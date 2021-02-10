LEWISBURG - Following the squad's second loss in three days, its back to the drawing board for Lewisburg's boys basketball team.
The Green Dragons put together one of their lowest scoring outputs of the season as they fell to the Montoursville Warriors, 52-39, in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup Wednesday at Lewisburg Area High School.
It's a good thing then that Lewisburg is off until Feb. 19, which is when the Green Dragons hit the road to play St. John Neumann Regional Academy.
Montoursville 52, Lewisburg 39
at Lewisburg
Score by quarters
Montoursville 5 13 22 12 - 52
Lewisburg 9 5 14 11 - 39
Montoursville (10-4) 52
Dillon Young 8 0-0 18; Josh Burger 4 1-3 10; I. Fenner 0 0-0 0; Peyton Mussina 3 1-2 9; Nolan Kutney 3 1-2 7; K. Cline 1 0-0 2; L. Ebbert 3 0-1 6. Totals: 22 3-8 52.
3-point goals: Young 2, Mussina 2, Burger.
Lewisburg (10-6) 39
Dante Sims 3 0-0 7; Khashaun Akins 0 0-0 0; Jake Hernandez 4 0-0 8; Joey Martin 3 0-0 8; Cam Michaels 0 0-0 0; Kaden Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Kadyn Magyar 4 0-0 11; Forrest Zelechoski 1 3-3 5. Totals: 15 3-3 39.
3-point goals: Magyar 3, Martin 2, Sims.
JV score: Montoursville, 41-33. High scorers: Montoursville, T. Menne, 13; Lewisburg, Henry Harrison, 9.
