AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233 Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161 New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194 N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 232 201 Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 208 160 Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242 Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247

North

W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161 Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142 Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237 Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183 Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229 Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217 L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205 Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188 Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290 N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219

South

W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200 Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203 Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251 Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204 Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190 Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240 Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234

West

W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243 Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152 San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207

Monday’s Games

New England 30, N.Y. Jets 27 Thursday, Nov. 12 Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m. Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

Monday, Nov. 16

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Playoff glance

Play-in

Eastern Conference

Friday, Nov. 20

(9)Montreal at (8)New England, 6:30 p.m (10)Inter Miami CF at (7)Nashville SC, 9 p.m.

First Round

Eastern Conference

Saturday, Nov. 21

Orlando City vs. New York City FC, noon Columbus vs. New York, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Toronto FC vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 6 p.m. Philadelphia vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 8 p.m. Western Conference

Saturday, Nov. 22

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 4 p.m. Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m. Portland vs. FC Dallas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Conference Semifinals Eastern Conference

Sunday, Nov. 29

Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m. Game 2: Teams TBD, 8 p.m. Western Conference

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m. Conference Championships

Sunday, Dec. 6

Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m. Game 2: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 12

Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Named Peter Woodfork senior vice president of minor league operations and development. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Promoted Mike Hoppes to senior vice president and chief financial officer. National League SAN DIEGO — Acquired RHP Matt Waldron from Cleveland to complete the Aug. 31 nine-player trade. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived CB De’Vante Bausby. ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived DE Takk McKinley. CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DB Michael Joseph from injured reserve. Activated OL Jason Spriggs from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DL Margus Hunt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated RB Nick Chubb to return from injured reserve. Added TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad. Released T Timon Paris from the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Troy Fumagalli and C Jon Halapio to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Activated LB Jarrad Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Tony McRae on injured reserve. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated RB Jamaal Williams and LB Kamal Martin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Brennan Scarlett and Kyle Emanuel on injured reserve. Claimed DE Nate Orchard off waivers from Washington and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed K Josh Lambo on injured reserve. Waived S Doug Middleton. Signed K Alrick Rosas and OL Garret McGhin to the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB Rashaan Gaulden to the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Cordea Tankersley to the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DR Tashawn Bower to the active roster. Promoted LB Terez Hall and KR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster. NEW YORK JETS — Activated CB Bryce Hall from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted QB Mike White to the active roster. Placed TE Trevon Wesco on injured reserve. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated G Isaac Seumalo to return from injured reserve. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed TE Vance McDonald on the reserve/COVID-19 list. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted WR River Cracraft and S Johnathan Cyprien to the active roster. Signed WR Chris Finke to the practice squad. Placed WR Kendrick Bourne on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB Richard Sherman to return from injured reserve. ST. LOUIS RAMS — Designated S Jordan Fuller to return from injured reserve. TENNESSEE TITANS — Added CB Greg Mabin to the practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted WR Jeff Badet to the active roster. Waived WR Tony Brown. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Tania Moreno senior vice president of marketing. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Luke Evangelista to a three-year, entry-level contract.

