WILLIAMSPORT – Junior heavyweight Connor Fulmer, a Southern Columbia grad, won his second straight tournament title to lead a group of four Lycoming College wrestlers that placed at the Penn College Wildcat Invitational on Saturday.
First-year 141-pounder Chase Chapman finished second and both junior 157-pounder Hunter O’Connor , a Jersey Shore grad, and sophomore 141-pounder Wiley Kahler each took third.
Fulmer, part of the honorable mention portion of the d3wrestle.com rankings, started his run at the tournament with a pin of Castleton’s Bryan Bonilla in 24 seconds before notching an 11-1 major decision over Scranton’s John Murphy. He posted a 16-0 technical fall against Castleton’s Shea Garand and added a 3-0 win over TCNJ’s Peter Wersinger in the finals.
Chapman opened his tournament with a pair of pins, decking Wilkes’ Collin Rolak in 2:53 and Castleton’s Kaden Gransbury in 2:28. He beat Castleton’s Tylik Epps, 9-3, in the semifinals before a narrow 5-3 loss to Castleton’s James Rodriguez, a contender in the latest d3wrestle.com rankings.
Kahler beat Gettysburg’s Julian Amadio by major decision, 9-0, and added a 6-0 win over Castleton’s Vito Rodriguez to reach the semifinals, where he fell 8-3 to Rodriguez. He rebounded with a 7-1 win over Colin Jens of Penn College and he took a win by default over Rolak in the third-place match.
O’Connor beat Gettysburg’s David Bancroft, 7-2 in the opening round before he posted a 17-2 technical fall win over Wilkes’ Carson Wells. After a loss in the semifinals, he posted an 8-3 win over first-year teammate Logan Bartlett, a Lewisburg grad, and finished his run with a 3-2 win over TCNJ’s Alex Amato.
The Warriors get back on the mat on Saturday, Dec. 4, when they head to the Ohio Northern Invitational in Ada, Ohio.
