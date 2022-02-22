Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 58F. SSE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.