HERSHEY — It’s all about surviving at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling championship, and seven area wrestlers did that Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Warrior Run’s Kaden and Cameron Milheim, Meadowbrook Christian School’s Cade Wirnsberger, Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner, and Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich each won Round of 16 bouts to advance to this morning’s quarterfinals, and the Wildcats Brady Struble and Troy Bingaman both remained alive for a medal after the first day.
Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner and Meadowbrook’s Gunner Treibley both lost twice and had their seasons come to an end.
The Defenders Kaden Milheim built a ton of momentum in his 126-pound opener with Dillon Reinert, a senior in his third trip to Hershey, winning an early scramble for a takedown and three back points. Milheim pinned Reinert in 4 minutes, 54 seconds to advance. He’ll face Southwest regional champion Trent Hoover of Penn Cambria this morning.
His brother, Cameron, a freshman, overcame an illegal scissors call early in his 138-pound bout with Brayden Kunselman of Brookville and pulled out a 3-2 victory. He’ll get Ambrose Boni, a senior from Central Valley, this morning. Boni is 35-3 this season and was the Southwest regional runner up.
“Once he got a lead in that match, I knew he’d be alright,” Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz said. “It’s good for any wrestler — freshman or senior — to get that first win here especially if a call goes against you early in the match. a lot of kids would get rattled by a call like that. but he wasn’t bothered by it.”
Wirnsberger, trying for his second state medal, eased past Cody Hamilton of Grove City, 7-1. The MCS junior will battle Easton Toth, the Southwest regional champion, this morning.
In his fourth trip to Hershey, Wagner blanked Noah Teeter of Forest Hills, 4-0, at 145 and will face Northwest regional champion Carter Gill of Hickory. Wagner was fifth at 132 pounds last season while Gill has three trips to Hershey with 6th and 7th place finishes.
Ulrich overpowered Cameron Carter-Green of Washington, turning him twice early before easing to a 13-1 major decision 285. Ulrich will face a familiar foe this morning, Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell who was the runner-up at heavyweight last year. Robell pinned Ulrich in last year’s tournament but Ulrich narrowed the gap in a 1-0 loss to Robell last summer.
“I wanted to be aggressive enough that he wouldn’t have any openings,” Ulrich said.
Mifflinburg’s Struble beat James Walzer of Montour, 15-0, in his opener but fell to Faith Christian Academy’s Gauge Botero in a first period fall in the Round of 16. Struble will face Jake Carfley of Curwensville today.
Bingaman was pinned by Newport’s once-beaten Ganon Smith in his opener but rebounded with a steady 5-2 victory over Braedon Welch of Fort Cherry. He’ll face Aiden Zimmerman of Johnsonburg.
Gessner saw his junior season end when he was majored by Mason Beatty of Mount Union and then dropped a 7-4 decision to Benton’s Seth Kolb at 106. At heavyweight, Meadowbrook’s Treibley was eliminated after a 5-3 loss to Caleb Brewer of Wyomissing and a fall at the hands of Carter-Green.
