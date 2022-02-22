WILLIAMSPORT — Three area wrestlers earned top seeds for this weekend's District 4 Class 2A Championships at Williamsport Area High School.
Action begins Friday at 5 p.m., and it will continue Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
At 106 pounds Lewisburg junior Jace Gessner (28-4), the South Sectional champ, will get a bye into the quarterfinals where he will face either Hughesville freshman Chase Shaner or North Penn-Liberty freshman Brayden Pequignot.
Warrior Run freshman Cameron Milheim (33-7), the Central Sectional champ, earned a top seeding at 138 pounds. After a bye in the first round Milheim wrestles Canton sophomore Hudson Ward or Shamokin freshman Chase Pensyl in the quarterfinals.
And at 285 pounds, South Sectional champ Mifflinburg junior Emmanuel Ulrich (24-2) is the top seed. After his first-round bye, Ulrich will get either Athens sophomore Josh Nittenger or Benton junior Andrew Wolfe.
At Williamsport Area High School
District 4 Class 2A Championships
Friday and Saturday at Williamsport H.S.
First-round pairings
Sectional place/name/grade/school/record
106
S-1 Jace Gessner, 11, Lewisburg, 28-4, bye; C-3 Chase Shaner, 9, Hughesville, 24-5 vs. N-3 Brayden Pequignot, NP-Liberty, 9, 20-12; N-2 CJ Carr, 10, Wyalusing, 26-4 vs. S-4 Zander Billings, 9, CMVT, 14-7; C-2 Josh Hill, 10, Muncy, 16-13, bye; C-1 Seth Kolb, 9, Benton, 27-6, bye; N-4 Konner Kerr, 10, Troy, 24-9 vs. S-2 Gaege Fronk, 10, Southern Columbia, 19-10; S-3 Bradyn Schadel, 9, Line Mountain, 17-13 vs. C-4 Kaden Shay, 10, So. Will, 19-8; N-1 Colton Wade, 9, Sullivan County, 27-3, bye.
113
C-1 Branden Wetzel, 11, Montoursville, 33-2, bye; S-3 Blake Sassaman, 11, Danville, 17-2 vs. N-3 Rocky Finnegan, 11, Sullivan County, 21-10; N-2 Cohen Landis, 10, Canton, 28-11 vs. C-4 Brennan Emery, 10, Montgomery, 15-20; S-2 Brady Moyer, 11, CMVT, 17-4, bye; S-1 Brady Struble, 12, Mifflinburg, 26-5, bye; N-4 Cale Wagner, 10, NPL, 17-14 vs. C-2 Kayvan Shams, 10, SW, 31-4; C-3 Grayson Bullock, 11, Hughesville, 9-15 vs. S-4 Kris Kalbarchick, 11, Mount Carmel, 18-10; N-1 Gavin Bradley, 12, Athens, 30-0, bye.
120
C-1 Chase Burke, 11, Benton, 25-6, bye; N-3 Kruz McCusker, 10, Sullivan Co., 19-5; S-2 Nolan Baumert, 10, LM, 26-8 vs. C-4 Connor Knight, 9, Hughesville, 20-13; N-2 Kenyon Slater, 10, Troy, 16-14, bye; N-1 Holden Ward, 9, Canton, 22-10, bye; S-4 Quinton Bartlett, 10, Lewisburg, 15-11 vs. C-2 David Kennedy, 9, Montoursville, 32-7; C-3 Brock Weiss, 10, Jersey Shore, 33-3 vs. N-4 Shane Atwood, 11, Towanda, 18-14; S-1 Matt Smith, 9, Midd-West, 27-8, bye.
126
C-1 Scott Johnson, 11, Muncy, 31-1, bye; N-3 Cayden Miller, 10, Canton, 12-18 vs. S-3 Gavin Haggerty, 10, Danville, 22-5; S-2 Aidan Kritzer, 12, LM, 21-6 vs. C-4 Dylan Granahan, 11, Benton, 25-11; N-2 Ayden Hunsinger, 9, Wyalusing, 20-7, bye; N-1 Rylee Sluyter, 9, Towanda, 21-11, bye; S-4 Brady Wolkoski, 9, Mt. Carmel, 13-12 vs. C-2 Robert Gardner, 12, So. Williamsport, 29-3; C-3 Kaden Milheim, 11, Warrior Run, 35-4 vs. N-4 Tyler Russell, 9, NE-Bradford, 6-10; S-1 Brady Feese, 12, Southern Col, 20-13.
132
S-1 Mason Barvitskie, 10, Southern Col., 30-5, bye; N-3 Ryland Sakers, 10, Canton, 8-16 vs. C-3 Blaize Vogel, 9, Montoursville, 25-12; C-2 Caiden Puderbach, 11, Hughesville, 27-6 vs. S-4 Noah Moyer, 10, CMVT, 15-8; N-2 Kaden Setzer, 12, Athens, 27-5, bye; N-1 Seth Seymour, 12, Troy, 24-8, bye; C-4 Sam Persun, 10, So. Williamsport, 23-12 vs. S-2 Conner Heckman, 11, MW, 32-4; S-3 Kyle Vanden Heuvel, 11, Danville, 21-7 vs. N-4 Cade McMicken, 10, Wyalusing, 16-14; C-1 Ethan Kolb, 11, Benton, 27-8, bye.
138
C-1 Cameron Milheim, 9, WR, 33-7, bye; N-3 Hudson Ward, 10, Canton, 27-11 vs. S-3 Chase Pensyl, 9, Shamokin, 20-10; S-2 Lane Schadel, 11, LM, 25-6 vs. C-4 Caden Finck, 10, Montgomery, 23-13; N-2 Jake Courtney, 10, Athens, 22-5, bye; N-1 Riley Vanderpool, 9, Towanda, 34-6, bye; S-4 Isaiah Conoway, 11, Sugar Valley, 15-15 vs. C-2 Cade Wirnsberger, 11, Meadowbrook, 32-2; C-3 Caden Temple, 12, Benton, 22-13 vs. N-4 Ayden Sprague, 11, Williamson, 21-10; S-1 Kole Biscoe, 12, Southern Col., 21-5.
145
C-1 Conner Harer, 10, Montgomery, 37-0, bye; N-3 Owen Commings, 10, Williamson, 19-11 vs. S-3 Jaymen Golden, 10, Southern Col., 18-14; S-2 Mason Leshock, 12, LM, 26-7 vs. C-4 Colby LeBarron, WR, 21-13; N-2 Jacob Hinman, 10, Troy, 21-12, bye; N-1 Hayden Ward, 11, Canton, 35-5, bye; S-4 Brian Long, 12, Shamokin, 18-12 vs. C-2 Liam Goodrich, 12, JS, 21-9; C-3 Braden Vincenzes, 10, Loyalsock, 23-5 vs. N-4 Sawyer Robinson, 9, Towanda, 14-16; S-1 Kaiden Wagner, 12, Lewisburg, 28-2, bye.
152
C-1 Devon Deem, 12, Montgomery, 36-2, bye; S-3 Louden Murphy, 10, Southern Col., 17-13 vs. N-3 Jayden Renzo, 12, Troy, 26-10; N-2 Bailey Ferguson, 11, Canton, 29-11 vs. C-4 Isaiah Betz, 9, WR, 19-14; S-2 Weston Whapham, 10, Danville, 15-5, bye; S-1 Chase Wenrich, 9, Lewisburg, 26-7, bye; N-4 Jace Gunther, 9, Towanda, 19-14 vs. C-2 Kaden Rodarmel, 10, Loyalsock, 21-4; C-3 Evan Brokenshire, 9, Benton, 16-14 vs. S-4 Kohen Shingara, 9, LM, 15-15; N-1 Karter Rude, 12, Athens, 28-5, bye.
160
C-1 Ty Nixon, 12, Muncy, 28-5, bye; N-3 Brenen Taylor, 11, Canton, 23-15 vs. S-3 Caden Wolfley, 10, MW, 19-14; S-2 Alexander Hoffman, 10, Milton, 21-11 vs. C-4 Tanner Springman, 12, Montgomery, 25-10; N-2 Porter Dawson, 11, Sullivan Col, 23-13, bye; N-1 Bryant Green, 12, Towanda, 30-5, bye; S-4 Tyler Whary, 12, Shamokin, 21-6 vs. C-2 Tyler Bauder, 11, JS, 23-8; C-3 Greyson Shaud, 11, Central Columbia, 23-8 vs. N-4 Easton Pequignot, 9, NP-Liberty, 17-11; S-1 Troy Bingaman, 12, Mifflinburg, 28-5.
172
C-1 Nolan Lear, 12, Benton, 34-3, bye; N-3 Mason Higley, 9, Towanda, 18-9 vs. S-3 Cody Welliver, 12, CMVT, 10-14; S-2 Caden Hageman, 11, Danville, 12-7 vs. C-4 Stone Allison, 9, WR, 16-13; N-2 Kohen Lehman, 11, NP-Liberty, 27-2; N-1 Riley Parker, 11, Canton, 26-8; S-4 Gavin Lasko, 10, Mt. Carmel, 11-6 vs. C-2 Ethan French, 10, Loyalsock, 16-11; C-3 Josiah Schans, 11, Montoursville, 9-16 vs. N-4 Timothy Freeman, 9, Williamson, 13-16; S-1 Garrett Garcia, 10, Southern Col., 29-3.
189
C-1 Hadyn Packer, 11, JS, 31-4, bye; S-3 Thomas Davitt, 12, Mt. Carmel, 5-9 vs. N-3 Gaven Sexauer, 12, NP-Liberty, 22-10; N-2 Alex Hunsinger, 11, Wyalusing, 15-12 vs. C-4 Landon Lorson, 12, So. Williamsport, 17-3; S-2 Jude Bremigen, 9, Southern Col., 13-5, bye; S-1 Connor Jones, 12, Danville, 17-9, bye; N-4 Aiden Miller, 9, Towanda, 10-14 vs. C-2 Isaac Cory, 12, Montoursville, 30-6; C-3 Nick Wharton, 11, Bloomsburg, 25-5 vs. S-4 Trent Wenrich, 11, Lewisburg, 2-2; N-1 Mason Woodward, 11, Troy, 24-9, bye.
215
S-1 Damon Backes, 12, Mt. Carmel, 25-2, bye; N-3 Connor Davis, 12, Canton, 17-11 vs. C-3 Cole Yonkin, 10, Montoursville, 23-13; C-2 Bradley Leon, 11, Montgomery, 29-8 vs. S-4 Kaelex Shuck, 12, Miff, 14-17; N-2 Mike Sipps, 12, Williamson, 26-4, bye; N-1 Nick Woodruff, 12, Wyalusing, 29-1, bye; C-4 Dyllan Ross, 11, JS, 19-14 vs. S-2 Joseph Quinton, 12, Southern Col., 21-11; S-3 Cale Bastian, 10, Milton, 3-2 vs. N-4 Caleb Nason, 9, Athens, 16-13; C-1 Ryan Casella, 10, So. Williamsport, 26-3, bye.
285
S-1 Emmanuel Ulrich, 11, Miff, 24-2, bye; N-3 Josh Nittenger, 10, Athens, 25-14 vs. C-3 Andrew Wolfe, 11, Benton, 22-13; C-2 Gunner Treibley, 11, Meadowbrook, 30-5 vs. S-4 Justin Kutcher, 10, Danville, 10-3; N-2 Mason Nelson, 11, Canton, 27-11, bye; N-1 Kade Sottolano, 12, Williamson, 29-0, bye; C-4 Gaven Farquharson, 12, Montoursville, 17-12 vs. S-2 Nathan Rauch, 12, Milton, 27-6; S-3 Ryan Weidner, 10, Mt. Carmel, 23-5 vs. N-4 Jared Gunther, 11, Towanda, 17-19; C-1 Austin Johnson, 9, Muncy, 33-0.
