boys track
Milton 79
Montoursville 71
MONTOURSVILLE — Chris Aviles was a three-event winner to lead the Black Panthers to the HAC-II win over the Warriors on Tuesday.
Aviles won the 100 (11.0), 200 (23.6) and he also ran a leg on the victorious 400 relay team (46.5). Getting two wins apiece for Milton (1-0) were Brody Bender (1600, 3200R) and Ephraim Langdon (300IH, 400R)
Milton 79, Montoursville 71100: 1. Chris Aviles (Milt) 11.0; 2. Mason Winslow (Mo) 11.4; 3. Dylan Blackwell (Mo) 11.5; 110H: 1. Josiah Schans (Mo) 18.57; 2. Ephriam Langdon (Milt) 19.0; 3. Liam Winder (Mo) 19.55; 1600: 1. Brody Bender (Milt) 5:07.7; 2. Ryan Bickhart (Milt) 5:11.2; 3. Jeremiah Sulouff (Mo) 5:21.2; 200: 1. Chris Aviles (Milt) 23.6; 2. Dylan Blackwell (Mo) 24.3; 3. Tristen Stelene (Mo) 24.9; 300H: 1. Ephriam Langdon (Milt) 46.3; 2. Ashton Krall (Milt) 48.0; 3. Cooper Shirk (Mo) 48.1; 3200: 1. Ryan Bickhart (Milt) 11:37.1; 2. Jacob Bear (Mo) 11:46.5; 3. Chase Bilodeau (Milt) 11:59.7; 400: 1. Mason Winslow (Mo) 54.5; 2. Beau Shelley (Milt) 57.8; 3. Payton Rearick (Milt) 58.2; 400R: 1. Milton (Aviles, Daub, Shelly, Langdon) 46.5; 1600R: 1. Montoursville (Schans, Sulouff, McKibben, Winslow) 3:46.1; 2. Milton (Locke, Biladeau, Krall, Barnett) 3:59.5; 3200R:
1. Milton (Barnett, Bender, Newcomer, Locke) 10:20; 800: 1. Nate Barnett (Milt) 2:15.4; 2. Brody Bender (Milt) 2:18.9; 3. Jeremiah Sulouff (Mo) 2:23.7.
Discus: 1. Cole Goodwin (Milt) 122-4; 2. Dale Curtis Mitchell (Milt) 104-5; 3. Zach Barnes (Mo) 104-1; High jump: 1. Josiah Schans (Mo) 5-4; 2. Ephriam Langdon (Milt) 5-2; 3. Eric Taylor (Milt) 5-2; Javelin: 1. Gavin Livermore (Mo) 152-6; 2. Zach Barnes (Mo) 138-11; 3. Brayden Brown (Mo) 123-3; Long jump: 1. Payton Rearick (Milt) 18-8; 2. Josiah Schans (Mo) 18-4; 3. Ashton Krall (Milt) 18-1; Pole vault: 1. Bryce Eberhart (Mo) 11-6; 2. Brayden McKibben (Mo) 11-0; 3. Drew Harris (Milt) 10-0; Shot put: 1. Lane Stutzman (Mo) 44-9 2. Brayden Brown (Mo) 44-2.5; 3. Cole Goodwin (Milt) 43-2.5; Triple jump:
1. Bryce Eberhart (Mo) 36-2; 2. Payton Rearick (Milt) 35-10; 3. Beau Shelley (Milt) 34-10.
Girls track
Milton 100
Montoursville 50
MONTOURSVILLE — The Black Panthers claimed 14 events to dominate the Warriors in the HAC-II meet on Tuesday.
Winning four events for Milton (1-0) were Janae Bergey (100H, 100, 200, 400R) and Riley Murray (300H, 400R, 1600R, pole vault).
Three-event winners were Leah Walter (1600, 1600R, 3200R) and Mackenzie Lopez (1600R, 3200R, javelin), plus Anita Shek (discus, shot put) and Sara Dewyer (long jump, triple jump) were double-event winners for the Black Panthers.
Milton 100, Montoursville 50100H: 1. Janae Bergey (Milt) 16.34; 2. Alexis Beaver (Milt) 19.16; 3. Dominica Daugherty (Mo) 19.65; 100: 1. Janae Bergey (Milt) 12.5; 2. Regi Wendt (Milt) 13.1; 3. Jacklyn Hopple (Milt) 13.7; 1600: 1. Leah Walter (Milt) 5:45.8; 2. Gabby Shearer (Mo) 5:50.5; 3. Raya Pauling (Mo) 6:21.2; 200: 1. Janae Bergey (Milt) 27.2, 2. Regi Wendt (Milt) 27.4, 3. Aaliyah Myers (Milt) 29.9; 300H: 1. Riley Murray (Milt) 50.8; 2. Jillian Irion (Mo) 53.8, 3. Alexis Beaver (Milt) 55.2; 3200: 1. Gabby Shearer (Mo) 12:42.9; 2. Erin Witter (Mo) 13:18.7, 3. Emma East (Milt) 13:48.2; 400: 1. Lily Saul (Mo) 59.4, 2. Mackenzie Lopez (Milt) 1:06; 3. Regi Wendt (Milt) 1:06.5; 400R: 1. Milton (Hopple, Bergey, Wendt, Murray) 52.2; 1600R: 1. Milton (Roush, Murray, Lopez, Walter) 4:31; 3200R: 1. Milton (Lopez, Walter, East, Musser) 11:06; 800:
1. Lily Saul (Mo) 2:26.1; 2. Leah Walter (Milt) 2:35.1; 3. Raya Pauling (Mo) 2:45.9.
Discus: 1. Anita Shek (Milt) 80-5, 2. Laurel Bower (Milt) 70-6, 3. Riley Godown (Milt) 60-11; Javelin: 1. Mackenzie Lopez (Milt) 101-9; 2. Val Badger (Mo) 100-10.75; 3. Anita Shek (Milt) 99-7; Long jump: 1. Sara Dewyer (Milt) 14-7; 2. Mallory Fry (Mo) 13-11; Jillian Irion (Mo) 13-9; Pole vault: 1. Riley Murray (Milt) 8-6; 2. Rei Saar (Mo) 8-0; 3. Abbie Saber (Milt) 6-6; Shot put: 1. Anita Shek (Milt) 31-0; 2. Laurel Bower (Milt) 23-6; 3. Kierstyn Dawes (Mo) 23-0; Triple jump: 1. Sara Dewyer (Milt) 29-7; 2. Mallory Fry (Mo) 29-0; 3. Dominica Daugherty (Mo) 27-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.