TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run scored three runs in each of the fourth through sixth innings to take a 9-6 nonleague win over Towanda on Monday.
Hannah Michael had two hits, including a double; and Mackenzie Watts singled twice to lead Warrior Run (3-3), which got a complete-game win from Val McHenry inside the circle.
Warrior Run next plays at Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Warrior Run 9, Towanda 6at Warrior Run
Towanda 220 011 0 — 6-9-0 War. Run 000 333 x — 9-6-0 Maddie Maynard and Athena Chacona. Val McHenry and Emma Kaufman. WP: McHenry. LP: Maynard. Towanda: Shaye Ackley, 2 hits, double; Brea Overpeck, 2 hits, HR; Maynard, 2 hits. Warrior Run: Hannah Michael, 2 hits, double; Mackenzie Watts, 2 hits.
Central Mountain 15
Milton 0 (3 innings)
MILTON — The Black Panthers were limited to just a pair of hits as they fell to the Wildcats in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup.
Aliana Ayala singled and Gabby Whitenight hit a double in the third inning for Milton (0-7), but both runners were left stranded.
Milton next hosts Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Central Mountain 15, Milton 0 (3 innings)at Milton
C. Mtn. 960 — 15-10-0 Milton 000 — 0-0-7 Allison Lininger and C. Watson. Miranda Hess and Alysia Preito. WP: Lininger. LP: Hess. Central Mountain: A. Fisher, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs scored; R. Houser, 2-for-3, run; M. Hardy, 2-for-3, run; K. Burrows, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs; A Strouse, 1-for-2, 2 runs; M. Wian, 1-for-3, 2 runs. Milton: Aliana Ayala, 1-for-2, single; Gabby Whitenight, double.
Lewisburg at Muncy
MUNCY — The HAC-II matchup between the Green Dragons and the Indians due to Lewisburg’s team still being in COVID-19 shutdown. The Green Dragons are set to host Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. today.
Other scores:
Shamokin 5, Shikellamy 1
Baseball
Midd-West 17
Warrior Run 1 (4 inn.)
MIDDLEBURG — Ethan Litchard hit a solo home run in the second inning to highlight the game for the Defenders, who fell in the shortened game to the Mustangs. Warrior Run (0-5) next plays at Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Midd-West 17, Warrior Run 1 (4 innings)at Midd-West
Warrior Run 010 0 — 1-3-1 Midd-West 404 9 — 17-16-0 WP: Preston Arbogast. LP: Michael Buck. Warrior Run: Ethan Litchard, HR (2nd, solo). Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley, 3-for-4, double, 4 RBI; Camden Richard, 2-for-3, double, triple, 2 RBI; Caden Wolfley, 2-for-3, 2 doubles; Trevor Sheaffer, 1-for-1, double; Griffin Paige, 2-for-3; Brayden Swineford, HR (4th, 1 on); Julian Krainak, 2-for-2, double, 2 RBI; Trey Wagner, double.
Central Columbia 15
Milton 3
MILTON — The Blue Jays scored six runs in the seventh inning to prevent any chance the Black Panthers had at coming back in the HAC-II contest.
Ethan Rowe led Milton (2-5 overall) with a 2-for-4 day that included a double and a run scored.
Austin Gainer also doubled and drove in two runs for the Black Panthers, who are next at Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Columbia 15, Milton 3At Milton
Central 006 300 6 – 15-10-3 Milton 000 003 0 – 3-6-6 Trystan Crawford, Tanner Stout (4) and K. Wagner, W. Coleman. Ethan Rowe, Gehrig Baker (4), Quinn Keister (6), Luke Reitz (7) and Aiden Keiser. Central: Garrett Barilar, walk, run scored; Luke Zeisloft, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Crawford, 2-for-3, double, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Dante Larock, 1-for-2, RBI, run; Cade Davis, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Dylan Horris, 1-for-3, 2 walks, 3 runs; Matt Bierly, walk, run; Stout, RBI; Eli Morrison, RBI; Matt Grozier, 2 walks, RBI; Kaleb Wagner, 1-for-2, double, 2 RBI, run; Walker Coleman, 1-for-3, RBI; Lucas Zimmerman, 1-for-3, double, run. Milton: E. Rowe, 2-for-4, double, run; Chase Hoffman, 2 walks; Dylan Reiff, 1-for-4, run; Keister, 1-for-3, run; Austin Gainer, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Mason Rowe, 1-for-3, double.
Danville 9
Lewisburg 2
DANVILLE — Kadyn Magyar batted 2-for-2, walked and scored one of the Green Dragons’ two runs in the HAC-I loss to the Ironmen.
Lewisburg (3-6-1), which committed two fewer errors than Danville in the game, but was out-hit 9-6, next hosts Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Danville 9, Lewisburg 2At Danville
Lewisburg 000 020 0 – 2-6-2 Danville 003 303 x – 9-9-4 Forrest Zelechoski, Max Mitchell (4) and Shea Girton. Zach Gordon, Joey Delbo (5) and Mason Raup. WP: Gordon. LP: Zelechoski. Lewisburg: Kaiden Wagner, 1-for-3, walk; Owen Arndt, walk, RBI; Mitchell, 1-for-4; Joel Myers, 1-for-4; Kadyn Magyar, 2-for-2, walk, run; Michael Casale, 1-for-1; Jimmy Alexander, walk, run. Danville: Gordon, 2-for-4, double, 4 RBI; Raup, run scored; KJ Riley, 2 RBI; Delbo, 1-for-2, run; Brady Hill, walk, run; Gabe Benjamin, 1-for-2, run; Connor Kozick, 3-for-3, RBI, 3 runs; Jack Smiley, 2-for-3, 2 runs. Other scores: Central Mountain 14, Jersey Shore 1 South Williamsport 18, Towanda 0
Boys tennis
Central Columbia 4
Milton 1
ALMEDIA — Brodey Scoggins won a three-setter at No. 2 singles, but that was it for the Black Panthers as the Blue Jays took the HAC-II victory.
Scoggins beat Bryce Hazzard, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, to highlight the match for Milton (6-4), which next plays at Lewisburg at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Columbia 4 Milton 1at Central ColumbiaSingles
1. Jordan Baker (CC) def Jamir Wilt, 6-0, 2-6, 6-1. 2. Brodey Scoggins (M) def Bryce Hazzard, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. 3. Brady Maddon (CC) def Seth Yoder, 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
1. Matthew Getz-Adam Lang (CC) def Jose Oyola-Conner Smith (M) 6-3, 6-4 2. Dominic Valentino-Luke Hottenstein (CC) def Camden Scoggins-Trace Witter (M) 6-1, 6-1
Lewisburg at Loyalsock
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The HAC-II match between the Green Dragons and host Lancers was postponed by rain. The make-up date is to be announced.
Mifflinburg at Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE — The nonleague match between the Wildcats and the Spartans was postponed by inclement weather and it will be made up at 4 p.m. today.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg 12
Danville 11 (OT)
DANVILLE — The Wildcats claimed the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League contest. No further information was available on the game.
