SELINSGROVE — Lewisburg got a monster game from Jake Hernandez that helped the Green Dragons get past Selinsgrove, 57-43, in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup Wednesday.
Forrest Zelechoski added 11 points for Lewisburg (4-3 overall), which pulled away from Selinsgrove (0-4) by outscoring the Seals 19-11 in the fourth quarter.
Lewisburg’s next game is at Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 57, Selinsgrove 43At SelinsgroveScore by quarters
Lewisburg 13 14 11 19 — 57 Selinsgrove 12 8 12 11 — 43
Lewisburg (4-3) 57
Khashaun Atkins 2 1-1 6; Jake Hernandez 10 4-5 25; Cam Michaels 3 0-0 7; Kaydn Magyar 3 0-0 8; Forrest Zelechoski 4 2-2 11; Dante Sims 0 0-0 0; Kaden Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Henry Harrison 0 0-0 0; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Jack Blough 0 0-0 0; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22 6-8 57.
3-point goals:
Magyar 2, Zelechoski 2, Atkins, Hernandez, Michaels.
Selinsgrove (0-4) 43
Brett Foor 5 0-0 13; Ethan Harris 2 0-0 4; Isaiah Ulrich 4 0-0 9; Ryan Reich 2 0-0 5; Randy Richter 3 2-2 11; Cameron Fogarty 0 1-2 1; Reese Fellman 0 0-0 0; Joey Hoover 0 0-0 0; Theo Feiler 0 0-0 0; Spencer George 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 3-4 43.
3-point goals:
Foor 3, Richter 3, Ulrich, Reich.
JV score:
Selinsgrove, 47-37.
Bloomsburg 60
Warrior Run 44
TURBOTVILLE — Alex Hazzoum and Ethan Hartman both scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as the Defenders fell to the Panthers in the HAC-II matchup.
Hazzoum tallied 17 points and Hartman added 11 for Warrior Run (1-1 overall), which was outscored 18-5 in the second quarter to fall into a big hole against Bloomsburg (2-2).
Warrior Run next goes on the road to play Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bloomsburg 60, Warrior Run 44at Warrior RunScore by quarters
Bloomsburg 14 18 14 14 — 60 Warrior Run 14 5 18 7 44
Bloomsburg (2-2) 60
Daniel Guzevich 4 7-7 15; Gabe Snyder 3 0-0 9; Madden Locke 1 4-5 6; Rae Grant 0 0-0 0; Chase Morris 2 0-0 4; Nasir Heard 3 2-2 9; Jack Howell 2 0-0 4; Adam McGinley 5 3-5 13.
Totals:
20 16-19 60.
3-point goals:
Snyder 3, Heard.
Warrior Run (1-1) 44
Logan Confer 1 0-0 2; Gabe Hogan 1 0-0 3; Mason Sheesley 0 0-0 0; Alex Hazzoum 6 1-3 17; Coltin Pentycofe 3 1-2 7; Ethan Hartman 5 1-2 11; Nathan Axtman 1 0-0 2; AJ Bieber 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
18 3-7 44.
3-point goals:
Hazzoum 4, Hogan.
JV score:
WR, 56-53. High scorers: WR, Sheesley, 25; Axtman, 19.; Bloomsburg, Jacob Evans, 20.
Loyalsock 58
Milton 23
MILTON — For the first three quarters the Lancers were nearly unstoppable. They poured in 54 points in the first 24 minutes to run away for the HAC-II victory over the Black Panthers at The Jungle.
Austin Gainer scored 12 points to pace Milton (1-5).
The Black Panthers travel to Mount Carmel for a 7:30 tip Saturday evening.
Saraj Ali and Idris Ali scored 15 and 14 respectively to pace the Lancers.
Loyalsock 58, Milton 23at MiltonScore by quarters Loyalsock 17 20 17 4 — 58 Milton 6 7 7 3 — 23
Loyalsock (5-0) 58
Elijah Gair 4 0-0 10; Grayson Watkins 1 0-0 2; Saraj Ali 7 1-2 15; Sean Jensen 2 0-0 5; Idris Ali 7 0-0 14; Jaiden Ross 1 0-0 2; Brenden Clark 1 0-2 2; Dom Jenning 0 2-2 2; Cy Cavanaugh 1 0-0 2; Julian Wilson 2 0-0 4; Braden Miller 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
26 3-6 58.
3-point goals:
Gair 2, Jensen.
Milton (1-5) 23
Austin Gainer 6 0-0 12; Jamir Wilt 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 0 1-2 1; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Wade Young 0 0-0 0; Nevin Carrier 0 1-2 1; Jose Oyola 0 0-2 0; Jace Brandt 2 0-1 5; Dale Mitchell 1 0-0 2; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
8 2-9 23.
3-point goals:
Gainer 4, Brandt.
JV score:
