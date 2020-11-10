National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233 Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161 New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194 N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 232 201 Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 208 160 Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242 Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161 Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142 Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237 Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183 Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229 Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217 L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205 Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188 Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290 N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219
South
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200 Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203 Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251 Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204 Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190 Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240 Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243 Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152 San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207
Monday’s Games
New England 30, N.Y. Jets 27 Thursday, Nov. 12 Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m. Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas
Monday, Nov. 16
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Playoff glance
Play-in
Eastern Conference
Friday, Nov. 20
(9)Montreal at (8)New England, 6:30 p.m (10)Inter Miami CF at (7)Nashville SC, 9 p.m.
First Round
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 21
Orlando City vs. New York City FC, noon Columbus vs. New York, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Toronto FC vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 6 p.m. Philadelphia vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 8 p.m. Western Conference
Saturday, Nov. 22
Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 4 p.m. Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m. Portland vs. FC Dallas, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Conference Semifinals Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 29
Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m. Game 2: Teams TBD, 8 p.m. Western Conference
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m. Conference Championships
Sunday, Dec. 6
Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m. Game 2: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 12
