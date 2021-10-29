ALMEDIA — Mifflinburg’s field hockey season ended in heart-breaking fashion Thursday at Central Columbia High School as No. 2-seeded Muncy took a 2-1 victory after the game went into penalty strokes.
Muncy (16-2) won the shootout, 3-2, following goals from Audrey Johnson, Kaylyn Nierzwicki and Hallie McClure.
For No. 7 Mifflinburg (8-10-1), their shootout goals came from Caeleigh Holohan and Maria Darrup.
The Wildcats scored the first goal on the night when Evelyn Osborne scored off a Rachel Erickson assist with 37 seconds remaining in the third period.
And then with 2:45 left in regulation, the Indians tied the game on a goal from McClure off an assist by Isabelle Gush.
Muncy led in shots (11-6) and the two teams were tied in corers at five apiece. And in goal, Malia Shoemaker made 10 saves for Mifflinburg and Brandi Hitesman made seven stops.
