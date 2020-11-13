LEWISBURG – Despite taking a dominating 6-0 victory over District 2 champion Wyoming Seminary in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Tuesday, there was no cause for celebration for Lewisburg’s boys soccer team.
That is because there’s a standard when it comes to the mindset of Lewisburg’s players, who are all too familiar with playing in the state tournament.
The Green Dragons are three-time PIAA champions, winning the Class A title in 2000 before taking back-to-back Class 2A titles in 2015 and 16.
Lewisburg continues its search for title No. 4 at 5 p.m. tonight when the Green Dragons play District 11 champ Notre Dame Green Pond in a quarterfinal game at Liberty High School in Bethlehem.
“We believe in ourselves and our team. We take it one game and one practice at a time. We didn't celebrate too much after Tuesday’s game,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell, whose team got off to a quick start before pulling away from Wyoming Seminary with a big second half.
“I like our chances (against NDGP), but they are a good team who brings a lot of intensity,” he added. “It will be a good matchup of two talented teams.”
Notre Dame GP (12-1), which beat Pine Grove 3-1 in their district final before edging New Hope Solebury 1-1 on PKs, does not quite feature the firepower that Lewisburg brings into the contest.
The Crusaders, who have scored just 38 goals through their 13 games this season for an average of just 2.9 a contest, is led by junior Matthew Benolken, who has 11 goals and five assists on the year.
In addition, Notre Dame GP junior John DeMelia has eight goals and three assists, plus juniors Francesco D’Avella and Ryan Miller have seven goals apiece and a combined 11 assists.
“They are a good team or they wouldn't have made it this far,” said Kettlewell. “They play as a team and are hard to break down.”
For Lewisburg (19-0), which has scored 142 goals on the season so far, senior co-captain Anthony Bhangdia has taken over the team lead in goals following Tuesday’s game. He now has 37 goals to go along with 13 assists.
Also for the Green Dragons, fellow senior co-captains Ben Liscum has 35 goals and 27 assists, and Jack Dieffenderfer has 25 goals and 14 assists. Another senior, James Koconis, has 10 goals and 15 assists.
And although Lewisburg is an explosive team and can score at will sometimes, as the Green Dragons shown in their first-round game, that does not necessarily mean it will continue on into today’s contest.
“Soccer is a funny game where it really depends on the matchup and not what you have done in the past,” said Kettlewell. “I don't know if we have an edge yet. There will be times during (today’s) game where I believe we will get a chance and we need to capitalize.”
Defensively for Notre Dame GP, senior goalkeeper James Macchia has played in all 13 games and made 71 saves on the season.
In the opposite goal, Lewisburg senior Tony Burns has 17 wins this season after making 33 saves along with recording his 11th shutout earlier this week.
“We need to beat their intensity, and we need to do the simple things correctly,” Kettlewell said regarding today’s keys against NDGP. “Obviously, I would like to start the same way as Tuesday's game, but each game is different.
“(Today’s) game will be a new game, so hopefully the team will be ready to go,” Kettlewell added.
Aside from the scorers listed above for Lewisburg, Kettlewell has other weapons too, with senior Eli Adams having a big day on Tuesday with a goal and two assists, plus senior Alan Daniel scored as well to make teams needing to be aware of other threats as well.
And Daniel, for one, thinks Tuesday’s win just adds to Lewisburg’s drive not just for today’s game, but further on if they advance.
“We know we have the potential to go far this year, and we just really want to capitalize on that potential,” said Daniel following Tuesday’s game.
