Major League Baseball Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 12 6 .667 _ Toronto 12 7 .632 ½ Tampa Bay 10 8 .556 2 Boston 8 11 .421 4½ Baltimore 6 12 .333 6
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 8 .556 _ Chicago 7 10 .412 2½ Cleveland 7 10 .412 2½ Kansas City 6 10 .375 3 Detroit 6 11 .353 3½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 7 .611 _ Seattle 11 7 .611 _ Houston 9 9 .500 2 Oakland 9 9 .500 2 Texas 6 12 .333 5 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 14 6 .700 _ Miami 9 8 .529 3½ Philadelphia 9 10 .474 4½ Atlanta 8 11 .421 5½ Washington 6 14 .300 8
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 12 7 .632 _ St. Louis 10 7 .588 1 Chicago 8 10 .444 3½ Pittsburgh 8 10 .444 3½ Cincinnati 3 15 .167 8½
West Division W L Pct GB
San Francisco 13 5 .722 _ Los Angeles 12 6 .667 1 San Diego 12 7 .632 1½ Colorado 10 8 .556 3 Arizona 8 11 .421 5½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8 Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0 Minnesota 5, Detroit 4 Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings Houston 5, Texas 1 L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1 San Francisco 8, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3 Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2 N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2 Minnesota 5, Detroit 0 Boston 7, Toronto 1 Houston 4, Texas 3 Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1), 1:05 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 1:10 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m. Houston (Verlander 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 0-2), 2:05 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m. Boston (Whitlock 1-0) at Toronto (Manoah 3-0), 3:07 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1 San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 8 Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3 Miami 5, Washington 2 N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0 Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3 San Francisco 8, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5 Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1 Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1 Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3 San Diego 8, Cincinnati 5 Miami 2, Washington 1 Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3, 10 innings Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 12:35 p.m. San Diego (Martinez 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 12:35 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-3), 1:05 p.m. Miami (Rogers 0-3) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 1:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 2-0), 7:20 p.m. Arizona (Castellanos 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
NBA Daily Playoff GlanceAll Times EDTFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Saturday, April 16
Utah 99, Dallas 93 Minnesota 130, Memphis 117 Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111 Golden State 123, Denver 107
Sunday, April 17
Miami 115, Atlanta 91 Boston 115, Brooklyn 114 Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86 Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99
Monday, April 18
Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97 Dallas 110, Utah 104 Golden State 126, Denver 106
Tuesday, April 19
Miami 115, Atlanta 105 Memphis 124, Minnesota 96 New Orleans 125, Phoenix 114
Wednesday, April 20
Boston 114, Brooklyn 107 Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101, OT Chicago 114, Milwaukee 110
Thursday, April 21
Memphis 104, Minnesota 95 Dallas 126, Utah 118 Golden State 118, Denver 113
Friday, April 22
Atlanta 111, Miami 110 Milwaukee 111, Chicago 81 Phoenix 114, New Orleans 111
Saturday, April 23
Toronto 110, Philadelphia 102 Boston 109, Brooklyn 103 Minnesota 119, Memphis 118
Sunday, April 24
Milwaukee 119, Chicago 95 Denver 126, Golden State 121 Miami 110, Atlanta 86 New Orleans 118, Phoenix 103
Monday, April 25
Boston 116, Brooklyn 112, Boston wins series 4-0 Toronto 103, Philadelphia 88, Philadelphia leads series 3-2 Dallas 102, Utah 77, Dallas leads series 3-2
Tuesday, April 26
Miami 97, Atlanta 94, Miami wins series 4-1 Memphis 111, Minnesota 109, Memphis leads series 3-2 Phoenix 112, New Orleans 97, Phoenix leads series 3-2
Wednesday, April 27
Milwaukee 116, Chicago 100, Milwaukee wins series 4-1 Golden State 102, Denver 98, Golden State wins series 4-1
Thursday, April 28
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 29
Memphis at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
x-Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m./8:30 p.m. x-Utah at Dallas, 4:30 p.m./7 p.m./8:30 p.m./9:30 p.m. x-New Orleans at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m./9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD
NHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Florida 80 57 17 6 120 334 236 x-Toronto 81 53 21 7 113 310 251 x-Tampa Bay 80 50 22 8 108 279 224 x-Boston 80 50 25 5 105 248 215 Buffalo 80 31 38 11 73 229 283 Detroit 81 31 40 10 72 225 309 Ottawa 80 32 41 7 71 223 260 Montreal 81 21 49 11 53 211 317
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Carolina 81 53 20 8 114 272 199 x-N.Y. Rangers 81 51 24 6 108 251 205 x-Pittsburgh 81 45 25 11 101 267 226 x-Washington 80 44 24 12 100 272 237 N.Y. Islanders 80 36 34 10 82 222 230 Columbus 80 36 37 7 79 254 293 New Jersey 80 27 44 9 63 242 296 Philadelphia 81 25 45 11 61 209 294
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Colorado 80 56 18 6 118 307 225 x-Minnesota 80 51 22 7 109 303 250 x-St. Louis 81 49 21 11 109 307 235 Dallas 81 45 30 6 96 234 244 x-Nashville 80 44 29 7 95 257 243 Winnipeg 80 37 32 11 85 245 253 Chicago 81 28 42 11 67 217 288 Arizona 81 24 50 7 55 202 309
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Calgary 80 50 20 10 110 290 202 x-Edmonton 80 47 27 6 100 282 246 x-Los Angeles 81 44 27 10 98 237 233 Vegas 81 42 31 8 92 259 244 Vancouver 80 39 30 11 89 244 231 San Jose 80 32 36 12 76 210 256 Anaheim 81 31 36 14 76 230 267 Seattle 80 26 48 6 58 210 281 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1 Toronto 3, Detroit 0 N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 1 Edmonton 5, Pittsburgh 1 Boston 4, Florida 2 Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 3 Ottawa 5, New Jersey 4, OT Arizona 5, Minnesota 3 Calgary 5, Nashville 4, OT Dallas 3, Vegas 2, SO Colorado 5, St. Louis 3 Vancouver 5, Seattle 2 Anaheim 5, San Jose 2
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg 4, Philadelphia 0 Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3 Chicago 4, Vegas 3, SO Arizona 4, Dallas 3, OT Los Angeles 5, Seattle 3
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m. San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m. San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m. Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Paul Sewald from the IL. Optioned RHP Penn Murfee to Tacoma (PCL). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF/OF Chad Pinder from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned INF Christian Lopes to Las Vegas (PCL). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Ryan Borucki on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Andrew Vasquez from Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Humberto Castellanos from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Reno (PCL). COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ryan Feltner from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Kevin Newman on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from the COVID-19 IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to Sacramento (PCL). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHP Patrick Murphy outright to Rochester (IL) after he cleared waivers.
BASKETBALLWomen’s National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Announced F N’dea Jones cleared waivers. Waived F Jaylyn Agnew. CONNECTICUT SUN — Waived G Jordan Lewis. NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Paris Kea. WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced G MeMe Jackson cleared waivers.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Antonio Hamilton. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LS Liam McCullough. DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed RB Melvin Gordon to a one-year contract. Signed CB Blessuan Austin. DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Curtis Bolton and TE Hunter Bryant. Exercised the fifth-year option on TE T.J. Hockinsen. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with LT Cam Robinson. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Anthony Gordon. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DT Carl Davis. NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Bilal Powell on the reserve/retired list. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised the fifth-year option on LB Devin White. TENNESSEE TITANS — Exercised the fifth-year option on DT Jeffery Simmons. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Exercised the fift-year option on DE Montez Sweat.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Cameron Crotty from Tucson (AHL) loan. Returned LW Bokondji Imama to Tucson on loan. CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Dustin Wolf from Stockton (AHL) loan. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL) from Cleveland (AHL). Reassigned G Tomas Vomacka to Milwaukee (AHL) from Florida (ECHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi, D Matt Kiersted and RW Cole Schwindt from Charlotte (AHL) loan. Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Charlotte to Greenville (ECHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reinstated D Mikey Anderson from injured reserve. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Connor Ingram from Milwaukee (AHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Zac Jones from Hartford (AHL) loan. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Alexander Holtz from Utica (AHL) loan. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned LW Joe Snively to Hershey (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Loaned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL). HERSHEY BEARS — Released RW Christopher Brown from a professional tryout contract (PTO). HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled F Matt Boudens from Fort Wayne (ECHL). LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Colin Felix to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled G Tomas Vomacka from Florida (ECHL) loan. PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D J.D. Greenway on loan to Maine (ECHL).
East Coast Hockey League
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Nathan Perkovich from reserve. Placed D Stephen Desrocher and F Dylan Vander Esch on reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Mark Rassel from reserve. Placed Fs Tyler Busch and Jordan Martel and D Joe Masonius on reserve. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired G Mark Hartig from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated F Luke Santerno from reserve. Placed F Ethan Somoza on reserve. Released G JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Christopher Brown from Hershey (AHL) loan. MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Gabriel Chicoine on reserve. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett McKenzie from reserve. Placed F Jesse Mychan on reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated Ds Kyle Pouncy and Joey Colatarci from reserve. Placed F Johnny Walker on reserve.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Chicago M Federico Navarro and undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match against Minnesota on April 23. Suspended San Jose D Nathan for one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for serious foul play in a match against Seattle on April 23. Found LAFC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 90+ minute of a match against FC Cincinnati on April 24 and fined the organization and head coach Steve Cherundolo an undisclosed amount for their actions. ATLANTA UNITED FC — Placed Gs Brad Guzan and Dylan Castanheira and M Osvaldo Alonso on season-ending injured list. Acquired G Rocco Ríos Novo from Club Atlético Lanús on loan through December 2022 pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC). D.C. UNITED — Signed G Rafael Romo pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).
MLS NEXT Pro
REAL MONARCHS — Signed Ds Golden Mafwenta and Aziz Kayondo to MLS Next Pro contracts, pending league approval. Women’s National Soccer League NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Announced Carli Lloyd as a new minority owner.
COLLEGE
