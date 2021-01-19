WILLIAMSPORT – A former assistant coach at Lycoming College, Brendan Gorman, will return to the Warriors as the men’s lacrosse program’s seventh head coach, Director of Athletic Mike Clark announced on Monday.
Gorman served as an assistant coach with the Warriors in 2005 under Mike Talerico in his second year of coaching before making stops as an assistant coach at RIT and head coach at Babson College and Elmira College.
He takes over for Chris Scanlon, who led the Warriors for seven seasons and took the team to the MAC Commonwealth Championship game in 2019. He resigned to pursue an opportunity outside coaching.
Gorman accumulated a 95-81 record in his first 11 years as head coach, leaving Babson in 2018 with a school-record 89 wins.
Gorman spent two seasons at Elmira, where the Soaring Eagles finished with the first winning record in 15 years when play stopped due to COVID-19 in 2020.
Babson never finished below .500 in his nine seasons as head coach and reached 10 wins on seven occasions. In addition, the Beavers finished in the top four in the conference, qualifying for the conference tournament every spring, including making five appearances in the championship game.
He was awarded Pilgrim League Co-Coach of the Year in 2011 and was named NEWMAC Coach of the Year in 2015, after guiding Babson to its first regular-season conference title in 25 years. He mentored nearly 50 all-conference selections, including the program’s all-time points leader, Alex Patinkin, who won four consecutive All-Pilgrim League awards while amassing a record-setting 239 points (127 goals and 112 assists, 2010-13). Gorman also coached defenseman Jack O’Donoghue to United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA)/Nike Honorable Mention All-America accolades in 2013, just the second Beaver ever to garner All-America honors.
A four-year letterwinner at Hartwick from 1999-2002, Gorman began his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater in 2003 and spent one season as an assistant coach at Lycoming College. He then joined the staff at the Rochester Institute of Technology under former Lycoming coach Gene Peluso from 2006-09.
During his stint with RIT, the Tigers won an Empire 8 Championship and appeared in the 2006 NCAA Division III Championship. Additionally, he helped 13 student-athletes achieve All-America status.
Phillies acquire CJ Chatham from Red Sox
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies acquired infielder C.J. Chatham from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for a player to be named or cash.
Chatham hit .298 with 14 home runs and a .739 OPS in 266 minor league games. He batted .302 with two home runs in 20 games in Tripe-A in 2019.
Chatham was selected by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2016 amateur draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.