College
SoftballGame 1: Lock Haven 5, Shepherd 3Game 2: Lock Haven 9, Shepherd 1 (5 inn.)Notes:
Behind solid pitching and an offensive surge, Lock Haven (16-12, 6-6 PSAC East) swept Shepherd (19-11, 4-8 PSAC East) in PSAC Eastern Division action. In game one, Lock Haven scored five runs on nine hits. LHU took the lead in the bottom of the fourth and the Bald Eagles added two runs in the sixth. Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, was 3-for-4 with two RBI. In game two, Madison Waltman, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, scattered four hits, allowed one run, struck out one and walked two on the way to the win the pitcher’s circle.
BaseballGame 1: Holy Cross 7, Bucknell 4Game 2: Holy Cross 12, Bucknell 8Notes:
The Bison’s struggles against Holy Cross continued on Monday, as the Crusaders swept a doubleheader from Bucknell after Holy Cross jumped out to big leads in both games, and the Bison’s comeback attempts fell short in the end. After splitting a twin bill at Army on Sunday, the Bison are now 13-14 overall and 7-5 in the Patriot League. Holy Cross, which has wins this season against Purdue, Penn State, and Seton Hall, improved to 9-20, 3-5. Bucknell and Navy entered the day tied for first in the Patriot League, but Navy was swept at West Point, which moved the Black Knights back in front with a 6-2 league mark. The Bison have now dropped 12 of the 14 meetings with the Crusaders, and the two teams will meet again at the end of the month. Bucknell’s final regular-season games will be a three-game set with Holy Cross on Apr. 29-30. Bucknell has a non-conference game at Penn State on Tuesday, and thanks to the weather-related schedule delays this weekend, the Bison will be playing their fifth game in three days. They will then head back on the road for three at Lafayette on Saturday and Sunday.
Men’s tennisPenn State Altoona 7, Lycoming 2Note:
Senior Nathan Redell won both his No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles match to lead the Warriors, who fell to Penn State Altoona at Brandon Park. Redell teamed with junior Luke Leach to post an 8-5 win over Casey Hess and Joey Toth at No. 1 doubles, then notched a 7-5, 7-5 win over Toth at No. 1 singles under the lights at Brandon Park. The Warriors fell to 3-5 and Penn State Altoona improved to 9-2.
BaseballMLB GlanceEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 4 0 1.000 _ New York 3 1 .750 1 Baltimore 2 2 .500 2 Boston 2 2 .500 2 Toronto 1 3 .250 3
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 0 1.000 _ Cleveland 4 1 .800 ½ Chicago 2 3 .400 2½ Detroit 1 3 .250 3 Kansas City 1 3 .250 3
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 _ Texas 3 1 .750 _ Houston 2 3 .400 1½ Oakland 1 3 .250 2 Seattle 1 4 .200 2½
East Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 3 1 .750 _ New York 3 2 .600 ½ Washington 1 3 .250 2 Miami 1 4 .200 2½ Philadelphia 0 4 .000 3
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 3 1 .750 _ Milwaukee 3 1 .750 _ Pittsburgh 2 2 .500 1 St. Louis 2 2 .500 1 Chicago 1 3 .250 2
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 _ San Diego 3 2 .600 _ San Francisco 2 2 .500 ½ Arizona 2 3 .400 1 Colorado 2 3 .400 1
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1 N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0 Boston 9, Baltimore 5 St. Louis 9, Toronto 4 Minnesota 7, Kansas City 4 Chicago White Sox 6, Houston 3 L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 0 Cleveland 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings Texas 2, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3 Minnesota 11, Miami 1 Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2 N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1 Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6 Kansas City 9, Toronto 5 Baltimore 2, Texas 0 Detroit 7, Houston 6, 11 innings L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3 Cleveland 12, Oakland 11, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 7:40 p.m. Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (Heaney 0-0), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-0), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Cleveland at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Washington 4, Atlanta 1 N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0 Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1 N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 1 St. Louis 9, Toronto 4 Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 5 San Diego 3, Colorado 1 Arizona 2, L.A. Dodgers 1 Texas 2, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 0 San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3 Minnesota 11, Miami 1 Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 6 Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2 N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1 Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6 Atlanta 8, St. Louis 4 San Diego 5, Arizona 4 L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 4
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 0-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m. Atlanta (Dodd 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 7:45 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Atlanta at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Boston 77 60 12 5 125 286 166 x-Toronto 76 45 21 10 100 258 211 x-Tampa Bay 77 45 26 6 96 267 231 Florida 77 39 31 7 85 272 260 Buffalo 75 37 31 7 81 270 276 Ottawa 77 37 34 6 80 244 251 Detroit 76 34 33 9 77 226 252 Montreal 77 30 41 6 66 219 284
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 76 49 18 9 107 248 196 x-New Jersey 77 48 21 8 104 266 216 x-N.Y. Rangers 77 45 21 11 101 261 207 N.Y. Islanders 78 39 30 9 87 227 214 Pittsburgh 77 38 29 10 86 248 249 Washington 77 34 34 9 77 240 243 Philadelphia 76 29 34 13 71 207 253 Columbus 76 24 44 8 56 203 303
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Dallas 77 42 21 14 98 267 213 x-Minnesota 77 44 23 10 98 232 209 Colorado 75 45 24 6 96 252 207 Winnipeg 77 43 31 3 89 234 215 Nashville 76 38 30 8 84 213 225 St. Louis 77 35 35 7 77 251 286 Arizona 78 27 38 13 67 216 282 Chicago 76 24 46 6 54 186 277
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 77 48 22 7 103 257 220 x-Los Angeles 77 45 22 10 100 266 242 x-Edmonton 77 45 23 9 99 306 255 Seattle 76 42 26 8 92 267 241 Calgary 77 36 26 15 87 250 241 Vancouver 76 34 35 7 75 261 285 San Jose 76 22 39 15 59 223 291 Anaheim 77 23 44 10 56 195 317 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2 Boston 4, St. Louis 3, SO Columbus 4, Ottawa 3, OT Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2 Winnipeg 6, New Jersey 1 Detroit 5, Toronto 2 Los Angeles 4, Vancouver 1 Calgary 5, Anaheim 4
Monday’s Games
Vegas 4, Minnesota 3, SO Dallas 5, Nashville 1 Seattle 8, Arizona 1 Tuesday’s Games Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m. Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m. Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Calgary at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.