MILLVILLE — Warrior Run fought off a late rally by Millville to open the season with a 7-6 nonleague victory over the Quakers on Thursday.

Following a two-run first inning that was highlighted by an RBI single from Landon Polcyn, Warrior Run (1-0) built a 5-0 lead in the sixth when Gabe Engel hit an RBI single and Griffen Harrington scored on a passed ball.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.