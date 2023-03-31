MILLVILLE — Warrior Run fought off a late rally by Millville to open the season with a 7-6 nonleague victory over the Quakers on Thursday.
Following a two-run first inning that was highlighted by an RBI single from Landon Polcyn, Warrior Run (1-0) built a 5-0 lead in the sixth when Gabe Engel hit an RBI single and Griffen Harrington scored on a passed ball.
Millville got two runs back in the bottom of the sixth, but Warrior Run plated a pair of important insurance runs in the seventh on a passed ball and an RBI double by Mason Sheesley.
The Quakers continued their late-inning rally with four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Engel coaxed a pair of fly outs to end the game in relief.
Engel also batted 2-for-5 and Polcyn went 2-for-4 to lead the Defenders, who next play at Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
at Millville
Warrior Run 201 002 2 — 7-7-0
Millville 000 002 4 — 6-8-5
Aden Lewis, Mason Sheesley (4), Gabe Engel (6) and Engel, Lewis (6). Chase Reynolds, McCavet (6), Jacob Fought (7) and Shane Johnson.
WP: Lewis. LP: Reynolds.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Sheesley, 1-for-5, double, RBI; Engel, 2-for-5, double, RBI, run scored; Stone Allison, walk, run; Isaiah Betz, 1-for-4, run; Landon Polcyn, 2-for-4, double, RBI, run; Ryan Foura, 2 walks, 2 RBI; James Keifer, run; Hunter Saul, run; Cohen Zechman, walk; Griffen Harrington, 1-for-1, run.
Top Millville hitters: Fought, 1-for-3, walk, run scored; Curtis Whitmoyer, 2 walks, 2 runs; Evan Brokenshire, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Johnson, 2-for-4, double, 5 RBI; Hayden Weaver, 2-for-4, double; Gavin Brown, 1-for-4; Reynolds, 1-for-3, double; McCavet, walk, run.
Loyalsock 4,
Lewisburg 2
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Green Dragons may have out-hit the Lancers, but they also committed more than twice as many errors to fall in the nonleague matchup.
Jack Blough, who pitched four innings and got saddled with the loss when he gave up three runs (1 earned), led Lewisburg (1-1) at the plate going 2-for-3 and driving in a run.
Max Mitchell batted 1-for-3 and drove in the other run for the Green Dragons, who had four hits to just two for the Lancers.
Lewisburg next hosts Mifflinburg in a Heartland-II contest at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Central Mountain 10,
Milton 0 (6 innings)
MILL HALL — One day following a thrilling, extra-inning victory, the Black Panthers quickly fell back to earth when the Wildcats jumped out to a big lead and took a shortened Heartland-I victory.
Central Mountain (4-0, 2-0 HAC-I) pitching limited Milton (1-1, 1-1) to just two hits — singles from Ethan Rhodes and Avery Reiff.
The Black Panthers next host the Jersey Shore Bulldogs in a HAC-I game at 4:30 p.m. today, weather permitting.
at Central Mountain
Milton 000 000 0 — 0-2-3
Cen. Mtn. 403 102 — 10-9-0
Luke Goodwin, Quinn Keister (4), Chase Knarr (5) and Aidan Keiser. Gabe Johnson, Dallas Alexander (6) and Nate Helms.
WP: Johnson. LP: Goodwin.
Top Milton hitters: Ethan Rhodes, 1-for-3; Avery Reiff, 1-for-2.
Top Central Mountain hitters: Helms, 1-for-4, double, run scored; Kevin Grenninger, walk, run; Johnson, 2-for-3, triple, walk, 3 runs, RBI; Stover, walk; Kelvin Probst, 1-for-1, double, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Brady Myers, 1-for-1, run; Elek Fravel, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Jack Hanna, 1-for-1, 2 RBI; Braylen Corter, 1-for-3, RBI; Gardner Fravel, RBI.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg 5,
Shikellamy 0
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons kept on rolling to start the year as they shut out the Braves in a Heartland-I contest.
Eddie Monaco IV gave up just two games in his win at No. 1 singles, plus No. 1 doubles players Alexey Rosenberg and Sarthak Vishwakarma allowed just two wins in their match, and the No. 2 team of Daniel Ren and Grant Rowe didn’t give up a single game in their win.
Lewisburg (4-0) next hosts Hughesville at 4 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 5, Shikellamy 0
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Jack Weaver, 6-2, 6-0.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Micah Moyer, 6-3, 6-1.
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Luke Fatool, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Nick Cooper-Fernando Nunez, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Daniel Ren-Grant Rowe (L) def. Griffin Snyder-Trey Bartholomew, 6-0, 6-0.
Boys lacrosse
Danville 17,
Mifflinburg 3
MIFFLINBURG — Emmanuel Ulrich scored twice and Coen Barkafski had a goal, but the Wildcats fell to the Ironmen in the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference matchup at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Ulrich has been on sort of a scoring tear this week. He also put three goals into the back of the net in Tuesday’s 20-5 loss to Selinsgrove. Noah Rodichok and Brady Wohlheiter also scored in Tuesday’s contest.
Mifflinburg (0-3), which also got 20 saves from Eli Brouse, next hosts Bellefonte at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Selinsgrove at
Lewisburg (PPD)
LEWISBURG — The CSLC matchup between the Seals and the host Green Dragons was postponed due to a lack of officials. The game has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. May 18.
Softball
Jersey Shore 12,
Milton 0 (6 innings)
MILTON — The Bulldogs’ Lynna Clark limited the Black Panthers to just one hit, and Jersey Shore shutout Milton in the Heartland-I matchup.
Jersey Shore improves to 2-0, while Milton falls to 0-2. The Black Panthers are scheduled to next play at Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Jersey Shore 12, Milton 0 (6 innings)
at Milton
Jersey Shore 300 306 — 12-13-0
Milton 000 000 — 0-1-6
Lynna Clark and Kaitlyn Herman. Wade and Wolfgang.
WP: Clark. LP: Wade.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: Danielle Miller, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 runs scored, RBI; Isabelle Engel, 3-for-4, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Grace Russell 2-for-3; Jocelyn McCracken, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Clark, 2-for-4, 2 RBI.
