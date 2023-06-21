ALMEDIA — Warrior Run’s Major Division All-Star team was two outs away from capturing a big victory over Selinsgrove and prolonging its season at least one more day.
But then the unthinkable happened.
Selinsgrove scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to come back and beat Warrior Run, 5-4, in an elimination game Tuesday at Central Columbia’s First Keystone Community Bank Field.
“I feel terrible for the girls, but that’s what happens when you make mistakes. Other teams capitalize on them, and that’s what Selinsgrove did,” said Warrior Run manager Brett Johnson.
“I feel bad for our players, but they made some mistakes, so this is a life lesson for them. If you make mistakes, other teams will make you pay. So, do I feel bad, absolutely, but I hope they learn from this.”
Warrior Run took a 4-1 lead into the sixth, although the team squandered an opportunity for more when they left two runners on in the final inning.
Selinsgrove would begin its half of the sixth inning by getting a runner (Erica Boyer) on with an error before Brileigh Phillips drew a walk.
Sage Badman then popped up to Warrior Run pitcher Lacey Betz for the first out.
After that, Grace Jankowski drove Boyer in with a single to right and Lucy Bressler followed with a two-run double to tie the game.
Moments later Bressler, who would advance to third on an errant throw back to the infield, scored the winning run when Lacey Betz’s pitch to Nora Ewing was wild.
“I’m going to be honest, the way we played defense the first five innings I thought we had the game won, I really did,” said Johnson. “I give credit to Lacey; she threw a heck of a game and I just feel bad for her that we let her down defensively.
“Lacey threw an excellent game, and I really thought we had it won, but we came up short,” added Warrior Run’s manager. “Good teams capitalize on your mistakes; they hit the ball when they needed to, and we didn’t catch the ball when we should’ve.”
Betz had two strikeouts and allowed just three hits to Selinsgrove in the first five innings.
Warrior Run’s players also gave Betz some run support and a lead she would enjoy until the sixth.
Betz helped her own cause by driving in Ainsley Anzulavich with an RBI single in the first inning before Elyce Johnson also hit an RBI single to bring home Anzulavich for a 2-0 lead.
Danville got its first run in the second to halve its deficit, but Warrior Run added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to open up a 4-1 lead.
Sadie Dion scored in the fourth on Gia Noviello’s fielder’s choice, and in the fifth Scarlett Allison singled and later scored when Anzulavich reached on an error.
Warrior Run took advantage of Selinsgrove’s mistakes to get out to a lead, but the team also left a bunch of runs on the field as well.
In the first inning Warrior Run saw Elyce Johnson get thrown out at second when she tried to get an extra base on a single; and in the fifth Laikyn Harrison was thrown out at home trying to score on an error.
The team also left six runners on base, and if just one or two of those baserunners came home the outcome almost certainly would’ve been different.
“That runner at home — had she slid like she should’ve, she would’ve been safe. We preach that at practice — a close play at any base you have to (slide). She didn’t do that, and she learned a lesson,” said Warrior Run’s manager.
“That fifth run would’ve meant a heck of a lot in that last inning, but you just hope the girls learn from it and next year when the girls have a chance to get at it again, they learn from these things, and they remember (this game).
District 13 Tournament
Major Softball
At Central Columbia’s First Keystone Community Bank Field
Selinsgrove 5, Warrior Run 4
Warrior Run 200 110 – 4-5-3
Selinsgrove 010 004 – 5-5-2
Lacey Betz and Violet Allison. Brileigh Phillips and Sage Badman.
WP: Phillips. LP: Betz.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Betz, 2-for-3, RBI, stolen base, run scored; Elyce Johnson, 1-for-3, RBI; Sadie Dion, 3 walks, 2 stolen bases, run; Scarlett Allison, 1-for-2, walk, stolen base; V. Allison, 1-for-2, run; Laikyn Harrison, walk.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Grace Jankowski, 1-for-3, RBI, run scored; Lucy Bressler, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run; Adeline Lewis, 1-for-2, run; Piper Sprenkel, 2-for-2; Phillips, walk, run.
