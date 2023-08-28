GRANVILLE, W.Va. — The Williamsport Crosscutters gave up nine hits and 11 walks in a 13-5 loss to the West Virginia Black Bears on Sunday.
The Cutters offense was carried by Adam Becker as he went 2-for-5, which included his first home run of the season and collected a game high 4 RBI.
Brayland Skinner was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Jose Gonzalez was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Tyler Lasch was 1-for-2 but also got on base three times via walks.
Williamsport sent Salvatore Ferro (0-5) to the mound to start, and he was able to get through five and third innings where he allowed eight runs, six earned, on six hits and five walks, but collected four strikeouts.
David Mata took over and went two thirds of an inning where he gave up three runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout. Davis Burgin got through two thirds of an inning where he gave up two runs on zero hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
Mitchell Scott went a third of an inning and got the only batter he faced, out. Connor Langrell threw a perfect inning which included two strikeouts.
Williamsport (16-25 second half) next plays at State College at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.