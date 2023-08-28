GRANVILLE, W.Va. — The Williamsport Crosscutters gave up nine hits and 11 walks in a 13-5 loss to the West Virginia Black Bears on Sunday.

The Cutters offense was carried by Adam Becker as he went 2-for-5, which included his first home run of the season and collected a game high 4 RBI.

