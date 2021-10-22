BLOOMSBURG — Kailey Devlin and Audrey Millett both recorded hat tricks to power Meadowbrook Christian to a 7-1 victory over Blair County Christian in a first-round game of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament Thursday at Columbia County Christian School.
All three of Devlin’s goals and two of Millett’s came in the first half as Meadowbrook (10-7-1), the third seed out of the ACAA East, got out to a 5-1 halftime lead. Millett’s first goal came just 1:16 into the game, and her third was scored with a mere 7 seconds left on the clock.
In the second half, in addition to Millett’s third goal, Mattie Steck added a goal off a Millett assist to help the Lions pull away from Blair County, the third seed from the West.
Meadowbrook advances to the semifinals where the Lions will play East No. 1 seed Northumberland Christian today at 2:15 p.m.
ACAA Tournament semifinalMeadowbrook Chr. 7, Blair County Chr. 1at Columbia County ChristianScoringFirst half
MC-Kailey Devlin, unassisted, 38:44; MC-Devlin, unassisted, 26:27; BCC-Melanie Gross, unassisted, 15:38; MC-Audrey Millett, assist Maddy Osman, 14:03; MC-Millett, unassisted, 11:53; MC-Devlin, :07.
Second half
MC-Mattie Steck, assist Millett, 12:31; MC-Millett, assist Vivian Shallcross, 10:36.
Shots: MC, 11-3; Corners: BCC, 8-6; Saves:
Meadowbrook (Emma George), 6; BCC (Lydia Hileman), 0.
Milton 2
Wyalusing 0
WYALUSING — Leah Walter and Ryen Roush both scored in the second half as the Black Panthers edged the Rams in the nonleague matchup.
Alexis Beaver had the assist on the goal by Walter, who would later get the assist on Roush’s tally.
Milton (13-3-1) led Wyalusing in both shots (15-6), corner kicks (19-1), and Mo Reiner made six saves for the Black Panthers.
The victory helped Milton solidify its standing as the No. 4 team in District 4 Class 2A, which would give the Black Panthers a home playoff game in the first round of the district playoffs next week.
Milton will wrap up the regular season Saturday with an 11 a.m. home game against Mount Carmel, the No. 2 team in D-4 Class A.
Lewisburg 5
Jersey Shore 0
LEWISBURG — After a low-scoring first half, the Green Dragons exploded for four second-half goals to cruise to the Heartland-I victory.
Mikayla Long scored off an assist by Madison VanBuskirk in the first half for Lewisburg (7-6-3 overall).
But in the second half the Green Dragons spread the ball around as Maria Bozella, Farida Aboueid, Caroline Blakeslee and Sophie Kilbride all found the back of the net in that order.
VanBuskirk added an assist in the second half, as did Kilbride and Blakeslee for Lewisburg, which led in both shots (28-2) and corner kicks (6-0).
Lewisburg, currently the No. 8 team in District 4 Class 2A, will end its regular season Saturday with an 11 a.m. home game against Selinsgrove. A win and the Green Dragons are in the playoffs.
South Williamsport 2
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders’ postseason hopes took a hit Thursday when the Mountaineers scored twice in the first half to hold on for the nonleague victory at Warrior Run’s AYSO fields.
Warrior Run (9-8) was held to just five shots and three corner kicks in the game by South Williamsport, the No. 1 team in Class A.
Addy Ohnmeiss made six saves for the Defenders, who end their regular season today at 4 p.m. at Jersey Shore.
Other area scores:
Benton 6, Danville 1
Line Mountain 3, Halifax 0
Mount Carmel 5, Sullivan County 1
Boys soccer
Milton 2
Shikellamy 0
MILTON — The Black Panthers go into the District 4 Class 2A playoffs on a high note with a low-scoring, nonleague victory over the Braves.
Seth Yoder and Carter Lilley scored within 30 seconds of each other midway through the second half.
Dom Ballo assisted on Yoder’s goal at the 62:57 mark, while Lilley’s tally came on a penalty kick at 63:25 in the regular season finale for Milton (15-2-1), which also got two saves from Jonah Strobel in the shutout.
Other area scores:
Danville 2, Central Columbia 0
Hughesville 6, Wellsboro 0
Jersey Shore 3, Selinsgrove 1
Loyalsock 7, North Penn-Liberty 1
Shamokin 14, Line Mountain 0
Southern Columbia 6, Sullivan County 0
